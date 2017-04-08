Refresh  

Maskirovka vs. Fake News: A Fake False Flag in Syria?

By K V Ramani
Russia's new inflatable military artifice
(Image by James Hill for New York Times)
Trump has finally crossed over to the dark side. Just like they have been telling me all along. Shock, dismay, outrage and that awful stench of betrayal started beating an unholy tattoo inside my head when I heard the news. How could he do it, launch such a massive unprovoked attack on Syria's Shayrat airbase? Anyone with half a brain can tell the latest Syrian chemical weapons story is yet another flag. What about the motive? Cui bono? Where is the proof? Where is the investigation? The UN Security Council drama?

Is Trump really batshit crazy after all? Here is the guy, the president of the US no less, who just last week said getting rid of Assad is not the priority. Prominent members of his cabinet and his UN ambassador (who seems certifiably batshit crazy; where does America find an endless supply of such women?!) said the same. And now big, tough, blustering alfa male Trump is sobbing at pictures of dead Syrian babies? Asking the almighty for wisdom like Bush having his communion with god? Letting loose with his own shock and awe on a country that is already reeling from a five-year war? What about his campaign promises on non-intervention, making lovey-dovey with Russia? This Putin puppet just fired the first shot of WW III?

What a crying shame. I feel such a fool. I should have learnt from Obama's great betrayal. I should have listened to my friends and critics who have been saying all along Trump is the worst thing to have happened to humanity.

These thoughts rattled around inside my head all of yesterday. Before I fell off to sleep, the little monkey on my shoulder started chattering. Something about the story being too pat, off-kilter. I was too groggy to deal with it at 2 am in the morning. I clamped my hand over the monkey's mouth and drifted off. When I woke up, the monkey was jumping up and down at the foot of my bed, jabbering like nobody's business. After chucking the pillow at it, I got myself a mug of coffee, fired up my computer and went a-Googling. After an hour, I sat back and shook my head. Could it be so? Is Trump capable of such subterfuge? Not batshit crazy but crazy like a fox as some people have been claiming?

I honestly don't know. It's all speculation. But the 'evidence', such as it is, points at something more than the story that has everyone in a tizzy. Before I set it out here, a few qualifications are in order. No, I am not a Trump supporter or apologist. That's a terrible cross to bear these days. I am a Trump hoping against hope hoper, praying he meant it when he said he won't get the US into unnecessary wars, especially a nuclear war with Russia. I confess that hope hangs on a slender thread. Heck, I am not even an American. I have no skin in the game, as some folks have been telling me off politely. Well, no skin in the game doesn't mean no head on the block. I have this awful crick in my neck scanning skyward for months, wondering when I may get turned into air pollution for poking my nose where it doesn't belong.

Anyhow, here's my second take on the Syria missile attack:

  • The US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles. Only 23 of them landed on the Syrian airbase, an awful hit rate of just 40% for a supposedly super-sophisticated tried and tested guided weapon that has been around since the 1970s.
  • Photographs of the damage inflicted by these missiles are underwhelming. Each missile weighs 1,300-1,600 kg and carries a 450 kg explosives payload. Yet, the 23 that struck the airbase destroyed a handful of stationary aircraft, some hangars and structures, and a canteen! They didn't put the runways out of operation, which should have been their main objective. In fact, Syrian and Russian planes are supposedly back in operation already from the 'destroyed' airbase.
  • Tomahawks were the wrong choice to put an airbase out of commission. That needs bunker bursting ordnance like the JDAM which can turn runways into blobjelly. Those monster bombs can't be fired from ships, they have to be dropped by planes flying overhead. Obviously, the US didn't want to chance sending its warplanes against Russian S-300 and S-400 missile shields.
  • The US war planners are not stupid. They knew this cruise missile strike was for effect. For all we know, they might have even been tamped down. Not exactly fizzles but perhaps with smaller than normal payloads intended to limit the blast radius. A ready reason has been stated already. They didn't want to hit the sarin gas stored at the air base. This has the twin advantage of reinforcing the sarin story and explaining away the low key damage.
  • In spite of the surprise blitzkrieg claim, a two-hour warning was given to Russia (and to most everyone including Uncle Bob). The Russians would have immediately passed it on to the Syrians. There was plenty of time for all the airbase personnel to get out of the way before the missiles arrived. The handful of casualties -- six dead, about a dozen wounded -- were either faked or, fittingly, captured ISIS prisoners.
  • Just think about that, 23 cruise missiles hitting the target with only six dead, unremarkable damage to a few non-operational planes, some peripheral hits to the infrastructure. The critical parts are still standing and the airbase is back in action within 24 hours. Bush's shock and awe team must be cringing.
  • Now here's the thing. What happened to the remaining 36 missiles that didn't reach the target? That's a very large number of missiles to go AWOL. Even if they lacked pinpoint accuracy, one would imagine they landed somewhere in the vicinity of the airbase, say within a 2 km radius. Even that's a stretch considering the Tomahawk is touted as a precision weapon. So where did they all vanish? Fall into the sea, so many of them? Exploded in mid air? The most plausible explanations are: (a) they were never fired, (b) they were dummies that dived into the sea without an explosion and (c) they were taken out by the Russian S-300/S-400 systems.

Let's look at the political impact of this drama. Above all, it gets Trump off the hook, at least temporarily, with the neocon dogs of war. It silences Hillary and her warmongering 'liberals'. It lines up the Republican rebels behind Trump -- even Darth McCain is cheering. It gets the MSM do a 180 and start shouting hallelujahs. It reassures UK, Europe and other lapdogs the US still got cojones and not become suddenly gender-challenged. It gets Trump's popularity rating ticking upward for a change, or at least halts the plunge. It sends oil prices up, benefiting all oil producers, including Russia. It sends the stocks of military contractors like Boeing and Raytheon shooting up. What is there to complain about?

At $1.5 million apiece, the total cost of the Tomahawks fired comes to $88.5 million. Triple that to cover other mission costs, we are looking at a mealy $250 million, peanuts in these days of trillion dollar bailouts to crony banks. For this trifling price, Trump's teetering presidency is suddenly on firmer foot. Russia does its indignant act and makes some token gestures like suspending flight information sharing, thumping the table at the UN and issuing some grim warnings. The 'free world' heaves a sigh of relief its captain is back at the helm. A not too subtle message is passed on to China about North Korea. China, already clued in by Russia, goes through its own little protest dance and sits tight.

Possible? With Russian Maskirovka and the Deep State faction supporting Trump working together, anything is possible. So did Trump and Putin plan this? Was all the news about civil war within the White House a fake? We may never know. But if it turns out true, this could be the first ever fake false flag the US pulled.

As I said, it's all speculation. And I am not the only one with a twitching nose. Here are a couple of noted columnists who smell a rat as well: click here; click here

We are all tired of getting played. But maybe, just maybe, it could be a good play for once.

Disillusioned economist and retired UN staff with no allegiance anymore to the UN, which is structurally flawed to promote democracy or be democratic. Fortunately, not disenchanted with life still.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

A Passage in India, Where There be Dragons

The Fear of the Underdog: Understanding the real reason for 21st century wars

The Ten Commandments Amended: For Western Oligarchies

K V Ramani

  New Content

By definition, a false flag is meant for some nefarious purpose. Usually to frame someone for a crime they did not commit and use it as an excuse to get aggressive with them. But is there such a thing as a false flag for a good purpose? Have we just witnessed one? This is a speculative scenario on the motives behind Trump's missile attack and its surprisingly low key impact on the target.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017 at 7:12:15 PM

lila york

Cannot get your last two links to open.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017 at 8:11:58 PM

Kali Ma

You know that thing where some big alt-media guy predicts things that happen a week later? i.e., that time two weeks ago when Noam Chomsky predicted this very event, Noam Chomsky predicts false flag a week ago

It seems unlikely Trump would trust the people needed to pull something like this off to not sell him out afterwards. This is likely meant to cajole him into accepting the establishment goal of taking over as much of Syria as possible for the usual reasons. I see it more likely that other forces (the usual suspects) were behind it and then Trump and his people were told that it would be really good for his popularity problems if he responded right away with some muscle. If they didn't coordinate with the Russians than they feared the Russians would have used their vaunted missile defense systems which they feared would have embarrassed the US military mightily. What happened to the rest of the missiles? The numbers may have been inflated place or purposely or otherwise misfired. That isn't important anyways.

Some people in the media are speculating that this whole thing from the gas to the bombing was a plot between the Russians, Assad, and Trump to create a distraction. That seems foolish. The Russians have said this was all about trying to distract from the US killing of so many civilians in Mosul and elsewhere, and also for political purposes. So that makes me think the Russians were not involved except for being told right before the attack.

Reporters have pointed out that due to the lack of protective gear and other problematic issues by those supposedly treating the victims, makes the whole thing looks staged.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22:14 PM

Jim Arnold

Ramani, stop listening to your monkey.

Trump would jump at any opportunity to make missiles fly. He didn't need a somehow secret conspiracy with Putin to see a real opportunity the next time it would arise. And as you can see if you look, the media and elite are right behind him, against the Russians. You finally need to accept that if you're going to allow yourself to see the obvious. Trump is extremely dangerous. He's always been extremely dangerous. He doesn't need the Russians to be extremely dangerous.

Syria had nothing to gain in the gas attack. Russia could hardly prevail on Syria to do such a thing just to boost Trump's approval rating -- it would be ridiculous for them to even suggest it. What: "You either launch a gas attack and likely bring the US fully into the war so we can help Trump's numbers, or we'll stop supporting you!"

The rebels had everything to gain. They're going to lose the war, and soon, unless they can get the US to jump in.

Look at the politicians and the media refusing to even consider the obvious. They don't need no stinkin evidence. They don't want no stinkin evidence. This is an opportunity to turn the war around, and get rid of a government that is resisting the empire.

It's simple, it's obvious, for anyone who is willing to see the simple and obvious.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017 at 8:42:58 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Nearly any scenario is possible in today's convoluted world of oil and domination. For comparison, it's relatively easy, and much more lucrative, to nail down God's plan for Hannity - well, er... you know. (Mistakes are the only steaks I can afford anymore.)
In my view, virtually all the players see the necessity of continuing the war. Mr. Rothschild, somewhere in the Dark Room, may be calling the shots.
Only 23 of 59 Tomahawk Missiles got through to target, but all will have to be replaced. General Dynamics (now Boeing Defense) originally produced the Tomahawk Missile that is currently being produced by Raytheon/McDonnell Douglas. They represent several of the Stars on our Flag.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017 at 10:20:34 PM

