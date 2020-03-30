 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 14 Share on Twitter 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/30/20

A Coup to Stop a Revolution: Taking the Whole World Hostage

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   26 comments
Message K V Ramani
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

The French Revolution
The French Revolution
(Image by tonynetone)   Details   DMCA

We are victims of a new Stockholm syndrome. We find ourselves having to trust the very governments we have come to distrust more and more over the years. We are forced to turn to the same politicians and apparatchiks who have systematically stripped away our livelihoods, the value of our earnings and savings, our liberties, our rights and our self-esteem for years. We are made to take our eyes off the jackboot grinding down our necks by a poison-tipped dagger at our hearts.

Perhaps it is time to draw a deep breath and reflect on the extraordinary changes being thrust upon our lives by this virus crisis. The fear factor has been drummed up with methodical hysteria by Western mainstream media. And by extension, the media in the rest of the world which has little originality when it comes to reporting on global issues. This is not to ignore the lethality of the virus, nor the havoc it is wreaking around the world. But it must be asked, who is benefiting from it? What comes after?

It does not matter at this stage whether the virus was engineered or if it is a natural mutation. Conflicting views, even medical opinions, are flying fast and furious. We are not equipped to judge them. We lack the facts and knowledge. More to the point, we are too busy stocking up and locking down. Yet, not being able to understand the origins of the threat should not deter us from thinking about the consequences of the unprecedented measures to fight it. For ourselves, our communities, our nations, our world -- the only world that there is.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, major economies of the world have abandoned time-tested principles of economics, even common sense prudence. They have abused their political and economic power to ignite an explosive bottom up transfer of wealth which has given us in return increasingly top down leaders and authoritarian governments. Both are bought over and propped by a shrinking minority of super rich elite who number less than 0.1% of the world's population.

Ahead of the present crisis, their 12-year orgy of economic and political excess had stretched to a breaking point. Free markets for commodities to stocks to currencies to species existed only in name. Just as democracy was brought to many people who did not ask for it at the expense of their blood, command and control systems were brought to everyone at the expense of their livelihoods and economic security. The only difference was a swift end by a bullet in the head or death by a thousand cuts.

An out of control parasite ultimately self-destructs by draining the last drop of blood from its host. This was pretty much the situation at the beginning of this year. The latest Oxfam report 'Time to Care' (see box below) sets out how extreme economic and social injustice has become. So much so that there was little left for the parasite class to extract from the general citizenry without a violent reaction. What better way to get out of the 'life-threatening' situation than to create a real parasite or take advantage of one to tranquilize the masses with fear, put them in chains and enter a final feeding frenzy?

Social injustice stretched to breaking point
Social injustice stretched to breaking point
(Image by Oxfam)   Details   DMCA

We are seeing a replay of 2008, with afterburners lit this time. An enormous new wave of printing money and slashing its price (interest rate) to zero has been unleashed around the world. It dwarfs the previous bailout of criminally reckless banks and big business by an order of magnitude. This time camouflaged by flinging a barrel of table scraps at the ordinary people. Already seething at the fallouts of the earlier round, people would not accept it had they not been frightened out of their wits by something worse.

Whoever did this to us did it deliberately. Whether they created the virus or pounced on it as a timely opportunity we may never know. It is safe to assume though the cabal of the unprincipled of the world will not flinch at the 'collateral damage' by way of a few hundred thousand, even a few million deaths. Populous countries will absorb it in their stride. The ones used to making other populations pay for their greed will make them absorb it. No government today has a claim on morality worth a dime. No matter what its political ideology. Scratch the surface with a fingernail, they are all beholden to their moneyed vampires.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 6   Well Said 6   Supported 4  
Rate It | View Ratings

K V Ramani Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Disillusioned economist and retired UN staff, religious and political agnostic, wanderer and global citizen.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Maskirovka vs. Fake News: A Fake False Flag in Syria?

Beyond the Outrage of Palestine: The Enigma of Israel

A Passage in India, Where There be Dragons

From India, With Love...

The Ten Commandments Amended: For Western Oligarchies

The Fear of the Underdog: Understanding the real reason for 21st century wars

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

12 people are discussing this page, with 26 comments  Post Comment

Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 3 fans, 1101 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Exceptionally well expressed,Ramani; I've never heard it better(?). Affairs are moving slowly here in Maine, like Russia. We are sitting out on a breezy beach wrapped in woolen winter garb, calmly waiting for the old fellow with the scythe.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:09:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (12+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1216 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you, Ramani K V. Agree with Nels Wright; I've never heard this expressed in a clearer or more articulate way. We know what's happening. Some people have been warning about this for the last 50 or more years, to mostly deaf and complacent and in-denial ears.

What would resistance even look like now? With so many in the USA, almost begging to have the billionaire-bought government take care of us so that we all become worse slaves than we already are, dread doesn't even begin to describe what anyone who's paying attention is feeling. This scourge of the parasites is no different than a deadly virus pandemic; they keep us all afraid to die - afraid to resist or be jailed, tortured, whatever. But aren't we already at the point of no return? Aren't most of us going to die either way? Or do you think they will just keep trying to keep the "host" alive, no matter how depleted, to feed on indefinitely? Death might be better. I apologize for my "gloom and doom" attitude.

How to resist so that more people are emboldened to also resist? The rapacious ecocide alone pretty much insures our extinction - and I hope the earth can eventually, in billions of years, recover.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:23:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (10+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 50 fans, 80 articles, 411 quicklinks, 4056 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is an article I wish I had written, but couldn't. It really expresses what I fear of the loss of our civil liberties once again. Our personal freedom is less and less. Our humiliation by the authorities, society and ourselves is oppressive.

I am afraid to go to the grocery store because my neighbors will shame me; my wife is afraid she might get the virus from the groceries. I sneak off to the grocery store like a thief at night just before it closes. What defence does one have against being a virusist?

The new war is the War on Virusists. You might be one and not even know it. If you don't obey everybody of all political persuasions hates you and maybe soon worse. Being burned at the stake will be too good for you virusists!

P.S. I wonder if I can get a job with the new virus police, because I am going to need the money?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:35:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1216 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

You know you wouldn't take a job like that, would you? You'd hate it ha ha!Unfortunately you bring up a point; many will take the "virus policing" jobs - likely in full riot gear with gas masks.

There are things you can do to allay your wife's fears; wash your produce and your hands, and don't touch your face. Carry some hand sanitizer with you - home made is much cheaper and easy to make. Wear a bandanna to the grocery store - this protects others if we are carriers or asymptomatic. Without adequate testing we can't know. I find it fascinating in a sort of horrified way, how much foot-dragging is going on to simply get us all tested. No doubt big pharma is calling those shots.

We don't know what's been unleashed, but either way, Ramani K V was spot-on in saying that the billionaire "handlers" are doing this to us on purpose.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:12:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 32 fans, 7 articles, 19 quicklinks, 2808 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I am afraid the prospects for a revolution have receded even farther, David. I find it unreal many OEN contributors are still talking about reforms via elections. They know full well the choices placed before us are all uniformly from among the elite who differ from one another only in their degree of greed and cynicism. Nothing is going to change by putting yet another layer of lipstick on the same pig.

This Great Corona Lockdown shows how easily our fears can be used to manipulate us into voluntary submission. Even if we get out of this one and resume our protests, no one should be surprised even more diabolic tools are waiting to hammer us down once again. I wish I could sound more optimistic by talking about hope, courage, resolve, etc. But they sound so hollow to my own ears.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:14:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 15 fans, 28 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2538 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

I find it unreal many OEN contributors are still talking about reforms via elections. They know full well the choices placed before us are all uniformly from among the elite who differ from one another only in their degree of greed and cynicism. Nothing is going to change by putting yet another layer of lipstick on the same pig.

I second that K V.

"There is a de facto 'secret government' operating nationally and internationally and involved in the highest circles of the US government, exercising an impact over domestic policies and economics ranging between extreme influence to, at times, outright control. This extreme influence to outright control naturally includes the Presidency. The de facto 'secret government,' much of whose intellectual - and financial - muscle are to be found in the New York office of the CFR, the great tax-free foundations, and certain international firms and corporations." - Mike Culbert: article in the Independent-Gazette published in Richmond, California on June 27, 1974 in reference to his discussions with Charles Colson (a member of Nixon's cabinet) on the almost total control of US presidents by the outside forces. (1974)

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:14:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 15 fans, 28 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2538 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

K V - I am afraid the prospects for a revolution have receded even farther.

Agreed, its too late now.

b. Sadie - What would resistance even look like now?

Not much. We would not stand a chance anyway. But that is no reason to not be talkin' about a revolution.


Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:28:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 32 fans, 7 articles, 19 quicklinks, 2808 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

I wish we could stiffen our backs and proclaim we have nothing to fear but fear itself, David. Am torn though. Like David William Pear, I can't quite make up my mind which to fear more. Fear of the virus or fear of the steps taken against it.

It is like having one foot frozen above the last threshold into full atheism. About to deny god for lack of evidence but held back by that uneasy flutter in the stomach which says don't tempt fate!

Until more facts emerge, a lot of us will remain stranded in this no man's land. I wouldn't want to hold my breath for that day. Not after JFK and 9/11.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 1:10:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 16 fans, 6 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2335 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

This flu is no worse than any other. The hype is. I proudly go to the store wearing my beautiful coronawear and handle the bulk vegetables with bare hands. I touch my face, hug my friends and my 10 year old bottle of antibacterial cleaner is still dusty under my sink. Nels might be waiting for the old fellow with the scythe. It will take the young fellow with a National Guard uniform and an AK47 to tie me to the stake over the burning fire to take me down. He may get a few of my neighbors to help him.

Headlines: The US death toll could reach 100,000. The US has a population of around 330,000,000. Most normal flues require 40-60 percent (depending on the ability of spread, or the "force of infection") of the population to get the thing before herd immunity is high enough to stop the spread. The percentage varies with the particular virus's "force of infection. Let's work with 50%, say 170,000,000. A one percent death toll would give us 17 million deaths. A point one percent death toll is 1.7 million. This has to be pretty weak to end up with only 100 thousand meeting the old fellow with the scythe. We are being smothered in bullshi#, not viruses. The hospital overload is due to the added protocols necessary to isolate a bad virus and would not happen if this were treated as the average flu that it is. That was a brilliant move to crush us. 9-11 was crude and clumsy. This hyped virus is an elegant masterpiece of evil. The number of people who will get this flu, as used in this example, is pretty much average from what I have been able to dig out of the pile of media bullshi$.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:08:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

The death toll of 100,000-200,000 is assuming everyone observes the social distancing and other extreme guidelines. Otherwise, the spread would be out of control with deaths estimated in the millions.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:08:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 16 fans, 6 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2335 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

That is nonsense and you should know it. Social distancing flattens the curve, it does not lower the number of people who get the disease, it spreads out the time. Total isolation as with eboli stops some epidemics. It is obvious that this flu does not work that way, it follows the S-I-R model involving herd immunity. Social distancing spreads out the time required to reach herd immunity, which is probably about 50% of our population during the winter and 20 or 30% in the summer when the force of infection is low. Social distancing is manipulating this flu so it will still be around in the summer, but not spreading, but then surging again very predictably in the fall. And I think you know this.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:55:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Quite frankly I don't know this. And I'm afraid that the idea that Dr. Fauci is part of some international billionaires' conspiracy to enslave humanity strikes me as quite ludicrous....

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:26:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

In fact (even as a complete layman) I consider keeping people from coming in contact with one another a quite commonsensical way to prevent a highly communicable disease from spreading.

Silly me...

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 1:36:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 50 fans, 80 articles, 411 quicklinks, 4056 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Indeed, I waver on this so-called crisis. We are being schnockered with fear and held for ransom by the elite: "oh, please just keep us safe and we will obey and give you all the money you demand". The fake progressives, left and Democrats are especially woke (a word I hate) virologists.

You may remember the polio epidemic. It was particularly frightening, with devastating consequences, yet the world did not stop. Or Hong Kong flue of the 1960's which was extremely virulent, not to mention AIDS and herpes; just wear a raincoat.

I keep telling my wife who is frightened of the virus, I am more frightened of the people's reaction to the virus instead of the virus itself. For instance cell phone tracking and the multiple messages from the power elite: 1) be very afraid of the contagion, 2) we know how to track you if you are naughty, 3) if you don't take our non-litigation chipped vaccine we will put you in virusist purgatory:


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:27:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 186 quicklinks, 4919 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

The military occupation of the American mind has brainwashed Americans with strictly military concepts of "defense" and "security," perverting federal spending priorities in the interest of war and militarism at the expense of all our country's other vital needs, including the health of Americans. #MissingSixWeeks - HealthCatastrophe. #HellishOrdeals.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:49:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
tim mcghie

Become a Fan
Author 50863
(Member since Jul 10, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 334 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Georgia Guidestones here we come. Reduce the worlds population to 500,000,000. That's how you put an end to the global pollution problems.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 5:11:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 20 fans, 22 articles, 2846 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

KV, our revolution will come from outside not as nations but peoples' of nations.......

John Prine That's How Every Empire Falls

Caught a train from Alexandria
Just a broken man in flight
Running scared with his devils
Saying prayers all through the night
Oh but mercy can't find him
Not in the shadows where he calls
Forsaking all his better angels
That's how every empire falls

The bells ring out on Sunday morning
Like echoes from another time
All our innocence and yearning
And sense of wonder left behind
Oh gentle hearts remember
What was that story? Is it lost?
For when religion loses vision
That's how every empire falls.

He toasts his wife and all his family
The providence he brought to bear
They raise their glasses in his honor
Although this union they don't share
A man who lives among them
Was still a stranger to them all
For when the heart is never open
That's how every empire falls

Padlock the door and board the windows
Put the people in the street
"It's just my job, " he says "I'm sorry."
And draws a check, goes home to eat
But at night he tells his woman
"I know I hide behind the laws."
She says, "You're only taking orders."
That's how every empire falls.

A bitter wind blows through the country
A hard rain falls on the sea
If terror comes without a warning
There must be something we don't see
What fire begets this fire?
Like torches thrown into the straw
If no one asks, then no one answers
That's how every empire falls.


Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:43:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (8+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250
Editor
(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 32 fans, 7 articles, 19 quicklinks, 2808 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

That's my hope. But things are rather confusing right now. What seemed an outside intervention, divine retribution if you will, might turn out to be an inside job after all.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 1:14:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nice piece. But, call me dense, I don't understand the actual mechanism by which this pandemic enslaves us any more than we already are.

I did post an Huffpo piece about how there are some pretty horrific things in the "stimulus package", which shouldn't have been. But, even there, I'm scratching my head as to why, if that is indeed the case, people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren voted for it...

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:10:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

And, frankly, I don't see how Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates stand to benefit materially by a pandemic, to the extent that they would be complicit in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in order to do so.

I just posted a link to Naomi Klein giving her perspective as to how she thinks this could all benefit the powers that be ("Coronavirus Capitalism"), which seems to me a bit more plausible that an all out, pre-meditated conspiracy by the ruling class, with all due respect to our estemeed KV.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:51:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 99 fans, 74 articles, 133 quicklinks, 2946 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Gates is obsessed with eugenics. I read that he got that from his father, but don't know that. I do know that he murdered 42,500 children in India with a phony polio vaccine, sterilized thousands of women in Africa with a hep vaccine that contained a sterilizing chemical. I do not know but I do suspect that he is the source of HIV and ebola outbreaks. Scientists have shown that neither could have crossed to human infection naturally. A few years back a European pharma company sent millions of doses of a bird flu vaccine to the US that contained live HIV virus. A lowly lab worker caught it and stopped it. In time it was sent to Africa and distributed. I suspect that he was behind that as well. He believes he is God and can wipe out the world's useless eaters for the benefit of himself. He needs to be prosecuted and imprisoned. No punishment is too harsh for that person.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 2:45:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 20 fans, 22 articles, 2846 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Maybe Huffpo dense? Do your homework, no my dog ate my homework as news or excuses please.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 9:49:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 280 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

And Bernie and Elizabeth dense? There's only so much homework I can do. I also have to depend on people I tend to trust to do their homework....

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:14:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 16 fans, 6 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2335 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

You appear to have trouble understanding the people who have done their homework.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 4:13:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 21 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3776 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As read here on OEN around 10 years back, (As close as recall from seeing it the other day on a FB memory.) "If you park your ideology at the door, it will become apparent which direction to head."

Can't recall who said it.

Got to like how KV puts the words together today on what is going on. He blows my minds' eyes.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:27:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 186 quicklinks, 4919 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

'Obama spent more on the military than Bush and now Trump is spending even more', all caused, they insist, by 'nineteen hijackers', who had attacked America on 9/11. except, of course, there 'were no nineteen hijackers' or any 'hijacked planes' from anywhere in the world who could have come to New York City at exactly 5:20 PM on 9/11 to 'pull down' Building 7 in 6.5 seconds - that 'had to be someone' with 'access to all three towers' and who 'knew how to do it' - yes, that was #PrePlantedExplosives' used on 9/11 say Commissioners' - #RedPillExpo #GrandJuryPetition. #RemakingTheEconomy.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:26:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 