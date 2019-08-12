 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/12/19

Manliness is a Warm Gun (Bang Bang Shoot Shoot): A colloquy with David French of the National Review

From Empire Burlesque

Rally for gun rights
Rally for gun rights
(Image by Fibonacci Blue)   Details   DMCA
In response to the mass slaughters this week, the "writer" and "political thinker" David French tweets:

"Few things concentrate the mind more than the terrifying knowledge that a person might want to kill someone you love. It makes you aware of your acute vulnerability. [Here's] why a criminal who comes to our house will face the business end of an AR-15."

French then links to an article he wrote for National Review -- complete with a picture of AR-15s "on sale while supplies last" -- which speaks of death threats he's received. (You will forgive me if I don't link to the story. It's not my job to feed the gibbering, moaning shade of William Buckley with the clicks he craves to ease his suffering in the shivering precincts of Hades.)

Upon reading French's chest-pounding discharge, I then gave what I believe is a reasoned, dispassionate, yea philosophical reply (edited here to eliminate the tweet-breaks):

And what if they come IN blasting with the "business end" of an AR-15? The Dayton guy killed nine people in 30 seconds, with cops there who had the "business end" of their guns primed to go. God, the sickening faux-toughness of you cringing, right-wing cowards.

And by the way, I grew up in the so-called "real" America -- the white rural South -- that all you wingers have wet dreams about. And we slept with our goddamned doors unlocked. Why? Because back then there weren't a million fake tough-guys running around substituting AR-15s for their manhood.

And I'll tell you something else for nothing. I've had death threats ever since I started criticizing YOUR dipshit leader Bush Jr. in print years ago. I get them now from your fellow right-wing fake tough guys. And I wouldn't have one of your penis-substitutes in my house. Why?

Because I'm not a cringing little coward who would put my own children at risk with deadly weapons in the house just so I can do John Wayne cosplay oiling the "business end" of my AR-15. The "business end" of your oiled metal dildo won't keep you or your family safe from the gun culture you right-wing dipshits have been pushing for decades. YOU and all your fellow right-wing travelers have flooded the country with guns, even as your extremism -- yes, even the "Never-Trumpers" -- have pushed violence and hatred at every turn.

You want to protect your family? Then fight against the gun culture, fight against right-wing hatred, fight against the dis-empowerment and despair you right-wing extremists have advanced for decades, fight against the militarization and brutalization of our whole society which both you and your fellow travelers, the "centrist," interventionist neoliberal Democrats, have imposed on our collapsing, corroded, corrupted land.

"Business end of an AR-15." Jesus Christ, aren't you ashamed before your family to be so damned pathetic?

 

Chris Floyd is an American journalist. His work has appeared in print and online in venues all over the world, including The Nation, Counterpunch, Columbia Journalism Review, the Christian Science Monitor, Il Manifesto, the Moscow Times and many (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
