Lutyens Media are now at Kumaraswamy's throat

Lutyens media forever untrustworthy

Coincidences do happen. Both Times of India and Hindustan Times took the editorial route to chide HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. Next day, an Indian Express edit scolded the Karnataka chief minister. All three hags from the Lutyens' Media were fuming. All three were lecturing HDK to understand the "reality" of coalition. To understand that as a senior party, Congress has a right to be a bull in the china shop. All coincidences, isn't it.

Hindustan Times felt it's nothing but drama from Kumaraswamy. Strange, for Arvind Kejriwal has been doing his "drama" for four years and yet escaped HT's attention. The newspaper cited roads, power supply, garbage as issues dogging Bangalore. All these happen at a grander scale in Delhi. Right under its nose. But the stench never reaches the nostrils of these pen-pushers. Meanwhile, Congress has all its support: "It's natural it (Congress) wishes itself to be taken into account before a major decision." Wah, when it's matter of allies of BJP, it's the latter which is being "autocratic" and riding roughshod over its juniors. But in the matter of Congress, it's juniors who must hide their tails between the legs. Pathetic, I say.

Times of India, says almost the same thing, the same day, the same lead on its edit page. Only coincidences, I understand. It wants Kumaraswamy "must accept this reality and soldier on" for in a situation of collapse, the "prime beneficiary would be BJP." It warns HDK that his public lament would "not be music to voters." Bravo.

And that must not happen, isn't it. BJP must not benefit. Innocent, gullible voting cattle must not see this wrong connection which has made a mockery of democracy. Kumaraswamy has been given the chief minister's chair and he must act like Manmohan Singh (yes, that's the exact advice Times of India gives to HDK!). Sealed lips, zero conscience.

Indian Express wants Kumaraswamy to understand "asserting his control over the coalition would be difficult." The "journalism of courage" doesn't explain how the Chief Minister could run when the dogs are tugging at his dhoti. Or, without his allies behind him, how he could push through legislation in the state assembly. It also gives HDK a lecture in statecraft: "people hate tears." Ask Pushpa (yes, it draws analogy from movie Amar Prem-that's the seriousness it accords to the matter).

The newspaper terms it "idle tears" for if Kumaraswamy is serious he must give way to a colleague of his to run the government. I wish Indian Express had the courage to offer the same advice to Congress. Likes Gandhis, JD(S) is also all about Gowdas. They are dynasts no less. Would Rahul Gandhi step aside only because Congress is in a coma?

None of these three newspapers steel their spine and address a simple logic: If Kumaraswamy is distraught, if he is crying in public, could it be because Congress MLAs have made his life hell in Bangalore. And if it's so why Congress is not reining them in? Is it because Congress simply can't for the MLAs would then run under the BJP's banyan tree? Why blame one opportunist when the other has turned it into an art form in last 70 years?

But then Congress is a different matter. It's a holy cow with hind legs of a horse, which can kick you in your teeth. The milky diet that you are fed on would be withdrawn. Hello Lutyens Media, why do the sham of being worried about democracy and a billion-plus people of this country? Why not concede you are lackeys and little else?