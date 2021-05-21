 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lorrie Lightfoot's ONE-DAY protest against covert racism in Chicago's media

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 509185
Message John Zwiebel

This is obviously a MSM-manufactured controversy, built to create the impression that Mayor Lightfoot is a "reverse-racist".

Read her letter to Chicago News Outlets and understand the purpose of her one- (as in single) day event.

While there are women of color who sometimes cover my administration, there are zero women of color assigned to the city hall beat. Zero.

Mayor Lightfoot is making an excellent point, which the "white press" has attacked her for. If the press is solidly "white" how can we ever achieve consensus.

I applaud Mayor Lightfoot for so dramatically exposing the covert racism that pervades most media outlets.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Zwiebel Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm a Democrat but I will never again make the mistake of voting for a Corporatist. I proclaim as loudly as I can that I -DO- have the option of voting for "none of the above". You want my vote, address my issues. Don't tell me how bad the other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elliot Engel must be removed from the Foreign-Affairs Committee

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 