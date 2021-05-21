Lorrie Lightfoot's ONE-DAY protest against covert racism in Chicago's media

This is obviously a MSM-manufactured controversy, built to create the impression that Mayor Lightfoot is a "reverse-racist".

Read her letter to Chicago News Outlets and understand the purpose of her one- (as in single) day event.

While there are women of color who sometimes cover my administration, there are zero women of color assigned to the city hall beat. Zero.

Mayor Lightfoot is making an excellent point, which the "white press" has attacked her for. If the press is solidly "white" how can we ever achieve consensus.

I applaud Mayor Lightfoot for so dramatically exposing the covert racism that pervades most media outlets.