OpEdNews Op Eds   

Examining the consequences of the Pacific Northwest Heat Dome

By (Page 1 of 1 pages) 1 comment
Author 509185
Message John Zwiebel

Umair Haque analysis of the resent events in the Pacific Northwest and what this means to humanity.

This web site is for those who pay, but you get two free articles.

Haque explains that above 95°F wet-bulb temperature, humans will die from the heat. He then goes on to explain what this means to all of us, even those who don't live in the American West.

I've found Haque to be as interesting an author as Matt Taibbi, Caitlin Johnstone and Aaron Mate. He is controversial and one can easily find articles calling him a hack. Chris Hedges recommended him once, as an "interesting writer" in an article I read on ScheerPost.

I suppose the headline will result in this post being labeled "fear porn", but Haque has an interesting outlook on what "life" actually means.

 

I'm a Democrat but I will never again make the mistake of voting for a Corporatist. I proclaim as loudly as I can that I -DO- have the option of voting for "none of the above". You want my vote, address my issues. Don't tell me how bad the other (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 947 comments
  New Content

Just how fast is the climate actually changing? Is Guy McPherson right? Will humanity be extinct by 2035?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 26, 2021 at 11:20:48 PM

Author 0
