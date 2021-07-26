Examining the consequences of the Pacific Northwest Heat Dome

Umair Haque analysis of the resent events in the Pacific Northwest and what this means to humanity.

Haque explains that above 95°F wet-bulb temperature, humans will die from the heat. He then goes on to explain what this means to all of us, even those who don't live in the American West.

I've found Haque to be as interesting an author as Matt Taibbi, Caitlin Johnstone and Aaron Mate. He is controversial and one can easily find articles calling him a hack. Chris Hedges recommended him once, as an "interesting writer" in an article I read on ScheerPost.

I suppose the headline will result in this post being labeled "fear porn", but Haque has an interesting outlook on what "life" actually means.