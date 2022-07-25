America has always been run by criminals

Aaron Good and Ben Norton begin a series of videos discussing Good's Book "American Exception". The thesis of the book is that America has been run by criminals since its founding. Looking at the insider trading of Nancy Pelosi and how Obama "solved" the 2008 financial crisis by printing trillions of dollars and giving them away to the banksters who caused the crisis, it has become obvious that if there ever was a time when Criminals ruled America, now is the time.

Scott Ritter even believes that America is the "worst nation in the world"(@ 1:07) America's leadership is either criminal or pathetically stupid -- or maybe both.