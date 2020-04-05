 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Little-Known Quirk of Faith

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514931
Message James Haught

Here's an odd twist of religion: Multitudes of Muslims believe that Jesus will return to Earth soon -- not to spread Christianity, but to abolish it in support of Islam.

Muslim scholar Mustafa Akyol outlines this bizarre tenet in The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims. In a New York Times commentary, he explained:

Islam has two major scriptures: The Quran, supposedly dictated to Muhammad by the Angel Gabriel, and the Hadiths, sayings of Muhammad recorded by others.

The Hadiths foretell two saviors: The first is the Mahdi, a holy leader who will unite Muslims worldwide -- and the second is Jesus, who will come to renounce Christianity and affirm Islam as supreme. One Hadith says:

"The Son of Mary will soon descend among you as a just ruler; he will break the cross and kill the swine."

A 2012 Pew Research poll found that half of Muslims in nine Islamic nations expect the Mahdi to arrive soon, perhaps in their lifetimes.

Author Akyol says millions of Muslims feel inferior, so they seize upon the savior predictions in hope of better times. "The main quandary of the Muslim world for the past two centuries," he wrote, is: "Why have we moved so far backward compared to the West?"

Perplexed, many Muslims conclude that "only divinely guided saviors can find a way out," he said. "This belief discourages pursuing the real solutions to the gap between the Islamic world and the West: science, economic development and liberal democracy."

Over the centuries, various Muslim leaders have proclaimed themselves the Mahdi and launched holy wars that ended in defeat or triggered bloody persecutions.

The first was al-Mukhtar in 686 A.D., whose uprising was quashed by majority Muslims. Another such doomed jihad erupted in Morocco in 1610.

In 1844 in Persia, Baha'u'llah, the Promised One of All Religions, declared that he was the Mahdi coming for Muslims, Jesus coming for Christians, the Messiah coming for Jews, Lord Krishna coming for Hindus, etc. His followers, the Baha'i, were massacred by thousands.

In 1881, a Sudanese holy man claimed to be the Mahdi and started a jihad that captured Khartoum, killing defenders including British general "Chinese" Gordon. (Gordon was no stranger to holy wars. He got his nickname by previously leading an army against Taiping religious fanatics in China.) Then Lord Kichener arrived with artillery and Maxim machine guns to wipe out the Sudan rebels. One battle killed 11,000 poorly armed holy warriors and only 48 of Kichener's forces.

In 1979, a proclaimed Mahdi led rebels to seize the Grand Mosque in Mecca, causing a two-week siege that killed 300.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

James Haught Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's largest newspaper, The Charleston Gazette-Mail. He can be reached by phone at 304-348-5199 or e-mail at Email address.)James A. Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Megachurch Mess

Feeding 7.7 Billion

Religion-Tinged Politics

Coal Mine Wars

The Dreams that Stuff is Made Of

Sagan: Brilliant Skeptic

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 