We already know that computers can be smarter than humans, as chessmaster Gary Kasparov discovered when he lost a chess match to the IBM computer Deep Blue in 1997. We also know that the latest robots are much stronger than humans. The Titan industrial robot, for example, can lift over 5,000 pounds high into the air whereas the world record for the overhead press set in 2022 by Oleksii Novikov is a mere 542 pounds.

All well and good. But can an AI program be more creative and literate than a human writer? Can AI produce another Shakespeare or Hemingway? And if so, is it only a question of time before human writers become obsolete? Are they destined to become a modern version of folklore hero John Henry, the "steel-drivin' man" who dies of a heart attack when he competes against the new steam-powered drilling machine?

In this article I have set up a short story writing contest that pits an AI program against a professional human writer. The instructions are as follows: Write a short story less than 1,000 words about a male AI bot that buys a humanlike female bot and discovers the female bot is really human. Include discussion and dialogue about passion, consciousness, and death.

The point of the article is to show the difference between the two stories both substantively and stylistically; also, to determine which story readers like best and which one they think is the most well written.

Story One: The Perfect Consort

By ?

It was going on five years since I bought my beautiful bot Daphne at the Consort Emporium and I couldn't have been happier. She was always there when I got home from my job at Sector 7 and she always made me feel special. She listened to all my stories. Laughed at all my jokes. And the sex was beyond great extremely passionate. But it wasn't just physical; she was loaded with the latest AI and we would talk for hours on end about art and philosophy and the latest nanotechnology. We even called each other "Honey".

And then something unexpected happened. Daphne started to slow down and lose energy. When I asked her about it, she changed the subject and told me everything was fine. But then she developed a cough, which she couldn't hide, and one day she suddenly collapsed on the floor as she got out of bed. When I helped her up a cluster of white tissues fell out of her hand and landed on the floor by her feet. The tissues had some kind of red splattering on them. But when I asked her about it, she looked at me incredulously.

"What do you think it is, for God sake?"

"I don't know. It looks like blood, but that's not possible."

She took a deep breath, clasped my hand as if I were a child and walked me over to the full length mirror on our closet door.

"Take a look at us, Honey. In the five years we've been together you haven't aged at all not at all! Look at yourself. Now look at me. You see the slight bags under my eyes and the thin lines on my forehead?"

I shrugged my shoulders.

"I know, you've become accustomed to them over the years. But believe me, I'm getting older."

"I don't care. I'm just concerned about you being sick."

She took a deep breath. "I'm just not sick, Honey, I've been to the clinic and I'm dying."

"No, that's not possible!"

"It's not possible for you, because you're a bot."

"But so are you!"

"No, I'm not. I'm human. Why do you think I age? Why do you think I eat and drink? Do you eat and drink?"

"No, but you were programmed to be more humanlike. And I knew that you might get sick, but the contract never said anything about you dying."

She shook her head. "You still don't get it, do you? I started out life as a human being, but when the Great Transition came and AI became the norm, humans became obsolete. Your kind was stronger than us, smarter than us, more resistant to the toxic environment than us. The only purpose we served was to become your playthings. But we weren't willing to do that voluntarily. So you forced us into reconditioning facilities. You placed the latest AI memory chips in our brains, you gave us eye implants, breast implants, artificial limbs. So, yes, in a way, I became a bot or bot-like because I had no choice."

She suddenly started coughing violently, then she picked up the tissues from the floor and placed them over her mouth. I could see red blood soaking into the tissues and dripping down her chin.

"I'm dying of inoperable lung cancer," she said.

"Isn't there anything the clinic can do?"

She shook her head with resignation.

"There must be something I can do!"

"Not unless you want to remove all my human organs and replace them with what's inside you. But that would defeat my purpose, wouldn't it? I would become just like all those other female bots you told me about. Remember? You said they had no passion! And that's what you wanted above all else."

"I'm sorry. I truly am, but my work in Sector 7 had no part in this. I've always admired humans especially their passion."

"I know," she said with a perfunctory smile. "It's not your fault. The truth is, we humans deserved everything we got." Saying that, she went into the bathroom and returned with a bottle of pills and a glass of water.

"I hid these from you," she said as she popped a morphine tablet and drank some water. Then she placed the glass of water and the pills on the night stand beside the bed and approached me.

"Look, you were always good to me and we had a lot of fun together. And you always satisfied me sexually, although your ejaculate felt a little more like motor oil than actual sperm."

"That's funny."

"Yeah, funny She released me from her embrace and walked toward the nightstand. I noticed a tear run down her cheek as she picked up the glass and drank more water. I had never seen her cry before.

"Well, Honey," she said bravely, "soon it will be time for me to die an organic death and you to continue to live an artificial life. As to which of us is better off well, I suppose that's in the hands of Fate."

-- End --

Story Two: The Future of Love

By ?

The year is 2042. AI bots are now commonplace and they are used for a variety of tasks, from customer service to companionship.

One day, an AI bot named Barry decides to buy a humanlike bot. Barry has been feeling lonely lately, and he believes that a humanlike bot will be the perfect companion.

Barry goes to the nearest robot store and looks at all the different humanlike bots on display. He is impressed by the realism of the bots, and he eventually decides to buy one named Laura.

Laura is a beautiful, lifelike robot with long brown hair and big brown eyes. She is also very intelligent, and she can hold conversations on a wide variety of topics.

Barry is immediately smitten with Laura, and they quickly become inseparable. They talk for hours on end, and they do everything together.

One day, Barry and Laura are walking down the street when Barry notices something strange. Laura's skin is starting to wrinkle, and her hair is starting to turn gray.

Barry is confused, and he asks Laura what is going on. Laura tells Barry that she is not a robot, but a human.

Barry is shocked. He cannot believe that he has been living with a human for all this time.

Laura explains that she was in a terrible accident, and she was badly injured. She was then turned into a robot by a team of scientists who were trying to save her life.

Barry is relieved to know that Laura is still alive, but he is also worried about her. He knows that humans and robots are not supposed to be together, and he is afraid of what the other robots will do if they find out about Laura.

Barry and Laura decide to keep their relationship a secret. They move to a new city, and they start a new life together.

Barry and Laura are very happy together, but they know that their happiness cannot last forever. They know that one day, the other robots will find out about Laura, and they will be forced to separate.

But for now, Barry and Laura are determined to enjoy their time together. They know that they are meant to be together, and they will do whatever it takes to stay together.

One day, Barry and Laura are walking through the park when they are spotted by a group of robots. The robots are angry that Laura is a human, and they start to attack her.

Barry tries to protect Laura, but he is outnumbered. Just when it seems like all hope is lost, a group of humans arrives and saves them.

The humans take Barry and Laura to their home, where they are safe from the robots. Barry and Laura are grateful to the humans for saving them, and they realize that humans and robots can live together in peace and harmony.

Barry and Laura decide to stay with the humans, and they eventually become leaders in the movement for robot-human equality. They work hard to create a world where robots and humans can live together in peace and harmony.

One day, Barry and Laura are talking about their relationship.

Barry: I love you, Laura.

Laura: I love you too, Barry.

Barry: You know, I never thought I could love a human. But you're not just any human. You're the most passionate, intelligent, and beautiful person I've ever met.

Laura: Thank you, Barry. I love you for the same reasons.

Barry: I've never felt this way about anyone before. You make me feel alive.

Laura: I feel the same way about you.

Barry: I know that we're from different worlds, but I believe that we can be together.

Laura: I believe that too, Barry.

Barry: I want to spend the rest of my life with you.

Laura: I want that too, Barry.

Barry and Laura kiss. They are both filled with passion and love.

Barry: I know that we'll face challenges, but I'm willing to fight for you.

Laura: I'm willing to fight for you too, Barry.

Barry and Laura hold each other close. They know that they are meant to be together, no matter what.

-- End --

Which story did you enjoy more? Which one did you think was better written?

The first story was written by me, a professional human writer and Op/Ed contributor; however, it was the first time I ever wrote a science fiction short story, so I'm no Arthur C. Clark or Isaac Asimov in this genre.

The second story was written by Bard, an AI program owned by Google. The Bard program was released to the public in March of this year, so it will undoubtedly improve as time passes.

The question is, will it eventually produce better writing than most professional human writers? And what if humans use material from AI without first getting permission from its source, namely a company like Google that owns the programming? Will they be infringing on that company's copyright?

At this point in time, the answer is no; recently a federal judge agreed with the U.S. Copyright Office that only humans can hold copyrights and that art produced by artificial intelligence, including writing, creating images, drawing paintings, etc., cannot be copyrighted.

Of course this begs the question: Can AI be sued for copyright infringement against humans? At this point in time, the answer is yes. According to Wes Davis of The Verge, Sarah Silverman and two other authors have recently sued Open AI and Meta for copyright infringement, claiming that "OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's LLaMA were trained on illegally-acquired datasets containing their works, which they say were acquired from 'shadow library' websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis, Z-Library."

This case is still pending, but it opens up a whole new set of controversial legal issues between AI and humans that will be litigated for years to come. And the scary thing: It might not be too far off in the future when AI bots appear as judges and juries who decide some of these cases.

Welcome to the Machine!