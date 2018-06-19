Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lie la lie, lie la la la lie lie, Lie la lie, lie la la la la lie la la lie

By       Message Marc Ash       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/19/18

Author 42414

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back {MID-298494}
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Lie la lie, lie la la la lie lie
Lie la lie, lie la la la la lie la la lie -- Paul Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, "The Boxer," 1969

If you are inclined to view the glass as half full, you might take some solace in the transparency and self-effacing nature of Donald Trump's perpetual, shameless lying. The utter baseness of his debauchery of the truth can be seen from such a distance that it, if nothing else, leaves ample time to prepare and adjust.

A lot of critics panned Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's "The Vietnam War" as untrue to the magnitude of the horror of what the Vietnamese called "the American War." But if you really wanted to understand the enormity of human suffering that can be caused by lies told by leaders, then Burns and Novick's portrait was brutally efficient.

Tragically, we can never see the damage done by the lies in the moment. It often takes a lifetime or longer to see the full scope of the betrayal.

- Advertisement -

Then there is the glass seen as half empty. What if we cannot yet fully comprehend the human consequence of this sea of lies we are now adrift in?

At the U.S.-Mexican border, human rights abuses are occurring on an unimaginable scale. It's not me, it's not my family, but it is a great disgrace to our nation undertaken in our name.

We are at a moment in history where we can once again live with the lies and wait for it to pass, or confront our destiny on our own terms. If we have learned anything, it is that history belongs to the courageous. Specifically, the morally courageous.

- Advertisement -

Progress will not be denied. It is our destiny. We can embrace it without fear.

I would like to take a moment to give a shout out to Senatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Beto is running on defense of innocent victims of the Trump administration's immigration purges in a place where xenophobia and ignorance rule the day: Texas. This guy isn't worried about what he's supposed to say to become Senator. He is saying what his conscience dictates he must.

This is a great struggle that I'm proud to be a part of.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

What Leeann Tweeden Did Not Say

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 