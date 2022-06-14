Let Them Uber Eats Cake -- the Woke Class War

Civil rights and equality have been transformed intoanti-racism equity , the polar opposite of equality -- just the latest manifestation of systemic racism from the same political party that brought us slavery, Jim Crow, the Ku Klux Klan, fatherless families, failing inner-city schools and black-on-black crime. Free speech has been transformed into McCarthyite crackdowns ondisinformation and hate speech as the illiberal Left turns increasingly censorious in the struggle to maintain institutional power - especially within academia, corporate-media franchises and the technomedia cartel. The New and Improved Left suddenly embraces as BFFs the same law-enforcement and spy agencies they distrusted and despised before the arrival of Donald Trump.
- Feminism and women's rights have been sacrificed on the alter of trans rights. Strangely, while no one on the Left can define a woman these days, no one seems to have the same problem when it comes to defining the rights of a woman. Postmodern gender theory ultimately champions the rights of biologically male trans-women at the expense of the suddenly expendable rights of suddenly expendable biological women.
- The anti-war, anti-defense-establishment movement of the 1960s has resolved in 2022 as the pro-war, pro-defense-establishment movement. The radical anti-war student activists of the 1960s are pro-war hawks today, eager to strip away the Second Amendment rights of their neighbors while they arm neo-Nazi Ukrainian battalions to the teeth.
The Earth First environmental movement of the '60s has been transformed into climate-change fascism, where Green New Deal dictats handed down by executive fiat and enforced by utterly unaccountable bureaucratsalways fall hardest on poor and middle-class people of all colors.
It's as if the entire Democratic Party, all of academia, corporate media, the technomedia cartel and every major government agency have moved backwards in time to become the Republican Party of the 1960s: elitist, authoritarian, censorial, illiberal, shrill, puritanical, humorless and insufferable. That every item of their Woke Agenda damages and oppresses the very demographics they still profess to care about means nothing to them. It's all about power, and they know the writing is on the wall. Turns out that the only ones more desperate and dangerous than those who aspire to great power are those who want to hold onto it at all costs.