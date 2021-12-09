Systemic Racism -- the DNA of the Democratic Party

Letting the Democratic Party control the narrative on race is like letting Boss Tweed control the narrative on election reform...

I would like to take issue with conservative commentators and politicians who deny or dismiss the existence of systemic racism. The understandable haste to distance ourselves from the noxious fumes of racism keeps truth and freedom on the defensive when both would be much better served by the aggressive exposure of systemic racism for what it truly is: the living, breathing DNA of the Democratic Party.

The sad irony lurking in the incessant claims of systemic racism that now preempt and corrode all public discourse on every conceivable issue resides not in the fact that it doesn't exist but in the fact that almost all of said claims arise from acolytes of a political party whose DNA is hopelessly infused with and utterly reliant upon systemic racism to survive. From slavery to the KKK to Jim Crow to mass incarceration to broken welfare families to failing inner-city schools to black-on-black crime to BLM to Critical Race Theory and the wholesale abandonment of equality for the tyrannies of equity: absent the pernicious and cynical terror of systemic racism against people of color, the Democratic Party would suffocate and perish in a heartbeat.

Ironic also because the most consistent, enduring and unabated characteristic of any major political party anywhere in the world over the past two centuries has been and remains the Democratic Party's unquenchable lust to own or otherwise control the lives of black and brown people.

Even the most cursory examination of American history exposes the Democratic Party as the undisputed purveyor and champion of systemic racism:

Prior to the Civil War, the Democratic Party defended and enforced the institution of slavery while the Republican Party was formed in 1854 with the expressed purpose to abolish slavery and prevent its spread to the Western Territories. Towards the end of the war, the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery was vigorously opposed by Democrats in both the House and Senate.

After Lincoln's assassination (at the hands of a Democrat), Andrew Johnson (also a Democrat) and the Democrats in Congress opposed passage of the 14th and 15th Amendments and the Civil Rights Act of 1866 - all unsuccessfully, but not for lack of effort.

Southern Democrats fought tooth and nail against Reconstruction, while the overwhelming majority of southern Republicans were - you guessed it - black. During Reconstruction, black Republicans elected more than 1500 black officials to local, state and federal office. By contrast, the first black Democrat didn't appear in Congress until 1935.

The informal Compromise of 1877 - in which southern Democrats promised to respect the nascent citizen and voting rights of blacks - effectively ended Reconstruction. Not surprisingly, the withdrawal of Federal troops gave rise to immediate efforts by the same Democrats to institute black code laws designed to restrict black business and property ownership, ensure that black citizens remained unarmed and keep them away from voting booths. Of course, all of the above was brutally and lethally enforced by the Democratic Party over the next eight decades of Jim Crow segregation by their very own homegrown terrorist organization: the Ku Klux Klan. The KKK's reign of terror in the Jim Crow South finally ended with passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, but not before Democratic Senator and former "Exalted Cyclops" Robert Byrd's failed 14-hour filibuster.

Though illustrative, the above chronology is far from complete, and apparently far from over as systemic racism continues to this day as the dominant currency of the Democratic Party. Today's blue cities - many under Democratic Party control for generations - offer stark witness to systemic racism designed to guarantee and enforce the fealty of black and brown Americans for generations to come.

To wit, the Democratic Party alone owns the two great civil rights issues of the 21st century: education and black-on-black violence - both stellar examples of systemic racism at work.

Laws that condemn the poorest black and brown children in the poorest urban neighborhoods to the worst possible schools on behalf of Democratic Party benefactors in the teacher's unions constitute little more than an overtly racist and updated subset of black code laws designed to prevent people of color from escaping the generational poverty imposed and enforced by Democratic Party politicians for the past 150 years. These school systems - all of which promote equity first and foremost in a professed holy war against systemic racism and white supremacy - are in fact systemically racist to the core. As such, they all but guarantee a marginal and impoverished existence for the children they abuse in the name of equity and inclusion - by design.

Those who would seek out and find Jim Crow 2.0 everywhere except in their own bathroom mirrors would be well-advised to look no further than our largest inner-city school systems: by any measure, among the most soul-crushing and segregated institutions in the country. That almost all of them are run by Democratic Party mayors with Democratic Party city councils and Democratic Party school boards flush with union cash goes without saying. The Democratic Party slumlords of the Congressional Black Caucus and professional race baiters have enriched themselves at the expense of their poorest constituents for decades. Clearly, they wouldn't have it any other way.

Black-on-black crime in major cities across the nation is another loathsome creation of the Democratic Party plantation masters. According to the CDC, more children of color in Chicago have have been fatally shot this year alone than have perished from Covid throughout the entire state of Illinois. Yet an equally loathsome Democratic Party mayor (there hasn't been a Republican mayor in Chicago since 1931), her cohorts in a Democratic Party city council and a Democratic Party DA eschew all accountability and instead blame guns and faceless systemic racism for the carnage. They got the systemic racism part right but there's nothing faceless about it: the faces (and the systemic racism) all belong to the Democratic Party, as always.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).