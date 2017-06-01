Are you attending the Left Forum, at John Jay College?

I'll be there Friday evening, Saturday evening and all day Sunday. It would be great if OpEdNews members got together some time. How about 9 AM Sunday morning? Any takers?

I'll also be at the People's Summit in Chicago, the following week. It would be great to get together with Chicago locals. I'll post another one of these next week after I hear from people who will be going. Please comment on days and times that work for you to get together there.

Sunday afternoon, I'm participating in a panel

Beyond Resistance: Winning the Revolution"

on SUNDAY June 4th Session 7: 3:40pm - 5:40pm

Room: 1.87



Venue entrance:

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

899 10th Avenue,

between West 58th and 59th Street

My talk will be

Going Beyond the Basics of Bottom Up"

Here's the Link to the Left Forum site.

The evening sessions will be available free on Live Stream