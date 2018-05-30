Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Left Forum 2018 Is Almost Here

By       Message Press Release       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/30/18

Author 1781
- Advertisement -
Editor's note: I'll be chairing a panel, Bottom-Up and Top-Down Thinking About the System and Change and speaking on Saturday afternoon, 4:00 PM in room 1.63. If you are speaking at Left Forum, please add a comment with your presentation information. rob kall


(Image by Left Forum)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Left Forum, a 501c3 nonprofit which envisions a world in which radical imagination becomes a tool for self-empowerment that challenges society to build a process for collaborative and emancipatory leadership, will host the Left Forum 2018 conference June 1-3 at John Jay College in New York City.

Even though some of the most dangerous and oppressive aspects of America - rapacious capitalism and foundational racism and misogyny - have come out of the shadows and into a chillingly clear light, we believe these are invigorating times for a left resurgence. Still, our own movements - for worker power, race, gender and sexuality, justice, ecological healing, anti-war and a broad anti-white-nationalist front - while under attack, are also on the rise. To make gains, to win battles, we must build a strong unified left which moves beyond the constructed dichotomies of class and identity, violence and nonviolence, reform and revolution.

- Advertisement -

And the space for left unity and power building is Left Forum 2018.

Running from June 1-3 at John Jay College in New York City, the conference will see a range of speakers, activists and public figures meeting to discuss topics and issues including environmentalism, sexual, racial and class equality, workers rights, anti-war strategies and more, striving to advance causes and build alliances to effect real change in the world. In this way, Left Forum is the focal point and meeting ground for people with radical ideas.

Among those speaking are award-winning investigative reporter Juan Gonzalez; Kali Akuno, codirector of Cooperation Jackson; Jane Sanders of the Sanders institute; Gayle McLaughlin, the former Mayor of Richmond, California; Paul Jay, CEO of The Real News Network; Ajamu Baraka, Green Party vice presidential nominee; political activist Medea Benjamin of Code Pink; economist Samir Amin; political economist and author David Harvey; and Richard Wolff of Democracy at Work.

- Advertisement -

Left Forum 2018 will also feature a series of musical acts performing in John Jay's Black Box Theater, bringing a range of styles and including performances by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir, Nia & Ness, Raymond Nat Turner, and Jeremiah Hosea & the Narco Bourgeois with Jerome Jordan and Swiss Chris (featuring a special performance by Gabriella Callender), while Rebel Diaz will host a panel exploring the potential for hip hop to build left-leaning youth movements.

In this nurturing atmosphere of solidarity and cooperative action, Left Forum co-directors Ashley Abbott and Marcus Graetsch are optimistic about what the conference can achieve, with Abbott saying, "The left has a uniquely robust power source gathering at the intersection of issues, identities, ideologies and constituencies. There are so many examples of this model of convergence and creative action today. This is the model on which we come together to formulate new strategies for a new world. Left Forum can be a living example of the exact opposite of division and destruction: a new convergence and a space for possibility, for hope and for power. "

The Left Forum will feature keynote speakers each night, exploring and constructing a narrative based on this year's theme - "Towards A New Strategy For The Left." Friday night's opening plenary will dissect how we arrived here and will be followed on Saturday by exploration of what strategies and tactics were used and what worked and didn't work, with the closing plenary on Sunday considering what our vision is for moving forward.

At the conference and beyond, the Left Forum will be a planning space for creating a real, viable left alliance that shapes and generates real progress and change.

Contact: Marcus Graetsch/Ashley Abbott

media@leftforum.org Tel: (212) 817-2003

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Idle No More-- The Indigenous People's Revolution Begins

"March Against Monsanto" Planned for Over 30 Countries

Bernie Sanders Blocks Bernanke Confirmation... With Bi-Partisan Support

Bush and Associates Found Guilty of Torture

Statement of 911 Widows In Response to 12/25 Terror Attempt

Family Farmers Amplify Legal Complaint Against Monsanto's GMOs

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 