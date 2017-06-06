

Left Forum 2017 logo

(Image by Left Forum) Permission Details DMCA



Teeming with Geistschmertz about every corner of today's reality possible for hundreds to take on, bleeding with anger, at the same time drawing strength from fellowship, another Left Forum filled the John Jay School of Criminal Justice last weekend.

Election Integrity was of course my focus and there was some forum focus on it, culminating in a showing of Greg Palast's brilliant film The Best Democracy Money Can Buy. Well, money is buying everything, anyway. Perhaps a new description of our government is in order, Greg.

Eighty percent of Americans were disgusted with Election 2016 and 90 percent have lost confidence in the system, said Green Party 2016 presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein at the first relevantt panel, "Election Theft and Why the Media (and the Democrats) Won't Go There," organized and moderated by Dr. Joel Simpson, photographer and activist.

"WE'RE IN AN EXISTENTIAL CRISIS . . . AN EXISTENTIAL MOMENT IN DEMOCRACY," she said. This is a dangerous, unprecedented moment. The future is dire for not only Election Integrity but everything else. "WE MUST BECOME A MOVEMENT."

"WE HAVE THE POWER. WE ARE NOT THE LUNATIC FRINGE." It's all about us being together.

Professor Mark Crispin Miller spoke of the serial election theft in 2016. The presidency was yanked from under Sen. Bernie Sanders, from whom 11 primaries were stolen. "Democracy Lost."

The recounts in states Jill Stein managed to finance so quickly and easily to the tune of our willing millions in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania were all sabotaged. The recounts continue, though, in two of these states, even though Pennsylvania has something like 80 percent touchscreen machinery that can't be audited.

The liberal media and Left press didn't ask the Forbidden Question, "Did he really win?" The left should have seized this issue a lot sooner.

Back to square one, just like in North Carolina, where SCOTUS shot down their torpid gerrymandering and the Tar Heels will just start anew? Back to the Edmund Pettus Bridge?

THE ENTIRE PRESS HAS BEEN COMPROMISED BY THE DEEP STATE.

Here's a good idea: OVERCOME OUR DEPENDENCE ON MEDIA. We must think independently from the press and take radical steps to solve our electoral problems. SEIZE THE OPSCANS!

Homage was paid to EI movement martyrs Athan Gibbs, inventor of a viable, transparent voting system who was killed in an automobile accident in 2004 shortly after introducing it to Bob Fitrakis, who was eager to activate it. Mike Connell, digital czar for GOP servers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was about to reveal all of his Rove connections, having confessed to designing the man-in-the-middle device that helped steal Ohio 2004 from the Dems. This deeply devout Christian was killed in a suspicious crash of his private plane en route home from Washington, DC, right before his second hearing was scheduled.

Beloved former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman, jailed by Rove people for being a politician, dared complain about the fixed election that drove him out of office. He languished behind bars for seven (?) years and was only recently freed.

Q&A of this first panel reminded us that 220 out of 222 Members of Congress were reelected to an institution with an approval rating of 8 percent.

Where was Bernie? He could have objected.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3