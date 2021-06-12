Large Trade Association PAC Pumped Money Into Manchin Coffers in March

All the President's Men | Follow The Money Scene | Warner Bros. Entertainment In the Watergate Building, lights go on and four burglars are caught in the act. That night triggered revelations that drive a U.S. President from office. Washington ... (Image by YouTube, Channel: Warner Bros. Entertainment) DetailsDMCA
Sen. Joe Manchin, the "Hamlet of the Potomac" when it comes to supporting Democratic priorities in the U.S. Senate, has a friend at one of the largest trade association PACs in America. Federal Election Commission records show the small-state senator got two $2,500 campaign donations from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies PAC in March, just before the end of the quarterly reporting deadline.
The questions I emailed Jimi Grande, the senior vice president at the PAC, follow. I will update this brief article if Grande responds. The PAC website lists his phone number as (202) 580-6745.
1- Why did your PAC donate money to Sen. Manchin now? His seat is not up until 2024. And he has not declared whether he will seek another term.
2- Does your PAC support Sen. Manchin's position to not amend or eliminate the filibuster? If not, why not?
3- Your PAC is one of the largest property/casualty corporate trade associations in America, according to the PAC website. How many property/casualty corporate clients exist in West Virginia? It is a small state, so why finance a potential Manchin reelection effort?
Here is something interesting from Open Secrets regarding Manchin donations from 2015 to 2020. He is not exactly a man of the people when it comes to money. But then he never claimed to be Bernie Sanders.
