 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H1'ed 6/12/21

Large Trade Association PAC Pumped Money Into Manchin Coffers in March

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Inside Politics Press Breakfast - April 2013 featuring Sen. Joe Manchin III
Inside Politics Press Breakfast - April 2013 featuring Sen. Joe Manchin III
(Image by Third Way from flickr)   Details   DMCA

All the President's Men | Follow The Money Scene | Warner Bros. Entertainment In the Watergate Building, lights go on and four burglars are caught in the act. That night triggered revelations that drive a U.S. President from office. Washington ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Warner Bros. Entertainment)   Details   DMCA

Sen. Joe Manchin, the "Hamlet of the Potomac" when it comes to supporting Democratic priorities in the U.S. Senate, has a friend at one of the largest trade association PACs in America. Federal Election Commission records show the small-state senator got two $2,500 campaign donations from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies PAC in March, just before the end of the quarterly reporting deadline.

The questions I emailed Jimi Grande, the senior vice president at the PAC, follow. I will update this brief article if Grande responds. The PAC website lists his phone number as (202) 580-6745.

1- Why did your PAC donate money to Sen. Manchin now? His seat is not up until 2024. And he has not declared whether he will seek another term.

2- Does your PAC support Sen. Manchin's position to not amend or eliminate the filibuster? If not, why not?

3- Your PAC is one of the largest property/casualty corporate trade associations in America, according to the PAC website. How many property/casualty corporate clients exist in West Virginia? It is a small state, so why finance a potential Manchin reelection effort?

Manchin, the last-standing state-wide Democrat in formerly blue West Virginia, smells the breath of Donald John Trump and his supporters. Trump won the mostly White state overwhelmingly in 2020. In the 1990s, an Eastern Panhandle nightclub settled a civil rights lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ contended Black people were not permitted to enter the place.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is something interesting from Open Secrets regarding Manchin donations from 2015 to 2020. He is not exactly a man of the people when it comes to money. But then he never claimed to be Bernie Sanders.

www.opensecrets.org/...

Large Individual Contributions $5,641,533 58.50%

PAC Contributions* $2,994,729 31.06%

Other $618,388 6.41%

Small Individual Contributions $388,131 4.02%

Candidate self-financing $0 0.00%

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 