Large Trade Association PAC Pumped Money Into Manchin Coffers in March



Inside Politics Press Breakfast - April 2013 featuring Sen. Joe Manchin III

(Image by Third Way from flickr) Details DMCA





All the President's Men | Follow The Money Scene | Warner Bros. Entertainment In the Watergate Building, lights go on and four burglars are caught in the act. That night triggered revelations that drive a U.S. President from office. Washington ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Warner Bros. Entertainment) Details DMCA



Sen. Joe Manchin, the "Hamlet of the Potomac" when it comes to supporting Democratic priorities in the U.S. Senate, has a friend at one of the largest trade association PACs in America. Federal Election Commission records show the small-state senator got two $2,500 campaign donations from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies PAC in March, just before the end of the quarterly reporting deadline.

The questions I emailed Jimi Grande, the senior vice president at the PAC, follow. I will update this brief article if Grande responds. The PAC website lists his phone number as (202) 580-6745.

1- Why did your PAC donate money to Sen. Manchin now? His seat is not up until 2024. And he has not declared whether he will seek another term.

2- Does your PAC support Sen. Manchin's position to not amend or eliminate the filibuster? If not, why not?

3- Your PAC is one of the largest property/casualty corporate trade associations in America, according to the PAC website. How many property/casualty corporate clients exist in West Virginia? It is a small state, so why finance a potential Manchin reelection effort?

Manchin, the last-standing state-wide Democrat in formerly blue West Virginia, smells the breath of Donald John Trump and his supporters. Trump won the mostly White state overwhelmingly in 2020. In the 1990s, an Eastern Panhandle nightclub settled a civil rights lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ contended Black people were not permitted to enter the place.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is something interesting from Open Secrets regarding Manchin donations from 2015 to 2020. He is not exactly a man of the people when it comes to money. But then he never claimed to be Bernie Sanders.

www.opensecrets.org/...

Large Individual Contributions $5,641,533 58.50%

PAC Contributions* $2,994,729 31.06%

Other $618,388 6.41%

Small Individual Contributions $388,131 4.02%

Candidate self-financing $0 0.00%