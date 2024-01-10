LAUSD Incumbent Scott Schmerelson on Governance

"I'm concerned by what I'm hearing from school sites about a re-centralization of decision making in this district and the reports about the loss of academic freedom to a program called I-Ready."



-- - BD3 Incumbent Scott Schmerelson

The following are Schmerelson's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

Do you agree with the statement: "The bureaucracy of the LAUSD is too big to be managed effectively."?

The bureaucracy of the LA Unified School District is supposed to serve the students in all of our schools and in an era of impending budget cuts we owe it to those students that we make sure the bureaucracy supports their learning instead of impeding it.

I fundamentally believe that school-based decision making is crucial to academic success. It is the principal, teachers, parents, and community members that should be making decisions about what goes on on their campus and it is the job of the district bureaucracy to support that.

Sometimes in this district the tail that is Beaudry ends up wagging the dog

with bulletins and memorandum demanding wholesale change.

This is not how it should be and is developing into a difference of opinion

between myself and the Superintendent.

Management of the schools should be from the bottom up, not the top

down.

Would you agree with the statement: "The elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy. The job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy."?

As I said above, It's very important that schools be given more autonomy on how teaching and learning happens at local schools. Schools have different cultures and unique needs in how they deal with their students and their community. I fundamentally believe it's up to the school community to come together and make decisions on the best way of learning for our kids. The rules and regulations of the State of California must be followed, of course; however, the rest of the decisions should be made at the local level. I'm concerned by what I'm hearing from school sites about a re-centralization of decision making in this district and the reports about the loss of academic freedom to a program called I-Ready.

Do you think that the evaluation of the Superintendent's job performance is something that the school board should do in full view of the public?

I do believe that the public should have a part in the evaluation of the superintendent. There needs to be the ability on the part of district stakeholders to comment and to suggest.

Should the number of Board Districts be increased beyond the existing seven? SPLIT

This is a much more difficult question that it seems.

If I take Board District 3 for an example I do feel that I'm able to successfully communicate with all 105 schools in Board District 3. I meet with representatives of the Community through Neighborhood Councils and I schedule visits to our schools every week. I have visited all 105 schools in BD 3. So, in that sense, no, I think the distribution of schools in the seven board areas can be managed through diligent calendar management and scheduling.

Adding Board Members would also present a problem in that School Board Meetings are already long and cumbersome and it's harder to have harder to have the conversations necessary for agreements.

Having said that, it is crazy that I represent over 425,000 people. How can

I or any School Board Member anywhere hear the voices of 425,000 people and be responsive. Democracy demands that we hear the voices of those whom we represent but with so many constituents, I fear we spend way more time solving problems that might have been much better handled if we were working in a smaller universe.

Call me split on the idea right now.

