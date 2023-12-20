LAUSD Candidate Andreas Farmakalidis on Governance

"the effectiveness of managing a large bureaucracy isn't solely determined by its size but by the leadership, organizational structures, policies, and practices in place."



Andreas Farmakalidis is the first of the potential LAUSD candidates to participate in all three editions of my ongoing Candidate Forum series. In past months he has answered questions about PROP-39 Co-Locations and Special Education. This month Farmakalidis was asked five questions about how the District is governed. For the introduction to this subject along with answers from other candidates, please see the article LAUSD Candidate Forum: Governance.

The following are the candidate's responses, printed exactly how he provided them with the exception of some minor formatting edits:

Would you agree with the statement: "The elected LAUSD Board is responsible for setting policy. The job of the Superintendent is to ensure that the bureaucracy follows this policy."? YES

The LAUSD Board of Education, comprised of elected members, acts as the policymaking body for the district. They deliberate, decide, and set the direction for the district's educational strategies, goals, and resource allocations. This can include decisions on budget priorities, curriculum changes, school policies, and initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes and educational equity.

In contrast, the superintendent serves as the district's top executive, responsible for translating the board's policies into actionable plans and initiatives. They oversee the day-to-day operations, manage district personnel, allocate resources, and ensure that the schools and administrative offices effectively execute the established policies and directives. The superintendent often collaborates with various stakeholders, including teachers, principals, parents, and community members, to implement the board's vision while navigating challenges and fostering a conducive learning environment for students.

Do you agree with the statement: "The bureaucracy of the LAUSD is too big to be managed effectively."? NO

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is one of the largest and most diverse school districts in the United States, serving a vast number of students, each with unique needs and backgrounds. Managing such a large bureaucracy comes with inherent complexities.

Challenges in overseeing a large system like the LAUSD might include issues related to coordination among numerous schools, administrative offices, and personnel spread across a wide geographical area. Communication, decision-making processes, and resource allocation can become intricate due to the sheer scale of operations.

However, the effectiveness of managing a large bureaucracy isn't solely determined by its size but by the leadership, organizational structures, policies, and practices in place. Strategies to streamline operations, allocate resources efficiently, foster communication, and adapt to changing educational needs can enhance the management of a large system like the LAUSD. Continuous evaluation and improvement are crucial to addressing challenges and ensuring that the district effectively serves its students, educators, and communities.

Do you think that the evaluation of the Superintendent's job performance is something that the school board should do in full view of the public? YES

Yes! The evaluation of the Superintendent's job performance by the school board is a critical aspect of ensuring effective leadership within a school district like the Los Angeles Unified School District. This evaluation typically involves assessing the Superintendent's achievements, adherence to district goals, leadership qualities, management of resources, and overall effectiveness in executing the board's policies and directives.

Conducting this evaluation transparently, such as in open board meetings or through publicly shared reports, fosters accountability to the community. It allows stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, and the general public, to understand how the district's top executive is performing in their role. Transparency in this process also helps build trust and confidence in the district's governance by demonstrating a commitment to openness and accountability in evaluating the Superintendent's contributions and effectiveness in serving the educational needs of the community.

Should the number of Board Districts be increased beyond the existing seven? Leaning towards YES

The number of Board Districts within the Los Angeles Unified School District has significant implications for representation and governance. Factors such as population shifts, demographic changes, and the need for equitable representation influence discussions about potentially increasing the number of districts.

As the district's population grows and evolves, there might be considerations for additional districts to ensure that each area receives fair and adequate representation. A larger number of districts could potentially lead to more localized representation, allowing board members to focus more closely on the unique needs of their respective communities.

However, altering the number of districts requires careful analysis. It involves considerations regarding the impact on the overall efficiency of governance, the allocation of resources, the potential for increased administrative costs, and maintaining a balanced and fair representation of diverse communities within the district.

Stakeholder engagement, community input, and comprehensive studies are vital in assessing whether an increase in Board Districts is warranted and how it might affect the district's ability to serve its students effectively.

Always keep in mind that priority is our kids and the best for the district therefore by adding more districts, the board members would likely have a better focus on addressing the unique challenges and concerns of individual neighborhoods or regions. This localized approach might lead to more targeted solutions and policies that cater directly to the diverse needs of various communities within the larger district.

