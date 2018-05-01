- Advertisement -

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich and author and spiritual teacher, Marianne Williamson, are offering a free 1-hour telesummit on the current state of American politics and how to change it, this Wednesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. EST. Kucinich notes, "Our conversation will address where Ohio -- and America -- is now, where we can go in the future and how we can re-create politics to be more aligned with our hearts." To join the call, dial (425) 440-5010, and use the conference pin: 440435#. Ohio's Democratic primary is next Tuesday, May 8. Kucinich is running against Richard Cordray in a close race. Cordray is a Democrat with an A+ rating from the NRA, Kucinich's rating is "F." Williamson, author of 12 books, including four New York Times number one bestsellers, also produces the Sister Giant Conferences, highlighting the intersection of spirituality and politics. Williamson is also co-founder of The Peace Alliance, a grassroots campaign supporting legislation to establish a United States Department of Peace.