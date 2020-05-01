Know the New Normal is Now the Normal New?

walking the train tracks on a dreary fall day
I'm ready to re-start, you bet I am,
Rev the econ' to 10 thou' RPM,
Pop the clutch and spend a fortune on duds,
Call the guys over for chips, gin and suds,
All wearing their face masks, each hand in glove,
Replay the playoffs and finals thereof.
.
What troubles me is not the guys won't comply,
But the chances that things might still go awry.
Despite good intentions and great breakthrough drugs,
C-virus still stalks and can give you the ughs,
And just when you think contagion's departed
We'll wake to find out we're back where we started.
.
With schoolkids in class and restaurants not closed,
We'll soon hold elections so that Donald's deposed.
All fine and well, though stunning progress it ain't,
As people won't want to go back to restraint,
But take their chances on contracting 19,
Since some new treatments leave you squeaky-clean.
.
And from there we enter the new normal new,
In which the U.S. runs faintly askew,
As folks follow rules or neglect on the sly,
And immunos parade, their ads held up high:
Lawyers, docs, plumbers that display guarantee;
Or Singapore Airlines First Class Virus-Free.
.
Vaccines there will be and some just might work,
Without them leaving you a drooling lame jerk,
But "return to normalcy" of which much I hear,
Will neither be solvent, safe, normal or near.
For screws have been loosened, passions unleashed,
And the feeling's abroad that the people been fleeced.