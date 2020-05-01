 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Know the New Normal is Now the Normal New?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

walking the train tracks on a dreary fall day
walking the train tracks on a dreary fall day
(Image by marneejill)   Details   DMCA

I'm ready to re-start, you bet I am,
Rev the econ' to 10 thou' RPM,
Pop the clutch and spend a fortune on duds,
Call the guys over for chips, gin and suds,
All wearing their face masks, each hand in glove,
Replay the playoffs and finals thereof.
.
What troubles me is not the guys won't comply,
But the chances that things might still go awry.
Despite good intentions and great breakthrough drugs,
C-virus still stalks and can give you the ughs,
And just when you think contagion's departed
We'll wake to find out we're back where we started.
.
With schoolkids in class and restaurants not closed,
We'll soon hold elections so that Donald's deposed.
All fine and well, though stunning progress it ain't,
As people won't want to go back to restraint,
But take their chances on contracting 19,
Since some new treatments leave you squeaky-clean.
.
And from there we enter the new normal new,
In which the U.S. runs faintly askew,
As folks follow rules or neglect on the sly,
And immunos parade, their ads held up high:
Lawyers, docs, plumbers that display guarantee;
Or Singapore Airlines First Class Virus-Free.
.
Vaccines there will be and some just might work,
Without them leaving you a drooling lame jerk,
But "return to normalcy" of which much I hear,
Will neither be solvent, safe, normal or near.
For screws have been loosened, passions unleashed,
And the feeling's abroad that the people been fleeced.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Is the Next President Too Important for Iowans to Vote on?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 