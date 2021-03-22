Killers on the loose!: Biden's and America's Mental Illness is on Full Display



Crazy is as crazy does: Two people who seriously need psychiatric counselling (images courtesy of Crisp County, GA Sheriff's Office and the White House)

By Dave Lindorff

It was just three weeks ago that our new "transformative" President Joe Biden joined that long almost unbroken list of war criminal presidents stretching back to #!, George Washington.

Biden joined this disgraceful list by ordering a bloody aerial bombardment by US warplanes in eastern Syria.

The US bombs, which were reportedly dropped on a a location in the city of Erbil, according to the British daily The Independent, killed as many as 22 people in the targeted buildings (assuming all the bombs actually landed on their intended targets). Most if not all of the victims were Iraqis described by the US as being part of two "Iranian-backed militias," which were accused of being behind a rocket attack 10 days earlier that killed a US mercenary and wounded a Louisiana National Guardsman . The Pentagon called the attack, which employed seven 500-1b bombs, a "proportional response" to that earlier attack, which raises questions about the meaning of "proportional."

Aside from the ludicrous misuse of that term by the Pentagon and the reporters who dutifully scribbled it own in their notes and quoted it in their reports of the briefing, there is another point that was left out: That those who were killed, even if Iraqi, were there in Syria at the behest of the Syrian government. The US mercenary killed and the US soldier wounded in Syria in that country as invaders, in violation of both Syrian national sovereignty and international law.

That is why Biden made himself yet another US war criminal president.

But Biden didn't stop there. After killing those 22 people, who could well have included innocent civilians, maybe even kids, who might have been in some of those buildings, a few weeks later he went on to label Russia's Vladimir Putin a "killer" in a classic pot-calling-the-kettle-black moment.

Now Putin's pissed off, Biden can't back down, and we're off to the races at the start of a new term with a childish deadlock that will make any kind of serious negotiating to ease tensions between the world's two nuclear super-powers difficult if not hopeless. Nice job George, you thumb sucking imposter of a real journalist!

The US is truly mad. Yesterday, we had the madness of an angry white guy in Atlanta deciding, at least as he explained it to cops, that seven Asian women in threee mall spas, including some old enough to be receiving Social Security benefits, as well as an unfortunate young bride sharing a wedding gift of side-to-side massages with her new husband, and also got a bullet, had to be blown away by him because they were alleged to be taunting him with their beauty and making him have "bad thoughts." He had no alternative but to kill them"

