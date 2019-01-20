 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 5 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Kennedy and King Family Members and Advisors Call for Congress to Reopen Assassination Probes

By       Message Jerry Policoff       (Page 1 of 30 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   6 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Valuable 3   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/20/19

Become a Fan
  (20 fans)
- Advertisement -

RFK and MLK together
RFK and MLK together
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Kennedy and King Family Members and Advisors Call for Congress to Reopen Assassination Probes

- Advertisement -

Please scroll down to see the "Call" text and see attached for list of signers

On the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a group of over 60 prominent American citizens is calling upon Congress to reopen the investigations into the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Signers of the joint statement include Isaac Newton Farris Jr., nephew of Reverend King and past president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Reverend James M. Lawson Jr., a close collaborator of Reverend King; and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, children of the late senator.

- Advertisement -

Other signatories include G. Robert Blakey, the chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations, which determined in 1979 that President Kennedy was the victim of a probable conspiracy; Dr. Robert McClelland, one of the surgeons at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas who tried to save President Kennedy's life and saw clear evidence he had been struck by bullets from the front and the rear; Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon Papers whistleblower who served as a national security advisor to the Kennedy White House; Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University and a leading global authority on human rights; Hollywood artists Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Rob Reiner and Oliver Stone; political satirist Mort Sahl; and musician David Crosby.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22  |  23  |  24  |  25  |  26  |  27  |  28  |  29  |  30

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Valuable 3   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a retired advertising sales executive/manager and am now Executive Director of the Assassination Archives and Research Center (AARC). I am also a member of the Senior Editor Team at Op Ed News. I also serve as Research Director and Board (more...)
 

Jerry Policoff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Admin Seeks Permission To Lie In Response To Freedom Of Information Requests - Even To The Courts

Quinipiac: Sanders Trounces Clinton Nationally in Matchups Against ALL GOP Challengers

Barack Obama Spins the Facts, Takes Single-Payer Health Care Off the Table

PA Dem State Committee Takes Single-Payer Healthcare Mainstream, Unanimously Endorses It

Poll Excludes Single-Payer Healthcare; Respondents Implicitly Endorse It Anyway

Health Insurance Monopolies Are Illegal. There Is No Insurance Antitrust Exemption

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Policoff

Become a Fan
Author 5807
Senior Editor

(Member since Apr 30, 2007), 20 fans, 23 articles, 189 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Never, to my knowledge, has such a prestigious and influential group of people come together to demand the truth about political assassinations in the United States.

Please spread the word about this document and planned ongoing effort, and let's start by demanding that the JFK Records Act, which was unanimously passed by Congress in 1972, be carried out. It required that all classified documents be released to the public by October 2017 (45 years is enough time to review those files, don't you think?) Thousands of those documents remain classified in blatant violation of the Act, and with the blessing of President Donald Trump. What makes him think he is above the law?

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 7:52:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 379 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Policoff:   New Content

This, if pursued to the fullest, is far more important than the Mueller probe or talk of impeachment.

It needs to be pursued in the dame manner as the Church investigations.

Any crimes alleged against Trump is a farce without a deep and honest seatch for the truth regarding state assadsination in and outside the USA. This should include a truth and reconciliation with our national herotage of slavery and genocide of indigenous peoples.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 9:02:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 564 articles, 1783 quicklinks, 5577 comments, 7 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Thanks, Jerry! This is excellent news!

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 9:40:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 337 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I know who killed all of them, the United States government! Why? Because it wanted war so the big corporations could make money. There was one government big shot that was at the killings of three of them, Pappy Bush and the CIA.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 9:53:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1187 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Kelley:   New Content

CIA with a little help from their friends(Mossad)

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 10:02:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 12 fans, 7 articles, 1596 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Tremendous news.

Along with this...

click here

...A potentially devastating 1-2 combination that may succeed in "K-O"ing the treacherous, treasonous globalist swine who have subverted America.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 at 9:56:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 