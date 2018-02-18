- Advertisement -

After 50 years of starting organizations or being an active member of groups, I realize the following:

VULNERABILITIES of NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND CO-OPS

* Dependence on large donors.

Grant revenue should not overshadow reliance on membership fees.

* Board yields to government threats.

Best board members, under pressure, are those with nothing to lose.

* Excessive executive director salaries.

Our intent is to prove that average people can manage systems.

* Staff shifts from mission to salaries.

Many nonprofits evolve to serve staff more than members.

* Conversion to for-profit.

Many medical-insurance companies began as mutual-aid organizations.

* Lack of communication with members.

Less information sharing means less democracy, more insider deals.

* Closed or secret board meetings.

Shortcuts for board convenience lead to corruption.

