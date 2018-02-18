Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Keeping Nonprofits Honest

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/18/18

After 50 years of starting organizations or being an active member of groups, I realize the following:

VULNERABILITIES of NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND CO-OPS

* Dependence on large donors.

Grant revenue should not overshadow reliance on membership fees.

* Board yields to government threats.

Best board members, under pressure, are those with nothing to lose.

* Excessive executive director salaries.

Our intent is to prove that average people can manage systems.

* Staff shifts from mission to salaries.

Many nonprofits evolve to serve staff more than members.

* Conversion to for-profit.

Many medical-insurance companies began as mutual-aid organizations.

* Lack of communication with members.

Less information sharing means less democracy, more insider deals.

* Closed or secret board meetings.

Shortcuts for board convenience lead to corruption.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Paul Glover teaches Metropolitan Ecology at Temple University. He is founder of Ithaca HOURS local currency, Philadelphia Orchard Project, Ithaca Health Alliance, Green Jobs Philly, Citizen Planners of Los Angeles, and many other groups. He is (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Paul Glover

  New Content

Many nonprofits become distracted from their mission, by dependence on large grants for large salaries.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 1:37:18 AM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content
Helpful info; going to check out more and load onto computer for future use. Thank you. You make me wish I still lived in the Philly area!

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 3:01:32 AM

