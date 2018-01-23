Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Medical Insurance is a Cruel Industry. Here's how to end it.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Paul Glover       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/23/18

Author 48472
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)


(Image by Paul Glover)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

During the past 110 years, advocates of universal health coverage--Medicare for All--have been focused on elections, petitions, conferences.

Today we're still told that we must wait for sufficient Democrats to be elected in order to have universal health coverage. Here's why we can't wait for elections.

Eighty years ago, president FDR pushed to enact universal health coverage and failed, even with overwhelming Democrat majorities in Congress.

Fifty years ago LBJ also had big Congressional Democratic majorities, but was only able to get Medicare and Medicaid.

- Advertisement -

Forty years ago Jimmy Carter's Democratic congress did not back his cautious Medicare expansion.

Twenty-five years ago Bill Clinton also had a Democratic congressional majority but quickly lost it when Hillary pushed corporate health-care "reform."

Eight years ago Obama revived a modest corporate/federal plan. Even though he had a Democratic congress, Republicans stabbed it.

- Advertisement -

Today, American insurance companies are owned extensively by foreign investors. They care little about American health. Their cash and lobbyists corrupt many congressional Democrats as well as Republicans.

Seventy million Americans and American businesses are being crushed by rising costs of medical insurance. They can't wait for elections to save us.

As well, 50 million Americans with little or no medical insurance can't wait for elections to save us. This includes 180,000 children in Pennsylvania.

Therefore, angry Americans are organizing health co-operatives to meet our basic needs. We can't wait for polite conferences and petitions to lead us. Moral indignation is not power.

These co-ops gradually expand services as more members join. At full size, we will build clinics and hospitals. This is how Americans were insured before corporations shoved co-ops aside. http://paulglover.org/hdbook.html

And this is how Canada's national health plan began. Local co-ops, then regional co-ops, then provincial co-ops all proved their integrity. Then they organized all Canada to demand their human right to healing.

- Advertisement -

Most states, like Pennsylvania, prohibit self-financing medical co-operatives. Insurance regulations protect profitable monopolies. When regulators serve insurers, they are rewarded with corporate jobs. Thousands of lives are lost every year for lack of medical attention. The law has become a cage for us to die in.

We asked PID to authorize us as a pilot program. We drafted regulations for the grassroots co-op sector. We were denied. We begin without them.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Paul Glover teaches Metropolitan Ecology at Temple University. He is founder of Ithaca HOURS local currency, Philadelphia Orchard Project, Ithaca Health Alliance, Green Jobs Philly, Citizen Planners of Los Angeles, and many other groups. He is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Liberals Vote for Fascists

Deep Green Jobs

Labor: the New Gold Standard

Atlas Bummed: The Federal Reserve Board Worries About Us

Philadelphia's Poverty Industry

More Glorious Memorial Days

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Paul Glover

Become a Fan
Author 48472

(Member since May 10, 2010), 7 fans, 12 articles, 23 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We are creating a member-own medical insurance sysstem. Because insurance regulators are corrupted by insurance companies, we can no longer wait for official approval.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 12:00:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1761 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

One easy way to end tolerance of the Insurance Corporate health care system is to follow up on the inexplicably-discontinued PNHP exposures of top for-profit health insurers' multi billion dollar investments in the worst of the worst Health Damaging industries....starting with cigarettes but then on to oil, weaponry, fracking, nukes, pesticides, GMOs, pharms that make tobacco pesticides, coal and on and on. That's not to mention the conflicts of interest re/ Pharms and health insurers. (Anyone wonder why health insurers don't go for homeopathic and natural medical directions?)
Easy search for 'PNHP Health Insurer Investments Tobacco", for starters. Then look up "tobacco pesticide manufacturers", and "GAO tobacco pesticides" to see how many Pharms are into that.

It's insufficient to just praise benefits of public-funded, public-administered, no-profit, Single Payer. For balance, it's about the negatives too...discrediting private insurers, AND their enablers in BOTH Dem and Repug parties.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 6:37:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 