Justice is what love looks like in public --Cornel West Oct 3 speech

I'll begin with three epigraphs, just in order to set the stage...

Sonny Rollins once told me that he and Coltrane would

get together and speak for hours;

they were always concerned about

what was the relation of

the present picture

with the Larger picture.





That's synecdochic imagination

of relation

of parts and wholes;

the relation

of our present situation

related to the past,

and the way in which

pastness operates in the present, such that

we can be able

to take a stand

to authorize a better,

more visionary

future,

that's focused on poor and working

people.





I want to begin with an epigraph from the great W.E.B DuBois,

the greatest public intellectual in the history of the American Empire.

He was there at the founding of

the United Nations

in San Francisco, and on the way back, on

June 27th, 1945 he wrote in the Chicago Defender, the leading black newspaper of the day,

June 27th, 1945, called "The Winds of Time," he said:

"I envision, ...with tears in my eyes, I envision the emerging of a third world war,

with the American Empire

attempting to suppress Asia and

strangle-hold Russia."

Why? In part, the legacy of the colonies. The truncated character of the United Nations.





He made his way all the way to New York.

He told his very good friend, Paul Robeson, that we have got to launch an

anti-war movement, but that

anti-war movement must be but a moment in

an anti-imperialist project, an

anti-imperialist vision, an

anti-imperialist analysis, an

anti-imperialist praxis, in the name of

Solidarity,

which means it's gonna cut across a whole lot of folk who disagree with each other, but they'll be in

the same streets, and go to

the same jails.





Oh yes, and that's what so deeply, deeply needed: because W.E.B. Dubois and Paul Robeson understood that so much of the history of the species

is the history of organized greed and hatred

and avarice and resentment and envy,

structures of domination, oppression, subjugation

and unbelievable exploitation;

and all we've ever had as a species are

moments of interruption.

Moments of eruption.

And that's when

everyday people straighten their backs up, and any time

everyday people straighten their backs up, they're going somewhere,

cause the ruling class can't ride your back unless it's bent.





That's courage!

All the virtues in the world are empty and shallow and hollow

unless you have courage, which is the enabling virtue, and if we have

any talk about an anti-war movement,

any talk about an anti-imperialist vision, analysis and praxis,

we have to have people who are in

Solidarity,

who get beyond their petty differences, and be able to

hold hands

symbolically, and literally,

and fight

--but straighten your back up!





There's a brother who used to play organ in my church on the chocolate side of Sacramento, Shiloh Baptist Church, named Sylvester, but the world knows him for the genius that it is, his name is Sly Stone;

he wrote a song called:





Stand! You been sitting much too long

There's a permanent crease in your right and wrong.

Stand, there's a cross for you to bear

Things to go through, if you going anywhere.





The second epigraph comes from Martin Luther King, Jr.

That's the same Martin Luther King, Jr. that was

in that paddy wagon for four and a half hours, when he rode

from Atlanta to Reidsville Prison,

and Daddy King told me, he said:

"When Martin my son got out he couldn't walk a straight line,

the German shepherds had disoriented him so he didn't know

when he was going to be bitten, he didn't know

when he was going to be pushed against the wall,

he couldn't walk one line and all he could say was

'Daddy, this is the cross we must bear for the freedom of our people!'"





That's the cross that Sly was talking about.

There is no serious sacrifice or burden that we have to bear

that will not allow us to sustain our Solidarity,

to create moments of interruption, here and around the world,

in light of the war machine coming out of the U.S. empire.





So it's not just a matter of how grand your vision and how splendid it is,

it's not just a matter of how subtle and sophisticated your analysis.

But if you're not willing to throw down,

put your body where your words are...

(brother Jim knows, we been to jail so many times...)

and what Martin said was,

"My own government is the greatest

purveyor of violence

in the world."





When he said it, he'd already signed his death certificate.

But he understood that he'd rather be dead than afraid.

He'd rather be a corpse than a coward.





That's what we're talking about; because the gangsters who run the American empire,

they'll do anything to preserve entrenched interests,

they'll do anything to procure their profits,

they'll do anything in the names of lies and crimes and mendacity and criminality

to trivialize the suffering of

precious brothers and sisters around the world, but

who are disproportionately chocolate. And

each life is equal,

each life

has the same value and significance.





Cause I'm still an old-school revolutionary Christian like Martin King.

I believe that every human being, every baby,

it could be a baby on the West Bank,

it could be a baby in Argentina,

it could be a baby in... Ukraine.

It could be a baby in Moscow.

It could be a baby in Puerto Rico,

it could be a baby in Guatemala.

It could be a baby in... Idaho.

(I say that in the name of Ezra Pound, he's from Idaho. Great poet but fascist. Things are complicated in the world.)





But the important point is that we have to have that kind of

moral consistency and

ethical constancy.

It could be a precious, precious young Iranian sister,

dealing with suppression in Iran.

It could be brothers and sisters in Mississippi,

that's where the third epigraph comes from.





The last speech that Malcom X gave, outside of New York City,

February 16, 1965, in Rochester,

went back to the city of Frederick Douglass.

And oh, you get a chance to, read that powerful speech.

And what did he talk about, he talked about war:

he implicitly invoked Carl von Clausewitz, philosopher of war, and

his text, "On War", published in 1832, the year after he died by his wife.

He said, "Nobody wants to talk about war,"

he said, "I've been in this struggle now for twelve years,

ever since I got out of the prison, and I was

in it before the prison but I didn't know..."

He said, "There's been a war going on against

indigenous people for four hundred years,

there's been a war going on against

black folks in Africa,

black folks in Rochester,

brown folk in Mexico," and he added

--a lot of people don't want to acknowledge this about Malcom, but Malcom said,

"I'm for the truth, anybody who says it,

I'm for justice, anybody who promotes it, and

I'm first and foremost a human being, a Black man and a Muslim."

So that's about as humanistic as you can get, with his own deep religious twist.





And he said we need to talk honestly, candidly, about the levels of war. Because some of us come from a people who have had to have armor

of spiritual and political

and tremendous cultural power,

in the face of multi-layered wars.

I'm a Black man who came from Black people who

for four hundred years dealing with

white supremacist bombardment, every day mediated with

predatory capitalist processes, shot through with

male supremacist and homophobic and transphobic practices

too, and if you don't get yourself together,

you're going to give up real quick,

you're going to cave in real fast,

you're going to sell out

and act as if you're in the vanguard for struggle for something bigger than just your narcissistic ego and agenda.





That's what we're talking about. The war of Cop City.

You can't separate Mexican brothers and sisters

trying to get into California,

from from 1846, when the U.S. empire

stole half of Mexico.

Some of them just coming home, ain't got the memo yet.

That was the illegal war,

it was the immmoral war,

that's still Mexico. Absolutely.

Even Ulysses S. Grant writes about it in the memoir:

it was the phoniest war,

and he was in the war,

as a lieutenant, and hadn't even become

a General in the Civil War

yet.





Interesting how some of these folks begin to tell the truth after,

like the war criminal Henry Kissenger:

"Well, we didn't have anything to do with Chile, you know,

it's just well, accidental that they overthrew Allende..."

Quit lying!

And then in the memoir, "of course the CIA was fundamental, it was fundamental absolutely..."





They're going to say the same thing about Julian Assange, oh yes,

exposing the vicious crimes of the American empire.

Same thing about Snoop!

Same thing about Mumia Abu-Jamal!

Same thing about H. Rap Brown al-Amin!

Same thing about Leonard Peltier!

Same thing about folk who told the truth, and sooner or later,

truth crushed to Earth will rise

again: no lie can live for ever.





That's what we're talking about.





So part of our challenge is to understand the backdrop.

1492, the beginning

of the Europeanization of the world

where those small nations

between the Ural mountains and the Atlantic Ocean

begin to reshape the whole globe

in their interest and in their image

owing to their imperial power;

and the contestation those European empires,

leading toward what? The end of the Age of Europe in

1945, with the most indescribable catastrophic consequences!





And most visibly in so many ways, within Europe,

the inability to come to terms

with the present Jewish brothers and sisters,

given the unbelievable anti-Jewish hatred that was unleashed,

not just by Nazis in Germany, there's a long history of it

throughout Europe.

Throughout Europe,

and Europe ends up

a divided, dependent, deferential continent to two empires,

the Soviet empire on the one hand, and

the U.S. empire on the other.

And with now the Americanization of the world, and

with the American empire in such unbelievable decline and decay,

it's undeniable.





Look on the streets.

Social housing versus real estate development.

Gentrification ain't nothing but

land-grab and power-grab,

just another cycle of what an imperial project is all about;

it's just urban.

Look in the hearts and minds and souls

of our fellow citizens, wrestling with levels of

despair and despondency, with

escalating suicides, and

escalating drug overdoses, making it

difficult even to cultivate the very capacity to love; because

love itself is a magnificent interruption

in the history of the species, given the history

of lust

and manipulation

and domination, tied to

vicious forms of male supremacy,

and other such realities.





One of the reasons why Black people,

one of the reasons why Black folks talk so much about love,

when you've been hated like us,

love is liberation,

love is emancipation,

love is subversive,

love is revolutionary.

You've been bombarded for four hundred years

and told

you have the wrong lips and hips and noses and hair pigmentation,

and told

you're less beautiful and less moral and less intelligent,

and then

you still have to straighten your back, and--

well you can't talk about peace unless you're talking about the presence of justice, and

justice is what love looks like in public.

It is.

Just like cultivating the capacity for intimacy:

tenderness is what love feels like in private.





You can't have a movement if you don't have

tenderness and kindness

in your Solidarity,

even as you have deep disagreements.

And for some of us we just want to make it soulful;

I'm not talking about being on or off the beat; no, no, our

musicians are the vanguard of our movement.

Musicians are the vanguard of the species;

and they understand that soul ain't nothing

but the sharing of a soothing sweetness

against a backdrop of a grim catastrophe.





That's what Strange Fruit is all about.

Meeropol's Jewish brother's lyric, and the genius of

Baltimore City's Billie Holiday, singing

about Catastrophe.

Not a problem:

a Catastrophe.

Looking for what:

Justice.

Tied to:

Peace.





And one of the saddest things,

during the Obama years, one of the reasons why

so many of us who were critical of brother Barack understood it was not just about policy:

there was a time in which the Black community

was the most anti-war community

in the history of the American empire, but here come Barack Obama

dropping seventy-one bombs every day,

twenty-six thousand one hundred and seventeen in one year, in

seven countries,

walking around with the Nobel Peace Prize.

That's a key sweat moment,

something, something just ain't right.

The lies,

the dissonance,

the hypocrisy

of

it

all!





What has that got to do with Ukraine,

Brother West?





Everything.





Because

if we're not talking about an anti-imperial vision and project (as my dear sister and others noticed);

if we're not talking about de-militarization tied to

de-commodification tied to

de-colonization leading to

wholesale democratization,

so that everyday people's voices can be lifted to shape their destiny,

to get the oligarchs

and the plutocrats

off of their backs, then

no matter how strong your anti-war movement is,

we will go somewhere else.





Because

so much of this is precisely about human survival,

(as my dear sister Medea said).

That's what it's about.

The self-destructive tendencies of

the human species.

We are a wretched species!





Oh, that's pessimistic, no, no, no, that's

retail pessimism, that's not

wholesale pessimism. I'm a blues man.

Blues not pessimistic; not optimistic; what is it?

Prisoners of hope: cause you have to do something,

can't just talk about it,

sing your song.

Engage in your practice,

create your Solidarity,

sustain what you're trying to do.





That's what we're talking about here:

how do we de-militarize to

keep track

of the precious suffering of Ukrainian brothers and sisters, but

understand that NATO expansion was

not simply a provocation, but it's part and parcel of

an overall pattern of U.S. imperial activity

that's been going on for decades and decades and--

Panama's been invaded twenty-two times!

Haiti... looks like there's going to be

another occupation coming. How do we

keep track?

Vision, analysis, not be overwhelmed by it, but like Blues folks,

look Catastrophe in the face,

and not allow it to have the last

word.





Oh, that's it. That's it.

BB king said nobody loves me but my mommy, she might be jivin' too.

That's Catastrophic; all the forces of the cosmos and the world against you and

the one person you thought in your corner.

Now that the whole planet has the Blues,

the whole nation has the Blues;

if we don't learn something from the best of the Blues people,

we lose

ev

-er

-y

-thing.

The species;

life on the planet;

the sliver of democracy that's still limping along,

given the ways in which

poverty and

militarism and

materialism, the forms of

racism and

sexism, and

homophobia and

transphobia and so forth are

squeezing out

the best of our democracy.

And sometimes all you can do is do what our magnificent artists to start this program,

is do what?

Sing a song.





Sing a song.

Our precious Hassidic brothers and sisters used to always say,

in the face of the morning of Catastrophe,

you weep,

you're silent, and you...

sing a song.

And I come from a tradition where the

Spirit will not descend

without song.





So when all of our analysis--and you've heard the data,

eight hundred military bases,

eighty-five countries,

special operations,

hundred and sixty-some countries,

three thousand, eight hundred and twenty-nine military units in the United States--

China's got one in Djibouti.

Djibouti! They're supposed to be so imperialist,

ain't attacked nobody for hundreds of years.

Now that doesn't mean China doesn't have its repressive elite;

I'm with my Muslim brothers and sisters when they're mistrated, the Uigur people;

you gotta be morally consistent.





But Chinese imperialism pales in the face of the largest empire in the history of the species.

Sixty-eighth empire--there have been seventy

empires since the

empires emerged out of Africa,

the United States is Number Sixty-eight and has done the most

damage;

and treating human beings as if

they do not matter.

How many precious Iraquis did we

invade,

occupy,

kill,

annihilate, and nobody said

(not nobody: nobody in the powers-that-be)

said a mumbling word!





Reminds me of the unbelievable cowardliness of these same

politicians, when

they can't say a mumbling word when

five hundred and fifty-one

Palestinian babies are killed

in fifty-one days, and all you could talk about is

"Israel has a right to defend itself."

Please!

Where's your morality,

where's your spirituality,

where's your truth-telling,

what happens when it comes to your house?

What happens when the catastrophe comes to your neighborhood,

and all of a sudden you want to be on the cutting edge of morality?





That's, I hope, the raw stuff of this new moment of an anti-war momentum, and possible movement

--it takes a lot to create a movement now, you just can't call for it, you gotta build it--

but it has to be a moment with a larger anti-imperialist vision and analysis,

so that there could be,

possibly,

a new world.





Thank you all so very much.

