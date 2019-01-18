 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Just Another Pretty Face

By       Message Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Funny 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/18/19

Author 71037
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From flickr.com: Statue of Lenin, Seattle {MID-342960}
Statue of Lenin, Seattle
(Image by K.G.23)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

No longer content to hide under our beds, Russians are everywhere these days from fake memes and online trolling to NRA galas, Trump Tower and, maybe, even the White House. It takes me back to my year in Moscow, 1988. Gorby and glasnost were in, as was rock, long hair, and dissent. I felt so at home.

I was working on my study, which I hoped would be the crowning achievement of my academic career, "The Moral Advancement of the Soviet People Because of Their Contacts with Americans." Although, much to my surprise, things weren't going so hot. My interviews with Russians would go well, until they found out I was American. Then they'd try to interest me in smuggling, you know, the usual designer jeans, Playboys, nuclear warheads, toilet paper.

I got so discouraged I spent most of my time wandering the streets of Moscow, foraging for edible food. One twilight I ended up at the University of Moscow, a hotbed of the kind of activism we saw here in the states during the early eighties. Spying the bulletin board with its gigantic posters advertising a Milton Friedman Fan Club, a conference on how to smirk like Donald Trump (hmm, that might explain some things), and a colloquium on unenlightened self-interest, a small notice in the corner caught my eye.

- Advertisement -

It was an announcement of a meeting about, of all things, Lenin. Now this was an eye-opener. What would I find at such a conclave a cabal of geriatrics planning sedition while comparing gall bladder surgeries? I grabbed the address and went straight there.

At the meeting, I found thirty people crammed into a living room the size of a walk-in closet, literally sitting on top of one another, eating cabbage rolls, sampling just picked mushrooms, downing shots of vodka along with Pepsi chasers, and arguing passionately about all sorts of intellectual topics. I knew right away I'd come to the right place.

I overheard a distinguished middle-aged gentleman with a salt and pepper beard argue, as he pointed at a bottle of Pepsi, that they "should not drink this sugary example of capitalist thuggery."

- Advertisement -

" Dmitri, this is perestroika , drink up!" a woman next to him replied.

" Excuse me," I interrupted, "what is the purpose of this meeting?

" What you see before you is our national tragedy, men and women who are in the grips of terrible oppression," Dmitri answered, then began to weep openly and without shame.

" Dobryy vecher ," said the woman, "I'm Anna. I'm sorry. Dmitri is much too upset to talk. You see, we are a support group for unemployed Lenin statue makers."

Dmitri then grabbed my shoulders, sobbing, "All over the world Lenin statues are being destroyed by peasants who don't understand great art. It is too much to bear!"

" But can't you make other statues?" I asked.

- Advertisement -

" Have you ever seen Lenin's face," Anna replied.

She picked up a small statue off the coffee table. The room suddenly went quiet, everyone staring at this simple bronze statuette of Lenin.

" Look at this face," she said, then she began to sing (to the tune of "Baby Face"):

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Funny 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I blog at "Left-Wing Tex" from beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. Here I am a retired English-as-a-Second Language teacher. I have had poems published in a number of venues, including California Quarterly, Borderlands, The Texas (more...)
 

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Broken Government

Believe it or Not, Trump is Not Our Main Problem

Dating in Your Sixties or Beware of Crazy Greek Psychotherapists!

The G(OP)rinch that Stole Democracy

2020: Welcome to Dystopian America: Like Us, But Only Worse

Beware the Coming Zombie Republican Apocalypse!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

Become a Fan
Author 71037

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 4 fans, 21 articles, 79 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Of course, there were many things I learned during my stay in Russia. Not to eat food without smelling it, not to let fat bearded men who have been eating cabbage kiss you on the lips, but, most of all, that though in Dmitri's word's "life is hell" we can make it if only we have enough vodka and an unlimited credit line from the Russian mafia, like you-know-who who used to smirk so well. Udachi!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 5:11:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 