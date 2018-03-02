Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Believe it or Not, Trump is Not Our Main Problem

By Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

File:Cartogram--2016 Electoral Vote.svg - Wikimedia Commons
File:Cartogram--2016 Electoral Vote.svg - Wikimedia Commons975 Ã-- 768 - 101k - png
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Donald J. Trump, America's fevered dream, a lonely grifter who expertly used fear of the other to ascend to our nation's highest office . . . He strode fully-formed, from New York tabloids and reality TV, with the huckster's gift of gab and the uncanny ability to hone in on other's weaknesses. But from that fateful day he rode down on his golden escalator in Trump Tower, he's been our slow-motion national train wreck from which we cannot for even a day avert our eyes.

Just try, for I have, and every time I do, I still can't quite ignore him. Just think of all the myriad of ways, he has sullied his office -- the constant lying, the shameful bullying of others, his blatant disrespect of our courts and media, his cartoonish threats in the U.N. to destroy another sovereign nation, and, most shameful of all, the defending of Nazis and white supremacists. Interestingly, what would have dominated the news for any other President, the paying off of a porno star, doesn't even make the cut. Chew on that awhile.

By the dizzying number of unforced errors, Trump has proven his worst detractors correct. He is spectacularly unsuited to be President. So it is with some sadness I have to admit that Trump is not our main problem -- even though saying that I know I might well lose my glow-in-the-dark Trump Hater decoder ring that George Soros uses to communicate with we minions of the Deep State.

A number of factors made Trump's election possible a strong right-wing news media impervious to facts and the manipulation of voters through largely unregulated social media sites, to cite only a few. But whenever I hear the usual political blah-blah-blah about Trump speaking for the forgotten man, Democrats being condescending toward the working class, or Hillary Clinton being such a flawed candidate, I can't shake the notion that something very important is being ignored.

Namely, that Hillary Clinton, for all her many weaknesses, real and imagined, managed to win by nearly 3 million votes. So the proximate cause of Trump being in the White House is not Russian bots, the mendacious Fox News, or, even, the unpropitious James Comey, but because of the out-dated, convoluted way we pick our Presidents.

It is richly ironic that the Electoral College, which was supposed to be our bulwark against populist demagogues, made it possible for the most demagogic President ever to win. In Federalist No. 68, Hamilton contends that the Electors would be "most likely to have the information and discernment" to choose wisely so as to avoid selecting someone "not . . . endowed with the requisite qualifications." To belabor the obvious, in December 2016 when the Electors met last that didn't happen. Instead, they voted for the obviously unqualified Donald J. Trump.

So far this century, we've had two candidates who lost the popular vote and won the Electoral College, Trump and George W. Bush. And, if you're of my political persuasion, that's more than enough to convince you the Electoral College needs to go.

But if you still need more reasons, here goes. Part of the Electoral College's original purpose was to keep southern states relevant despite their built-in disadvantage of a disproportionate number of 3/5's of human beings (slaves, in other words) in their populations.

So it helped slave states, and now it benefits lightly populated, largely rural states that are predominately white. Think, Wyoming. So as the nation becomes ever more diverse and urban, we will continue to elect Presidents by a method that strengthens the vote of the minority at the expense of the majority. This is not one person/one vote. It's not majority rule.

If your city privileged a mostly white conservative neighborhood by giving their votes more weight, regardless of our political persuasion, we'd all be outraged, but that is exactly what happens with the Electoral College. Wyomingites have 3.6 times the voting power of Californians. The Electoral College is a radically undemocratic anachronism that virtually guarantees we'll have more Presidents who represent the minority of voters, not the majority. It needs to be abolished. Period.

That can either be done by a constitutional amendment or by the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), which is an agreement among states that the popular vote winner will be elected President. Over the years, upwards of 700 amendments have been introduced in Congress to reform or abolish the Electoral College. It's time we finally got the job done.

In 2012, Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto won by two-and-a-half million votes to become President of Mexico. In 2017, Emmanuel Macron won by 10 million votes in France. In neither country, in fact, in no other country does the second-place vote-getter win. Our presidential elections should be no different. Just as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida should be the last school to face a mass shooting, Donald J. Trump should be the last second-place voter-getter to become President.

 

opednews.com

I blog at "Left-Wing Tex" from beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. Here I am a retired English-as-a-Second Language teacher. I have had poems published in a number of venues, including California Quarterly, Borderlands, The Texas
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

  New Content

Even though you can't ignore him, Trump is largely and often a distraction. By way of evidence, examine what his administration has done well. For example, the doing away with environmental and financial regulations. One way to confront Trump is a frontal assault, which I'm not against, but another way is to continue to point out the many ways which the system made Trump possible. And will make other future Trumps possible, if not probable.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 2:55:30 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue:   New Content

Ken, you add great value to our site. I'm happy to hear you speak up. Hurrah!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 5:11:36 PM

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Thank you, Nelson! I appreciate that.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 8:05:05 PM

D. Dye

  New Content

I think Trump is to white people as Obama was to black people. They said what people wanted to hear, but still basically work for the oligarchs that put them in the White House. Just like Obama had little in common with average black people, Trump has little in common with average white people. He's not a political outsider! He's a billionaire that is in the inner circle and a 1%-er. And regardless of who gets into the presidency, the country and world continue to move in the exact same direction. Trump/Obama/Bush II/Clinton/Bush I/Reagan/Ford/Nixon etc., are all working for the same people, and it isn't for average Americans...

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 3:57:54 PM

Tom Huckin

  New Content

Yes, the EC is undemocratic, giving unfair advantage especially to low-population states like Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota, etc.


Problem is, those very same states can use that same unfair advantage to BLOCK any remedy, including the two proposed by the author. Can anyone see any way around this problem? I can't.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 4:44:27 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to Tom Huckin:   New Content

And, if I may top this out - we had a couple non-functioning voting processes
when two Democrats were elected with a questionable popular vote majority, Kennedy and Carter. then this was followed by 2 Republicans elected/appointed - W and Trump.
I fear the E.C. didn't do their jobs, as well as other circumstances intruding.
These four instances exemplify strange malady.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 5:20:05 PM

PCM

Reply to Tom Huckin:   New Content

Actually, the author mentioned (but did not explain) a way to effectively circumvent the one-horse states: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The Constitution allows each state to decide how it chooses electors. (That's what makes it possible for most states to use winner-take-all while others have been able to use proportional allocation.) All it takes is for a group of states representing a majority of Electoral College votes to agree to appoint electors based on whoever wins the national popular vote, and the deal is done. That's what the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact does. (There's a legal question as to whether congressional approval would be required. Under current Supreme Court precedent, it would not be, since the Compact doesn't impinge on any federal powers. But as with Bush v. Gore and Citizens United, the outcome of a challenge is more likely to depend on the Court majority's political leanings than on a proper legal analysis.)

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 6:16:41 PM

Tom Huckin

Reply to PCM:   New Content

PCM: I'm well aware of the 'Compact' idea, and support it. But I think my comment still holds. To my knowledge there are too many red states out there for the Compact movement to reach the threshold of 271 electoral votes. Those Republican-leaning states will note that the Compact idea is being driven by California, NY, Mass, and other left-leaning states that have twice in the past 18 years been screwed by the EC. So, in this polarized political landscape of ours, they will automatically oppose it.


At least that's what I foresee. Please correct me if I'm wrong.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 7:31:23 PM

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

Reply to Tom Huckin:   New Content

Tom, unfortunately, I think you are probably right. Sometimes it seems to me that we've painted ourselves into a corner with no way out. The amending process is so difficult. The political class is not interested in any real reform. But we're old enough to remember how it was before the civil rights movement. Things can change awfully fast sometimes. Here's hoping.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 8:50:25 PM

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

Reply to PCM:   New Content

Thanks for going into more detail about NPVIC. Every writer has to make a decision how much details to give. I chose not to. But if I was mistaken, it's probably not the first time that's happened.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 8:09:54 PM

Marta Steele

  New Content

if this Putin-poodle wannabe doesn't become our last chief executive because he takes over permanently . . .


Great summary of this vital and intolerable roadblock to democracy!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 4:45:34 PM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Marta Steele:   New Content

Yeah, the Putin poodle that is following the orders of the plutocrats who want to destroy a sovereign Russia. Right.

The Electoral College is one of many obstacles to real democracy. We have undergone what Chris Hedges refers to as a Corporate Coup d'etat. Until we find a way to take back our stolen institutions, even the popular vote will not give us real democracy.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 5:38:43 PM

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

Reply to Marta Steele:   New Content

Marta, thanks!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 8:13:18 PM

Rick Kincade

  New Content

When I read the headline "Believe it or not Trump is not our main problem" I didn't expect the answer to be the electoral college! My belief is that the EC is nothing compared to the extended deep state that "employs" both Republican and Democrats in their service. Nothing would have changed in this country if Gore or Hillary were elected. They were both chosen by the Powers that Be to be the leaders of the next round of criminal war making in the world and criminal treatment of US citizens and their rights to Freedom in our country. It is not about Trump, definitely not about the inconsequential EC, or Hillary. It is about this country that is totally brainwashed about the need to be Numero Uno and start killing wars all around the world. You are definitely stuck in the BOX.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 5:26:51 PM

PCM

  New Content

There was an excellent (and not overly long!) article on the subject in CounterPunch a few days back:

Chris Floyd, "Elite Anxiety: The True Foreign Skullduggery Behind Election 2016," CounterPunch, 27 February 2018

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 6:25:01 PM

Joseph Mitchener

Reply to PCM:   New Content

Thanks for the link. Great article.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 7:38:25 PM

J. Edward Tremlett

  New Content

Well said, and I agree. It's no longer relevant, we don't need it, and it clearly causes more trouble than it's worth.

Get rid of it. Now.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 9:30:03 PM

