Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/4/20

July 4th: Celebrating White Supremacy on Sacred Native Land

(View How Many People Read This)
Red Cloud3.
Red Cloud3.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Charles Milton Bell)   Details   Source   DMCA

The current US President began Independence Day celebrations on July 3 with a rousing message of White Supremacy on the deeply sacred and stolen land of the Lakota Sioux, at Mount Rushmore. The festivities included an Air Force One flyover and fireworks on land so excessively dry that it has been closed to fireworks for over a decade due to the dangerous potential for wildfires.

The Black Hills area is the sacred center of the Lakota cosmos.

Mt. Rushmore Early Morning.
Mt. Rushmore Early Morning.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Bbadgett)   Details   Source   DMCA

Native Americans and supporters blocked the road to their defaced sacred lands, which delayed the presidential promotional event for several hours.

In an 1868 treaty, the US Government promised the sacred land of the Black Hills to the Sioux in perpetuity. But gold was discovered less than a decade later, so the US government changed its mind, and took the lands by force, ending with the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890. After the 7th U.S. Cavalry division slaughtered hundreds of unarmed Lakota, mostly women and children, the U.S. government awarded 20 soldiers with the highest form of recognition, the Medal of Honor. First Americans have asked for these Medals of Honor, given as rewards for genocide, be rescinded. This is especially poignant in the light of the fact that Native Americans have a history of service in our nation's military that is disproportionally much larger than their percentage of the overall population.

Every one of over 500 treaties between the US Government and Indigenous Peoples entered into between 1778-1871 has been broken. Every. Single. One.

Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota, told CBS, "Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that's still alive and well in society today... It's an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people's land then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide."

Tribal leaders have called for the removal of the defacement of their sacred mountain, while Trump has reportedly expressed a desire to have his own face added to the monument.

In the 1920s, South Dakota historian Doane Robinson, in an effort to promote tourism, had the idea of carving likenesses of noted figures into the mountains of the Black Hills of South Dakota. His wanted to feature heroes of the American West, such as Lewis and Clark, their expedition guide Sacagawea, Oglala Lakota chief Red Cloud, Buffalo Bill Cody, and Oglala Lakota chief Crazy Horse.

But Danish-American sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, KKK member and anti-Semite, chose to memorialize the four American Presidents.

Gutzon Borglum also sculpted the confederates on Stone Mountain in Georgia, a project which was primarily funded by the Ku Klux Klan. The largest bas-relief sculpture in the world, it depicts Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson. The entire carved surface measures 1.57 acres.

Stone Mountain Carving 2.
Stone Mountain Carving 2.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Jim Bowen)   Details   Source   DMCA

An active member of the KKK, Borglum attended rallies, served on Klan committees and was named to the Kloncilium, the highest national council of the Klan, in 1923.

Meryl Ann Butler

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Marta Steele

MAB,

Thanks so much for these wonderful thoughts! I'd just add a political cartoon of T having his head added to the four on the Mt. and the four cringing and attempting to back off!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 6:32:46 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Reply to Marta Steele:   New Content

LOL!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 7:10:38 PM

Jerry Kelley

  New Content

I first saw Stone Mountain when I visited in 1973 Atlanta and I thought it should be blown away with an A bomb. I still do today.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:33:24 PM

David Wieland

  New Content

As works of art, the Mount Rushmore sculptures are certainly remarkable, but I had no idea of their dark history. It's easy to see now that the mountain has been defaced, and that the sculptures should never have been created or should at least been ones relevant to the region. Their greatest value now is as an example of the grandiose tailoring of history.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:39:45 PM

Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

One does not need to know the details of the sculptor's background to know he was a white supremacist. One only needs to know the basics of US history concerning the four Presidents depicted.

Abe Lincoln was the worst President for the Lakota/Nakota/Dakota and the other Native Americans of the Plains. It was his push to connect the east and west coasts with railroads that ended their independence more than the acts of any other President.

TR got in too late to do more than keep the remaining Native Americans down, but he sure got a lot of Filipinos massacred instead of granting them the independence they thought they would be getting.

It is one of the many shameful results of the US educational system that so few USAns know this.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:11:37 AM

IndentIndent
David Wieland

Reply to Richard Pietrasz:   New Content

I suspect that it's the same for schools around the world. Even if the curriculum authors knew such history and wanted it taught, there's rarely enough time to fit it all in.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:06:17 AM

IndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

Mister Weiland - When I first discovered OEN, I came with an edginess, like that, that one tries to scratch but is unable to because it is somehow below the skin. I have learned a great deal from writers and commenters since that time. I am still humbled to learn how much I do not know and how jumbled and twisted my outlook can be.

I am not sure what attracted you to OEN, but your comments above and what I have read in other articles are puzzling to me. I do not believe you are taking the subjects you comment on, very thoughtfully. For example this:

"As works of art, the Mount Rushmore sculptures are certainly remarkable, but I had no idea of their dark history."

Works of art? And why on earth would the Lakota want profanities more relevant to the region?

And this, "Even if the curriculum authors knew such history and wanted it taught, there's rarely enough time to fit it all in."

How much time should be allotted to revealing truthful history?

This country was taken from the indigenous peoples, by hook, crook, lies, theft and murder. The effects of the superstructure of white supremacy has been sublimated even to those on the receiving end. The recommendation below reveals how I and apparently you have been deceived, propagandized from kindergarten to today.

The following YouTube video, The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States, by Jeffery Robinson, the ACLU's top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:56:05 PM

IndentIndentIndentIndent
David Wieland

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

I don't understand why you think my comments are unserious. If, as you imply, you've reviewed a number of them, it should be clear that none are short expressions of approval or dismissal. I comment only to add to discussion.

In the context of this article, I stated a personal observation about the massive Mt. Rushmore sculptures themselves and commented on what I now see as their most enduring legacy. The "more relevant to the region" comment referred to the originally planned sculptures.

Regarding the teaching of history, I didn't make it clear that I was referring to high school and my own (and my wife's) experience with history courses not getting through to the end of the textbook by the term end. Unless there's already been a change in what is covered, I think it's unlikely that much dark history would get significant coverage. But I certainly could be wrong.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 5:01:31 AM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

Diane Ravitch, America's social historian at NYU , says


Trump Is the Second Coming of George WallaceI am old enough to remember the original George Wallace, a hateful racist who was Governor of Alabama. He ran for president as a champion of white nationalism. His base is now Trump's base. Trump is the second coming of Wallace. This post says it succinctly.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:24:17 AM

Mohammad Ala

  New Content

THANKS for your time. THANKS for your care.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:57:17 AM

Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

Thanks for all your words of appreciation ;-)

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 3:41:31 AM

