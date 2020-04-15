 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/15/20

America, the Wounded Knee Massacre, and Karma

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: Native American Issues
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

With all the stuff America is going through lately, you'd almost think it was cursed for, oh, I don't know, maybe savagely massacring the original residents of this land and destroying their sacred burial grounds, slaughtering women and babies, and other assorted atrocities.

The difference between "discovering a new land" and "invading" one, primarily has to do with whether people are already living there or not, a fact lost on the average white person.

We can't go back and resurrect the people who were killed.

But we can stop glorifying that history.

In 1890, after the 7th U.S. Cavalry division slaughtered hundreds of unarmed Lakota, mostly women and children, at Wounded Knee Creek, the U.S. government awarded 20 soldiers with the highest form of recognition, the Medal of Honor.

Gen. L. W. Colby of Nebraska State Troops Holding Baby Girl, Zintkala Nuni (Little Lost Bird), Found On Wounded Knee Battlefield, South Dakota, 1890 n.d.
Gen. L. W. Colby of Nebraska State Troops Holding Baby Girl, Zintkala Nuni (Little Lost Bird), Found On Wounded Knee Battlefield, South Dakota, 1890 n.d.
(Image by wiki - public domain)   Details   DMCA

Army General Nelson A. Miles, then the commanding officer of the Army's Division of the Missouri, was a man of honor who spoke of the atrocity of Wounded Knee "at the time and again and again through the rest of his life."

"Wholesale massacre occurred and I have never heard of a more brutal, cold-blooded massacre than that at Wounded Knee." Miles wrote further of women killed 'with little children on their backs, and small children powder-burned by the men who killed them being so near as to burn the flesh and clothing with the powder of their guns, and nursing babes with five bullet holes through them.- Army General Nelson A. Miles

We can't undo most of that horrific past, but there is one piece of it that can be undone:

First Americans have asked for these Medals of Honor, given as rewards for genocide, be rescinded. This is especially poignant in the light of the fact that Native Americans have a history of service in our nation's military that is disproportionally much larger than their percentage of the overall population.

In the scales of injustice, rescinding medals is a small thing, yet powerful with symbolic meaning and intent.

And not only does it take a step toward righting wrongs, it also allows the Medal of Honor to continue to retain its meaning for the others who have received the award honorably.

There are many things in life, especially now, that seem out of our control, but this is not one of them.

If you would like to participate in calling for Congress to take this step, you can sign a petition here.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Native American Issues"

Groundbreaking Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, IA (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/25/2019
Words of Deep Wisdom from Navajo Presidential Candidate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/25/2019
Ending Massacres Can Begin with Righting the Past: A Memorial Day Consideration (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2019
View All 10 Articles in "Native American Issues"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 