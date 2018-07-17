

Julian Lin shows off Taiwan Civil Government logo patterned after US military patch

Julian Lin, 51, is the wife of Taiwan Civil Government founder Roger Lin. Julian, also known as Lin Chih-an, married into the TCG world after she caught Roger's eye. Lin quickly became unofficial Number Two in TCG and is described as an "integral member" and "prolific supporter" of the organization.

Little information is available about Julian Lin before her marriage and role as Mrs. Secretary-General, as Lin is affectionately known by her supporters. Lin received a Bachelor's degree in design from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Julian obviously paid attention in fashion class as evidenced by her well dressed appearance. Cameras click and heads turn when Lin enters a room and smiles abound from fawning followers.

Possessed of poise and grace, Lin has been able to charm her way into Washington inner circles. TCG dollars opened the doors for Lin and she was able to make personal connections with the rich and powerful.

Lin's official bio tells of her key role. "Julian Lin has been instrumental in helping to promote the Taiwan Civil Government's goals and visions around the world through numerous appearances and speaking engagements."

"Mrs. Lin helps to broaden the outreach and support of the TCG by describing the recent history of the Taiwanese people, providing the background behind the establishment of the TCG, and describing in clear detail the TCG's goals to numerous audiences. As such, she is a tireless supporter of the Taiwanese people's right towards self-determination, and makes the case for why the Taiwanese people deserve the freedom to determine their own nationality, as well as to enjoy a nationality that is recognized throughout the world."

Junkets to Washington, New York, Zurich, and Japan have sharpened Julian Lin's skills on the international stage. At the same time, in Taiwan, Lin has become a celebrity with photo stories in grocery store magazines. Working hearts and minds, Lin was making good headway with both as her fashion model persona drew attention to her message.

In May 2018, prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China put a stop to the photo shoots and interviews as Lin is being held in solitary confinement, without visitors, and denied bail. Accused of political fraud, Lin and her husband Roger, are facing long prison sentences for allegedly making false claims about Taiwan's future. Taiwan Civil Government seeks to oust the ROC from Taiwan and Julian Lin's rising popularity gave her a public voice that has now been silenced behind a locked steel door.

