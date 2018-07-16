 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Roger Lin's mission to expel the Republic of China from Taiwan interrupted by fraud arrest

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/16/18

Author 3874
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Roger Lin poses with book he authored about Taiwan status
(Image by Michael Richardson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Roger Lin, also known as Lin Zhisheng, is the accused mastermind of a sophisticated and elaborate political fraud ring according to prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China. Lin is founder and leader of Taiwan Civil Government, founded in 2008, which seeks to expel the ROC from Taiwan. The United States installed the Chinese regime of dictator Chiang Kai-shek at the end of World War II but kept sovereignty of the island unresolved.

A complex person, Lin is a pragmatist, an opportunist, and a revolutionary in a business suit. Like water, Lin takes the path of least resistance and keeps the flow in motion with his passionate oratory. Also like water, Lin is relentless and his drive created a well-funded, vocal organization.

ROC prosecutors say Roger Lin put his talents to work deceiving donors with false claims. The prosecutors say the United States will never expel the ROC so Lin was pursuing a fraudulent goal. Supporters see Lin as a martyr and want to help him transform Taiwan Civil Government into the government of Taiwan. TCG's website says the group mission is to "normalize Taiwan's legal status in the global community, starting with allowing the Taiwanese people to determine their own nationality through a referendum."

Born August 6, 1950, Lin has been active in Taiwanese politics for twenty-five years after living in Japan and China. Lin's official bio says he received a Bachelors degree in pharmacy from Kaohsiung Medical University and a Master's degree in international law from Meijo University in Japan.

- Advertisement -

A man of varied experience, Lin was general manager of Global TV and the Home TV stations in Taiwan for several years and has both studied and taught international law. It was Lin's close study of the legal issues surrounding Taiwan's seven decades of so-called strategic ambiguity that led him to found Taiwan Civil Government.

Lin has not hidden his revolutionary views, authoring six books related to Taiwan's status, including The Final Destination of Taiwan, The History of Wars in Taiwan, and The New Taiwan. Roger Lin's driving force, aside from alleged greed, is a deep hatred of the Republic of China in-exile. Although Lin was born after the 228 Massacre, he grew up during White Terror and the martial law period of ROC rule. When Lin talks about the ROC his demeanor changes and controlled rage is the best description. A fiery speaker, Lin can get a crowd on its feet, shouting and waving fists in the air.

Now branded as a con man, Lin has been held since early May in a ROC jail, incommunicado, without bail and in solitary confinement. Prosecutors say Lin is a financial criminal. Lin's situation looks more like he is a political prisoner. Also confined in harsh pre-trial detention is Julian Lin, wife of Roger. One other inmate is Yu Hsiang-ching , the 79 year-old landlord of TCG main headquarters. Supporters say ROC prosecutors are trying to break the three and get them to turn on each other.

- Advertisement -

Roger Lin is an unlikely looking revolutionary, with his crisp attire and well groomed appearance. No bomb thrower, Lin's type of revolution is done with words. Perhaps that is that is why ROC prosecutors want to keep Lin silenced.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 1 fan, 136 articles, 26 quicklinks, 102 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The story of Roger Lin is still being written

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 3:32:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 