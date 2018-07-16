

Roger Lin poses with book he authored about Taiwan status

Roger Lin, also known as Lin Zhisheng, is the accused mastermind of a sophisticated and elaborate political fraud ring according to prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China. Lin is founder and leader of Taiwan Civil Government, founded in 2008, which seeks to expel the ROC from Taiwan. The United States installed the Chinese regime of dictator Chiang Kai-shek at the end of World War II but kept sovereignty of the island unresolved.

A complex person, Lin is a pragmatist, an opportunist, and a revolutionary in a business suit. Like water, Lin takes the path of least resistance and keeps the flow in motion with his passionate oratory. Also like water, Lin is relentless and his drive created a well-funded, vocal organization.

ROC prosecutors say Roger Lin put his talents to work deceiving donors with false claims. The prosecutors say the United States will never expel the ROC so Lin was pursuing a fraudulent goal. Supporters see Lin as a martyr and want to help him transform Taiwan Civil Government into the government of Taiwan. TCG's website says the group mission is to "normalize Taiwan's legal status in the global community, starting with allowing the Taiwanese people to determine their own nationality through a referendum."

Born August 6, 1950, Lin has been active in Taiwanese politics for twenty-five years after living in Japan and China. Lin's official bio says he received a Bachelors degree in pharmacy from Kaohsiung Medical University and a Master's degree in international law from Meijo University in Japan.

A man of varied experience, Lin was general manager of Global TV and the Home TV stations in Taiwan for several years and has both studied and taught international law. It was Lin's close study of the legal issues surrounding Taiwan's seven decades of so-called strategic ambiguity that led him to found Taiwan Civil Government.

Lin has not hidden his revolutionary views, authoring six books related to Taiwan's status, including The Final Destination of Taiwan, The History of Wars in Taiwan, and The New Taiwan. Roger Lin's driving force, aside from alleged greed, is a deep hatred of the Republic of China in-exile. Although Lin was born after the 228 Massacre, he grew up during White Terror and the martial law period of ROC rule. When Lin talks about the ROC his demeanor changes and controlled rage is the best description. A fiery speaker, Lin can get a crowd on its feet, shouting and waving fists in the air.

Now branded as a con man, Lin has been held since early May in a ROC jail, incommunicado, without bail and in solitary confinement. Prosecutors say Lin is a financial criminal. Lin's situation looks more like he is a political prisoner. Also confined in harsh pre-trial detention is Julian Lin, wife of Roger. One other inmate is Yu Hsiang-ching , the 79 year-old landlord of TCG main headquarters. Supporters say ROC prosecutors are trying to break the three and get them to turn on each other.

Roger Lin is an unlikely looking revolutionary, with his crisp attire and well groomed appearance. No bomb thrower, Lin's type of revolution is done with words. Perhaps that is that is why ROC prosecutors want to keep Lin silenced.