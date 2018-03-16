Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Julian Assange May be Dying Before our Eyes

In this 30 minute video, Lee Camp of Redacted Tonight, interviews Suzie Dawson. Ms. Dawson has done extensive homework on Julian Assange, both his deteriorating physical condition and the deeper, critical facts that Wikileaks has exposed, but that never got reported on by the MSM and often not even on alternate websites. I applaud Lee for his exceptional research and finding and interviewing folks like Suzie who have done their homework.

One example that comes to mind is SD pointing to the public and formerly internal documents showing the NSA congratulating itself for presenting twisted data that helped Bush get the Iraq War going. Yea, wasn't that one fun? And we'll be passing the tab on to our kids, for killing millions of innocent people.

SD also delved into the many smears of Julian, such as Hillary wanting to drown him (I didn't hear her mention the sicko we supposedly elected who recently said that he wanted to kill Assange with a drone, but she says more than enough to make me pay yet more attention to the Wikileaks docs, which, had we the political will, would replace the kingpins in the CIA, or eliminate that outfit altogether).

I don't have suggestions on what we can actually do, but being aware is as always the first step to change. I recall Jill Stein saying, "No question. Julian Assange s a hero." Yet most of our "leaders" would have him killed in a heartbeat. That Americans can even talk in such terms continues to astound me. Murder is praised and applauded; Hussein was hung in public, with much fanfare, and laid out for the world to see, as well as his sons, for our own kids to presumably applaud for, as so many "adults" did.

Thanks to Lee Camp and Suzie Dawson for this excellent but horribly sad video.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

