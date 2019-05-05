 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/5/19

Julian Assange: An Opportunity for the US and the UK to Change Direction on Press Freedom

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   6 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp
- Advertisement -

Sydney Wikileaks 2010-Dec-10.JPG

May 3 was World Press Freedom Day. The annual observance usually focuses on the World Press Freedom Index published each year by Reporters without Borders. Break out the champagne! The United States ranked 48th of 179 countries this year, falling three places from 2018.

A day earlier, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in court in London (the United Kingdom ranked 33rd on the Index this year) to contest his proposed extradition to the United States. He faces spurious US "hacking" charges framed to avoid taking official notice of the indisputable fact that his actual "crimes" consist entirely of engaging in journalism.

Not a good World Press Freedom Day look for the UK or the US. But the plodding pace of the UK's judicial system -- his next hearing comes at the end of May, a second one is scheduled for mid-June, and the matter may drag on for months -- offers an opportunity to turn things around and get them moving in the right direction.

- Advertisement -

Reporters Without Borders postures as politically neutral, but their current ranking of the US is largely based not on a deterioration in actual press freedom, but rather on US president Donald Trump's big mouth. He says mean things -- some true, some false, some downright stupid -- about the media.

Trump could redeem himself on the press freedom front, essentially wiping the slate clean, by pardoning Assange for all alleged "crimes" committed prior to May 1st, 2019.

Even better, he could publicly justify the pardon, pointing out that this is solely and entirely a political prosecution premised in the notion that it's a "crime" to embarrass politicians by revealing verifiably true information about their actions.

- Advertisement -

Alternatively, US Justice Department prosecutors could save him the trouble by just dropping the charges and withdrawing the extradition request.

A pardon and public statement from Trump would be better, though, both for press freedom and as red meat for his own political base. After all, the American politician most frequently and badly embarrassed by Assange's work is Trump's own bete noire, Hillary Clinton. The WikiLeaks "Cablegate" dump exposed her plan to have US diplomats bug the offices of their UN counterparts. Then WikiLeaks doubled down and outed her for the DNC's rigging of the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

Failing both of those perfectly reasonable courses of action on the US government's part, the UK courts could find a reason to free Assange (currently serving 50 weeks for jumping bail on charges that were non-existent rather than merely spurious) instead of handing him over.

Whatever just pick one and make it happen, guys. The most important outcome here is a free Julian Assange. The bonus material would be explaining why: He's a political prisoner and journalism is not a crime.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 3   Supported 2   Must Read 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794

(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 56 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Yes Thomas, I like your optimistic view. He may not be extradited and hacking is the only thing that he could possibly be found guilty of which he could get a light sentence or "time served" which would be better than the last years of supposed asylum in the embassy where he was a virtual prisoner lacking proper medical care or Freedom of Speech.

For this reason I feel he won't be tried in the US because the US does not want to know all the things Julian knows about the DNC leaks because it will be evidence the government's Intelligence agencies and Politicians have lied again.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:44:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 65 articles, 100 quicklinks, 2449 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jim Glover:   New Content

The trial, if it occurs, will be in secret. Assange would never be permitted to mount a defense or to speak publicly. or they might slit his larynx as they did with the Boston marathon suspect. or simply assassinate him while in custody.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:19:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2592 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

There's also this detail that keeps getting conveniently ignored by Julian's persecutors - he's not a citizen of the U.S., nor was he operating in the U.S.

The American's have no actual legal claim to this man. The only thing that MIGHT change that would be the existence of charges under the Espionage Act (which the U.S. is not admitting to).

The only "claim" the Brits had was the "bail charge", which should have been blown away when the Swedes failed to charge him for anything. So, the Swedes couldn't make a claim on him at that point.

50 weeks for skipping a bail charge, where no charges have been laid, is a complete abuse of power. This measure was only used to hold Julian in Britain as long as possible, while the Americans "build their case".

The sentence also serves to hold Chelsea Manning in limbo, and extend her incarceration, in order to wear her down further.

The trouble with "international" law is, there doesn't seem to be international ENFORCEMENT of it.

The only ones who would have any claim to Assange (the Australian government) have no charges to declare, and have remained criminally silent.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:11:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 65 articles, 100 quicklinks, 2449 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

There is a growing movement in Australia to bring him home. Let's hope it grows to numbers large enough to influence the government.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:23:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2592 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

So many governments claiming to be "democratic", yet the people they're supposed to be listening to are always left outside to plead to the wind.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:33:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 65 articles, 100 quicklinks, 2449 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I found it interesting - and pathetic - that the only nations remaining with press freedom are Finland, Norway, Denmark,, Iceland, The Netherlands, and Costa Rica. That might mean that a journalist would not be extradited to the US from those countries for publishing true information about the US government and its entities - or not. We don't know, since Assange did not choose one of them to travel to once he left Sweden.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:38:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 