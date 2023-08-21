 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 27 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 8/21/23

Join "Walk for the World" 09.23.23 with Dr. Joe Dispenza

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Walk for the World
Walk for the World
(Image by Walk for the World)   Details   DMCA

Imagine a global community, walking into a new future, together, with a collective attention, focused on change, and clear intention.

Walk for the World
Walk for the World
(Image by Walk for the World)   Details   DMCA

Bestselling author, educator, lecturer and chiropractor, Dr. Joe Dispenza is hosting Walk for the World on September 23, 2023, a live, international walking meditation.

When we walk as one mind and one heart, a higher consciousness emerges. We walk as it with hearts and eyes wide open, releasing the old stories to become an evolved version of ourselves.

What's possible if a collective community from around the world comes together for a walking meditation? One walk, "one step," could change everything.

Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT

Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. AEST

A new 50-minute walking meditation is being created for this special event, which will guide participants through an experience of both standing and walking as your future self.

Everyone is welcome - beginners to advanced meditators, familiar or new to Dr Joe's teachings. Join organized groups, walk with friends and family, or walk by yourself.

Dr. Joe Dispenza is an international educator, researcher, author, corporate consultant, and lecturer. I'm appreciative that I was able to attend an enlightening workshop with him in Phoenix, AZ in the mid 2000's.

Dr. Joe's post graduate training includes the fields of neuroscience and neuroplasticity, quantitative electroencephalogram (QEEG) measurements, epigenetics, mind-body medicine, and brain/heart coherence. He notes that his interest lies in demystifying the mystical so that people have all the tools within their reach to make measurable changes in their lives.

Dr. Joe Dispenza
Dr. Joe Dispenza
(Image by Dr. Joe Dispenza)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 16 fans, 356 articles, 208 quicklinks, 1072 comments, 71 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A miraculous character, MAB! Thanks for posting.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2023 at 10:10:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 842 articles, 2261 quicklinks, 6916 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Marta Steele:   New Content

So glad you liked it, he's pretty amazing!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023 at 12:28:35 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 106 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5751 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks very much for this, Meryl Ann.

We (humanity) may be living at the beginning of a golden age, which may be preceded by a Dark Age - one that will bring us to our knees (the perfect posture for prayer - evoking higher forces) --- and revealing the need for an inner revolution and transformation.

Yet it is we - who have been born at this time - who need to concentrate on planting seeds: creating and living a vision of the possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023 at 1:12:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend