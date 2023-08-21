Imagine a global community, walking into a new future, together, with a collective attention, focused on change, and clear intention.

Bestselling author, educator, lecturer and chiropractor, Dr. Joe Dispenza is hosting Walk for the World on September 23, 2023, a live, international walking meditation.

When we walk as one mind and one heart, a higher consciousness emerges. We walk as it with hearts and eyes wide open, releasing the old stories to become an evolved version of ourselves. What's possible if a collective community from around the world comes together for a walking meditation? One walk, "one step," could change everything. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. AEST

A new 50-minute walking meditation is being created for this special event, which will guide participants through an experience of both standing and walking as your future self.

Everyone is welcome - beginners to advanced meditators, familiar or new to Dr Joe's teachings. Join organized groups, walk with friends and family, or walk by yourself.

Dr. Joe Dispenza is an international educator, researcher, author, corporate consultant, and lecturer. I'm appreciative that I was able to attend an enlightening workshop with him in Phoenix, AZ in the mid 2000's.

Dr. Joe's post graduate training includes the fields of neuroscience and neuroplasticity, quantitative electroencephalogram (QEEG) measurements, epigenetics, mind-body medicine, and brain/heart coherence. He notes that his interest lies in demystifying the mystical so that people have all the tools within their reach to make measurable changes in their lives.

