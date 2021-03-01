 
 
Jerusalem Jewish holiday tradition - anti-Arab pogroms

Ultra-orthodox Jews in Jerusalem stage annual anti-Arab pogroms on the holiday of Purim with police complicity. Last night it ended with one dead. At the same time, police suppress Israeli Arab protests against police failure to provide equal protection with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas. This is the face of Apartheid and brazen government corruption within the 1967 borders...

Tel-Aviv, March 1 - the celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim over the weekend this year was supposed to be subdued, due to government mandated Corona lockdown. However, as has been the case all long the epidemic, the ultra-orthodox Jewish communities in Israel have been violating the Corona regulations with impunity. At times, secret agreements between police and the ultra-orthodox communities have been exposed. [i, ii] And at least in one case, ultra-orthodox impunity was openly discussed even during the process of promulgating the regulations. [iii]

Therefore, the tradition of anti-Arab pogroms in Jerusalem's Ultra-orthodox neighborhoods during the Purim holiday took place this year as usual. The locations and timing were well known in advance, but no police was to be seen. Ultra-orthodox Jews blocked traffic and attacked Arab drivers, particularly public transit drivers - buses, vans, taxis.

Last evening, one such Arab, driving a clearly marked hospital transit van was trying to escape his fate and ran over an Ultra-orthodox Jew, who died a couple of hours later. [iv]

(Image by Kann News - Twitter)   Details   DMCA

Kann News @8:18 pm, Feb 28, 2021. Meah Shearim incident: According to preliminary reports, transit van driver was attacked by protesters, tried to escape and ran over a 40 year old, who is critically wounded.

Even after such incident, police were nowhere to be seen, and the pogrom was allowed to continue well after midnight.


Journalist Danny Zaken @12:49 am, March 01, 2021. IDF radio reports: "Even at this hour, youth are blocking the roads near Meah Shearim [ultra-orthodox neighborhood - jz], searching for Arab drivers. The doors of No 3 bus were forced open by some of them a few minutes ago. When they noticed that the driver was Jewish the let him go"!!! Something very fundamental is fucked up here.

Under the Netanyahu government corruption of the Israel police has reached unprecedented levels. [v] Openly political, selective enforcement has become the routine. Police has violently suppressed weeklyl, peaceful, non-violent Jewish anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. Police violence of yet different proportions is practiced when it comes to peaceful, non-violent demonstrations by Arabs, even this past Friday. [vi]

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 
