January 6, 2021 - At the Time; and Now

An Introduction

Was it just a year ago that a soon-to-be-former President, by all accounts --- journalistic, Congressional, legal --- that have been made public to date, actually attempted to stage what in other countries would have been called a "coup d'etat" (that is, seizure of state power by force, or [in nations that have them] unconstitutional means)? Yes, indeed it was. And whatever the ultimate outcome of those events --- which, given the Constitutional structure of the United States which gives totally unbalanced political and governmental powers to one of the two principal political parties, has yet to be determined --- it will go down in U.S. history as, so far, one of the two Constitutionally most disruptive events that have occurred in the nation's life-span.

The most destructive was of course the assault on the Constitutional structure of the nation in order to maintain and expand the institution of slavery. The two others --- with potential, shall we say --- were the "Nullification Crisis of 1832" and the abortive fascist plot to overthrow the Roosevelt Administration in 1933. Millions of words have already been written on the events of the day, the plotting that led up to it, and what has happened since in the ongoing attempts of Trump and his close allies, and what for some time I have called the "Republo-fascist Party," to set the stage for electoral processes in 2022 and 2024 designed to lead to the same overall results (whether or not Trump or another Republo-fascist occupies the Oval Office. Actually, it might be better to have someone other than Trump in that role, since he seems to prefer the private dining room just off the O.O. to the grand room itself.)

About this Column

This column has two parts. In the first, I present some of my recollections of the day itself and a few of the ones that came right after it. In the second, I present excerpts from an essay by my friend Joshua Nessen which in my view so well summarizes where we are now and also presents some thoughts on what needs to be done to prevent what I, and an increasing number of other observers, like Robert Reich (currently) and Paul Krugman (in an essay published on the day after the Insurrection) are referring to as the "attempted fascist takeover." As my regular readers know, I use a definition of fascism based on how that governmental form appeared in the five fascist powers of the last century, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain:

"There is a single, all-powerful executive branch of government, in service of a capitalist ruling class that controls, for the most part, the functions of production, distribution, finance, and exchange. There is no separation of the principal governmental powers: executive, legislative, and judicial. There are no independent media. There is a single national ideology, based on some combination of racism, misogyny, religious bigotry and authoritarianism, homophobia, and xenophobia. There is a political party supporting the movement. There is a state propaganda machine using the big and little lie techniques. There may be a full-blown dictatorship, a charismatic leader, engagement in foreign wars, and the use of the mob/private armies to enforce governmental control."

It is some form of this 20th century model that Trump and his Republo-fascist allies are aiming to establish in the U.S.

SJ on The Day and soon After

Sometime on the early afternoon of The Day I was working at my desk on one project or another, obviously without AOL up on the computer screen. I received a phone call from my Lady Lee: "Are you watching television?" Well, I wasn't, but then I quickly was. And what was unfolding before my eyes was for me quite unbelievable. Here was the mob outside the Capitol, getting bigger and bigger. Here were the "Hang Mike Pence" chants and an actual built gallows with a noose that appeared to be very well made (although I have seen them only in the movies) and when I first heard them, I did not understand their significance. Here was the sea of "Trump banners" of various sizes and design, but all seemingly very well made. Here were a variety of costumes and make-ups, which must have taken quite some time to design and put together. Here was at least one Confederate Battle Flag (there is no Confederate flag) being waved around inside the Capitol. Here was the assault on the police outside the Capitol, then inside the Capitol, then attempting to get into the House Chamber, then Capitol police (and others) with guns drawn, and it went on for hours.

I must admit that I did not watch the whole thing, because I could not believe what was appearing before my eyes. One could see this in fascist assaults on Constitutional government in say, Chile, or Guatemala, or the Dominican Republic, or Greece, or Myanmar, but not in the U.S., even with a man whom I (and indeed numbers of others) had been referring to as "fascist" for some years now in the White House. But there it was. And there was no broadcast reaction from the President for some hours, there was no National Guard for some hours. At one point an FBI contingent very prominently marched into the Capitol and I thought "finally, 'the Feds' are doing something about this." But apparently, they were marching in only to collect and protect the Electoral Vote forms.

