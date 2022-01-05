 
 
January 6, 2021 - At the Time; and Now

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." S. Jonas, Aug., 2018

US Capitol view from Newseum. A view that the Fascists would certainly eliminate.
US Capitol view from Newseum. A view that the Fascists would certainly eliminate.
(Image by Gareth Milner)   Details   DMCA

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An Introduction

Was it just a year ago that a soon-to-be-former President, by all accounts --- journalistic, Congressional, legal --- that have been made public to date, actually attempted to stage what in other countries would have been called a "coup d'etat" (that is, seizure of state power by force, or [in nations that have them] unconstitutional means)? Yes, indeed it was. And whatever the ultimate outcome of those events --- which, given the Constitutional structure of the United States which gives totally unbalanced political and governmental powers to one of the two principal political parties, has yet to be determined --- it will go down in U.S. history as, so far, one of the two Constitutionally most disruptive events that have occurred in the nation's life-span.

The most destructive was of course the assault on the Constitutional structure of the nation in order to maintain and expand the institution of slavery. The two others --- with potential, shall we say --- were the "Nullification Crisis of 1832" and the abortive fascist plot to overthrow the Roosevelt Administration in 1933. Millions of words have already been written on the events of the day, the plotting that led up to it, and what has happened since in the ongoing attempts of Trump and his close allies, and what for some time I have called the "Republo-fascist Party," to set the stage for electoral processes in 2022 and 2024 designed to lead to the same overall results (whether or not Trump or another Republo-fascist occupies the Oval Office. Actually, it might be better to have someone other than Trump in that role, since he seems to prefer the private dining room just off the O.O. to the grand room itself.)

About this Column

This column has two parts. In the first, I present some of my recollections of the day itself and a few of the ones that came right after it. In the second, I present excerpts from an essay by my friend Joshua Nessen which in my view so well summarizes where we are now and also presents some thoughts on what needs to be done to prevent what I, and an increasing number of other observers, like Robert Reich (currently) and Paul Krugman (in an essay published on the day after the Insurrection) are referring to as the "attempted fascist takeover." As my regular readers know, I use a definition of fascism based on how that governmental form appeared in the five fascist powers of the last century, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain:

"There is a single, all-powerful executive branch of government, in service of a capitalist ruling class that controls, for the most part, the functions of production, distribution, finance, and exchange. There is no separation of the principal governmental powers: executive, legislative, and judicial. There are no independent media. There is a single national ideology, based on some combination of racism, misogyny, religious bigotry and authoritarianism, homophobia, and xenophobia. There is a political party supporting the movement. There is a state propaganda machine using the big and little lie techniques. There may be a full-blown dictatorship, a charismatic leader, engagement in foreign wars, and the use of the mob/private armies to enforce governmental control."

It is some form of this 20th century model that Trump and his Republo-fascist allies are aiming to establish in the U.S.

SJ on The Day and soon After

Sometime on the early afternoon of The Day I was working at my desk on one project or another, obviously without AOL up on the computer screen. I received a phone call from my Lady Lee: "Are you watching television?" Well, I wasn't, but then I quickly was. And what was unfolding before my eyes was for me quite unbelievable. Here was the mob outside the Capitol, getting bigger and bigger. Here were the "Hang Mike Pence" chants and an actual built gallows with a noose that appeared to be very well made (although I have seen them only in the movies) and when I first heard them, I did not understand their significance. Here was the sea of "Trump banners" of various sizes and design, but all seemingly very well made. Here were a variety of costumes and make-ups, which must have taken quite some time to design and put together. Here was at least one Confederate Battle Flag (there is no Confederate flag) being waved around inside the Capitol. Here was the assault on the police outside the Capitol, then inside the Capitol, then attempting to get into the House Chamber, then Capitol police (and others) with guns drawn, and it went on for hours.

I must admit that I did not watch the whole thing, because I could not believe what was appearing before my eyes. One could see this in fascist assaults on Constitutional government in say, Chile, or Guatemala, or the Dominican Republic, or Greece, or Myanmar, but not in the U.S., even with a man whom I (and indeed numbers of others) had been referring to as "fascist" for some years now in the White House. But there it was. And there was no broadcast reaction from the President for some hours, there was no National Guard for some hours. At one point an FBI contingent very prominently marched into the Capitol and I thought "finally, 'the Feds' are doing something about this." But apparently, they were marching in only to collect and protect the Electoral Vote forms.

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author," he is a Senior Editor, (more...)
 
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Steve,

In my opinion, your statement: "I must admit that I did not watch the whole thing, because I could not believe what was appearing before my eyes," reveals a highly uncharacteristic naivete on your part. My own reaction was something like, "of course." We know that Trump is a malignant narcissist, who is also a megalomaniac. He is a person who both abhors the word, "loser," and has a near-magical ability to control others. As has been evident by his behavior since the election, he cannot tolerate the idea that he is not a "winner."

If you haven't looked into the workings of the FBI, you should. How aware are you re- the role they played in 9/11?

Beyond this, my assessment is that fascism will look better and better to both world leaders and everyday people as the social, economic and ecological systems break down - beginning now and over the next many decades.

Resource

Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 2:09:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Indisputable Jan 6 facts:

Not one person has been charged with insurrection

Not one person has been charged with terrorism

Two innocent people were killed that day by Capitol police

Rioters killed no one

Multiple known liberal activists and Antifa members were caught on camera disguising themselves in MAGA gear and inciting the riot

Ray Epps (FBI) is on video multiple times inciting riot

Patriots on video calling Epps a FED.

Patriots on video trying to stop the breach

The massive crowd listening to Trump was no where near the capitol when the riot occurred

Pelosi rejected Trump's request for NG presence.

Trump told supporters to be peaceful

Jan 6- FALSE FLAG OPERATION


Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 2:33:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Should be 1 protestor killed. Ashlee Babbit - veteran.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 3:55:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Andrew Kreig

Become a Fan
Author 35217
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 17, 2009)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

What is the point of coming here and republishing propaganda taken from the sites of deranged and/or scheming liars?

Let's look your points, one by one:

Indisputable Jan 6 facts:

No they are not "indisputable." Most are phony.

Not one person has been charged with insurrection

Wait and see. These case are built from the bottom up. The big charges are later, not against the low-level dupes of Trump

Not one person has been charged with terrorism

Please see above

Two innocent people were killed that day by Capitol police

Name them? If you're talking about Ashli Babbitt, she wasn't innocent she was trying to break in to a secure area with a violent mob threatening to kill elected leaders.

Rioters killed no one

Not directly but at least five died

Multiple known liberal activists and Antifa members were caught on camera disguising themselves in MAGA gear and inciting the riot

Not true. Name one. If you're talking about Sullivan, his own brother, a Trump supporter, says his brother was deranged and not affiliated with any group except as an unwanted groupie. Antifa doesn't even have members.

Ray Epps (FBI) is on video multiple times inciting riot.Patriots on video calling Epps a FED.

That doesn't make it true. He was retired military and a former leader of the Arizona Oath Keepers, the country's largest. Many of the far-right militia group are among the 727 people from 40 states charged with offenses in the insurrection..

Patriots on video trying to stop the breach

Maybe some were but a lot of others had planned it and were perpetrating it.

The massive crowd listening to Trump was no where near the capitol when the riot occurred

That's irrelevant. The key is the war council activity planning what happened and orchestrating in the days previous.

Pelosi rejected Trump's request for NG presence.

Not true. What's your source? It was the Trump controlled Pentagon filled with his recent appointees at the top.

Trump told supporters to be peaceful

Only hours after the riot started and he couldn't keep it going any longer.

Jan 6- FALSE FLAG OPERATION

No false pro-Trump propaganda, by you.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:20:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

that is the facts - biden listens to what he must say.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:18:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

thanks, blair, nearly enough said.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:20:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Thank you for your response and acknowledgement, Nelson.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 11:22:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 