It was now (followed by a note on its writing)

After our conversation in the backyard

You leave

I go back to work but my body says stop

I stop and sit

I edit my thoughts

The wind dies down

The news dies down

The siren fades

Into the cityscape

Of the dream you shared

A leaf falls

From the tree I am sitting under

I have thought enough





In my work clothes I rest

I slip into myself

I lift my eyes to the sky

And realize that the sun has set

I catch sight of the crescent moon

And hear the first goose calling

I see them and stand

To try and count them

But stop

They are too many

Watching them disappear

I think

Of what I meant to tell you





...........................

This poem joins two others: "It was before", and "It was after" to complete the triplet. Writing "It was now" felt like translation. I had to feel my way back into the mood of the first two poems before I could finesse the language, or phrasing. I had to try to remember what it felt like to write the first two that were, respectively, about (moving through) the moments leading up to, and the immediate aftermath of, a conversation that just happened. Technically the three poems are about navigating the letdown of, perhaps, a last or final conversation of a friendship or relationship. But they are collectively about allowing oneself to be healed by the passage of the larger cycles of time: the passing migration of a large flock of geese, the setting of the sun, the phases of the moon.

