OpEdNews Op Eds

It's not too early to be thinking about punishment: Making Trump and Other Climate Criminals Pay

By Dave Lindorff

December 15, 2018

Author
Iceberg image by NOAA, Trump image by Jaques Tilly
(Image by US government and Jaques Tilly)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Warnings from climate scientists and climate monitoring organizations are growing progressively more dire, frightening and depressing. There is new evidence that the melt rate of Greenland 's mile-thick ice cover is starting to happen at a "runaway" pace-- one that could end up raising sea levels by some 23 feet. New evidence too that Western Antarctica, with enough ice to raise sea levels by 65 feet or more is starting to melt, joining Eastern Antarctica which has already been melting rapidly. There are also increasing fear among scientists that massive deposits of methane clathrates, a kind of ice composed of methane and water ice, lying just beneath the bottom of the shallow Arctic Ocean off the coast of Siberia and North America, are starting to boil up through the warming sea bottom, threatening to burst in a series of gigantic methane "burps" into the atmosphere, which would add immeasurably to greenhouse gasses (methane is anywhere from 26 -- 80 times as potent a greenhouse gas as is CO2).

Meanwhile, as this crisis grows, we in the US, the second largest contributor of CO2 in the world, are confronted with the criminal negligence and deliberate climate action sabotage of the Trump administration and the Republican majority in Congress (aided by a few key Democrats), who still insist that global heating is a fraud and a conspiracy.

I think it is time that we as a people, we as human beings watching this insane effort to hasten our and much of the whole global biosphere's extinction, begin contemplating the kind of punishment that would be appropriate to mete out to the criminal class in Washington, DC, beginning at the top with the execrable Donald Trump, whose own flatulence, courtesy of a diet of deep-fried fast food is probably a significant contributor to global atmospheric methane (and would deem him a threat to homeland security if he ever allowed smokers into the enclosed space of the Oval Office with him).

I'm not a supporter of capital punishment, so I can't call for a guillotine or a hangman's noose, gas chamber or electric chair. But I think a creative punishment that would likely lead to Trump's premature demise would be acceptable, as long as it was slow and in some way attributable to the disaster that he himself has helped to bring on us all.

With that in mind, I propose that, once Trump is out of office, and once the evidence of the role his criminal promotion of increased burning of carbon-based fuels has played in accelerating the process of global heating becomes clear to all but the most ignorant and besotted of his backers, he be tried and then transported with all haste up to the North Pole, where he would, following an ancient Inuit tradition applied in times of existential crisis to those deemed a burden on society, be set on a smallish Iceberg, and left to freeze to death, be eaten by a starving polar bear, or drown once the iceberg shrank to a point it would no long hold his bulk above water. He could be provided with a knife and a harpoon, perhaps, and a picnic cooler full of Big Macs and fries (we don't have to be heartless about this, after all).

While the Inuit no longer practice senilicide, it was used in times of hardship in times of yore to make it easier for the rest of the group to survive on limited food supplies. Those too old or frail to contribute to the group's survival in such times were seen as expendable. In Trump's case, he is demonstrably already too old and frail to contribute to anything useful (can you image Trump planting corn or harvesting sheaves of rice in a paddy?). Indeed, he has not contributed anything useful in a lifetime of building a tawdry real estate empire, and more recently while residing in the White House and Mar-a-Largo.. Moreover, he stands guilty already of helping to make the US and the world a much less secure provider of food for the 7.5 billion humans living on the planet.

I look at our two kids, currently 34 and 25, and at our six-year-old granddaughter, and my blood boils to think that years are being wasted by Trump and his Republican enablers -- years that could have, under responsible, inspired leadership, been used to aggressively attack the cause of climate change, which is the expanding use of carbon-based fuels and the frantic conspicuous consumption of wasteful foods and goods. Perhaps had his two years as President been used that way, climate change might have slowed its advance, giving humankind and the biosphere more of a chance to adapt to the inevitable catastrophe.

I am furious that my kids they have such a dystopic future to look forward to, with millions -- perhaps billions -- starving to death around the globe, with resource wars and migrations that will make today's fake news "caravans" to the Mexico border look like class trips, with the system of laws in the US breaking down as the desperate have-nots begin to organize to take what they need to survive from the wealthy, as the wealthy turn to the police and military to try and keep them at bay. I weep at the inevitable loss of the world's astounding biodiversity as millions of creatures that cannot adapt to the rapid changes in their habitat and to the the loss of food that they have evolved over millions of years to rely upon -- something that is already happening rapidly.

From my perspective, watching the criminal Trump, no doubt wining and shouting in fear and anger, as he drifts off towards the horizon on a shrinking block of ice, would provide at least a measure of catharsis.

We could do the same with some of the more irresponsible leaders of Congress -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), a rabid climate change denier who for years headed the Senate Committee on the Environment. Both deserve the ice floe treatment for their epic crimes against humanity. Candidates on the House side for similar treatment would be former House Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) and current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA).

But let's be clear: It's not just Republicans who have been blocking action on climate change. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), another climate change denier who just narrowly won election in his state, is being awarded by the Democratic leadership with a seat on the Senate Energy Committee, where he will continue to support the construction of more coal-fired generating plants. For this kind of treason against our country's and our children's' future, he deserves his own slow melting iceberg.

The sad truth is it may not be possible to punish all the climate criminals in Congress with one-way rides on icebergs, since by the time we get to a point where the American public is ready to arrest, try and condemn them, there may be little or no ice left to launch them on. According to one analysis done in 2017 by vice.com, there were 53 senators that year who were climate change deniers. That included, several Democrats like Manchin. In the House that year, the article reported that 232 out of 435 House members were climate change deniers, again including some Democrats. That's a lot of floating ice, and by next summer it may be all gone.

So I hereby invite readers to submit, at TCBH mail|AT|gmail.comEmail address or on our facebook page, to suggest your alternative punishments for these politicians whose crimes will, as long as there is still a history of mankind being written, go down as the worst of all time.

DAVE LINDORFF is a member of ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively-run, online alternative news site. His work, and that of colleagues JOHN GRANT, JESS GUH, GARY LINDORFF, ALFREDO LOPEZ, LINN WASHINGTON, JR. and the late CHARLES M. YOUNG, can be found at www.thiscantbehappening.net

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
6 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author

(Member since Sep 2, 2017)
  New Content

There is no punishment bad enough for the worst crime against humanity ever committed - extinction. Except, ironically, extinction.

But the rich will survive the longest, go underground a la Dr Strangelove, and become twisted cannibal Morlocks. Maybe that will be their punishment.

I would also sentence all the Monsanto-now-Bayer execs to a spoonful of Roundup with every meal.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 2:27:50 PM

Eddy Schmid

Author

(Member since Nov 12, 2018)
Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault: New Content

How about every American that drives a gas guzzling vehicle, and/or who owns more than one of said above vehicles. Not to mention the water craft, 4WD's. In fact ANY motorised vehicle for recreation purposes. These are the bed rock people of America, and these very same people, DEMAND the gas for their vehicles. So why is the finger being pointed at Trump and Co, all they are doing is ensuring sufficient gas is available for these people, RIGHT ?

Methinks, you need a larger brush to cover the BIGGER picture.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:13:46 AM

Don Smith

Author
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I certainly think Trump and his supporters are guilty of horrendous stupidity and crimes. But I fear the Secret Service may be coming after you, because you have threatened violence against the President. I suggest you edit your article.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 4:23:21 PM

Dave Lindorff

Author

(Member since Nov 18, 2005)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Don Smith: New Content

Maybe they'll put me on an iceberg...

Seriously, you'll note that I said he would be arrested, tried and convicted before being sentenced to abandonment on an iceberg. If we reach the point where calling for the president's arrest and punishment means arrest by the Secret Service, this country is over anyhow.

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 5:23:20 PM

jim smith

Author

(Member since Sep 15, 2015)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Don Smith: New Content

Actually he threated everyone who in his view is guilty until proven guilty and still guilty of prolonging the green house effect.

I shudder to think if people actually carried it out. Million of people, most of whom are innocent, would be murdered.

Mind you, this should put to rest the notion that the left is opposed to violence unlike the right.

Both sided embrace violence and terrorism Both sides want to drench the world in blood.

I weep for the future. No matter what, humanity is just doomed.


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 10:56:17 PM

Dave Lindorff

Author

(Member since Nov 18, 2005)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith: New Content

Seriously? I only threatened the scum in Congress who vote for the interests of the energy companies that bribe them with death on an iceberg.


But then, it's really just a Swiftian fantasy.


Like "Eat the Rich!" a lovely slogan unless you actually contemplate chowing down on the lard-rich body of someone like Trump or Kissinger. Yuk.


Dave Lindorff


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:22:52 PM

jim smith

Author

(Member since Sep 15, 2015)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Dave Lindorff: New Content

The point is you are still advocating violence. And that is wrong and proves that the left believes in violence as much as the right does. Therefore that idea that the dystopian future we are heading towards or the left revolution will be blood drenched.

Because there is not way it will 'stop at the criminal in congress.' It will be everybody in congress, they will all be murdered. And their staff. And their friends. And their families. This is what usually happens after most revolution, right and left. Revolution drenched in blood.




Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:53:18 PM

Eddy Schmid

Author

(Member since Nov 12, 2018)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith: New Content

Jim, it may have escaped your attention, that the U.S. PREACHES peace and prosperity, and adhering to the letter of Law, whilst at the same time, invading countries ILLEGALY, making themselves criminals, and during said invasion, wrecking havoc, murder and mayhem in the most violent manner available.

So, if this is the EXAMPLE of your Government sets for it's community, (and a recent Poll of the U.S. communities, tells us that 75 % of Americans support their Government and the actions they are undertaking,) how can YOU, point the finger at ANYONE, accusing them of advocating violence ???????

Seems to me, the Pot calling the kettle black.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:10:11 AM

jim smith

Author

(Member since Sep 15, 2015)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Eddy Schmid: New Content

One, I never claimed that the US government is pure as gold. You are right, I am opposed to most of the US intervention in other government affairs. That is wrong and need to stop. I never claimed otherwise.

However, that does not mean that David is not advocating violence and demonstrates that the left are hypocrites. They pretend to be opposed to violence but are in fact support violence.

Both the left and right supports acts of violence and terrorism. And people in the middle get slaughtered as a result of it.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 1:10:43 PM

Patrick Walker

Author

(Member since Apr 20, 2013)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Let's not forget climate criminal Chuck Schumer, chiefly responsible for Manchin's utterly insane appointment to the top Dem spot on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that was mentioned in this article.

My preferred punishment for Schumer--a punishment NOT mentioned in my article--is that the Sunrise Movement and its allies not let him eat at a public restaurant in peace until Manchin is demoted, or possibly even removed from the committee.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 12:24:22 AM

