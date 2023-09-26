 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/26/23

It's not a sprint, it's a Merylthon!

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Meryl Streep and Meryl Ann Butler collage
Meryl Streep and Meryl Ann Butler collage
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

I met Evan Roberts through Facebook because he was looking for people named "Meryl" for a special project!

Evan is an artist and audio producer based in San Francisco, currently working at the New York Times. He has produced short films that appeared at notable festivals and his stories and documentaries have aired on public radio. He is also the creator of the occasional podcast Recollector and writes the intermittent newsletter Don't Be Precious, Darling.

Evan Roberts sharing the concept of the Merylthon
Evan Roberts sharing the concept of the Merylthon
(Image by Laura Kim)   Details   DMCA

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with OpEdNews, Evan! First, please tell us-- what exactly is a Merylthon?

Evan Roberts: A Merylthon is a marathon of Meryl Streep movies. But mostly it's a satisfying pun.

MAB: It certainly is!

MAB: What inspired you to create a Merylthon?

ER: The original idea came about in 2006 when my friend Kyle said she hadn't seen many Meryl Streep movies so we thought we'd have a movie night and watch a bunch of them and call it a "Merylthon." It didn't happen then, but I was raised on silly puns so it stuck in my head.

The idea didn't start to develop until after the pandemic when I heard about people renting out small theaters to watch movies unmasked with their pandemic pod of friends. So the Merylthon came out of missing being in community and gathering in public spaces. And I also read some of the book, The Art of Gathering, and was inspired to create a unique community event....

A lot of things inspired me - the idea of creating a unique experience and reason for gathering. I love movies and film festivals and honoring craft, I liked that it was a whimsical and light-hearted idea but then when I added the fundraiser piece it had this feeling of putting vitamins in your candy or something! You can have fun and it can be meaningful, too.

The 4 Star Theater
The 4 Star Theater
(Image by Evan Roberts)   Details   DMCA

When the Four Star Theater got involved and Queer LifeSpace got involved, it really jumpstarted everything from a charming idea to a real event that could raise money for an important cause.

Queer LifeSpace provides affordable therapy to the LGBTQIA+ Bay Area community--which is really important to me because I've had four therapists throughout my adult life and therapy has saved me.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend