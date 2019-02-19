 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

It's Official: Bernie Sanders Is Running For President

By Ted Millar

Sanders presidential campaign kickoff, May 2015 Bernie Sanders
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
Well, it's official.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for the 2020 nomination for President of the United States.

Sanders presidential campaign kickoff, May 2015 Bernie Sanders
But unlike two years ago, when he was branded "radical," when pundits and beltway politicians accused his agenda calling for Medicare-for-all, free public college tuition, a complete transition away from fossil fuel consumption, a $15-dollar minimum wage, and requiring the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share of taxes, as being "unrealistic," these positions have since become codified in the Democratic party platform, as have criminal justice reform, campaign finance reform, and other issues that previously either got passing mention or no mention at all.

In a Tuesday morning email to supporters, Sen. Sanders stated:

"Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for."

Indeed, that political revolution has transformed the political landscape.

Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders' historic primary challenge against Hillary Clinton in 2016 proved the term "Democratic Socialism" isn't the Boogie Man Cold War-era propaganda has always made it out to seem.

Sen. Sanders proved Americans overwhelmingly favor progressive positions on issues that most affect them, that those positions are not "radical," but are, in fact, those that defined the Democratic party from the 1930s to the 1990s before the Reaganomics corporate takeover.

In his message in which he announced his candidacy, Sanders said:

"Three years ago, during our 2016 campaign, when we brought forth our progressive agenda we were told that our ideas were 'radical' and 'extreme'. Well, three years have come and gone. And, as result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans."

His political revolution called for regular Americans from all walks of life to ingratiate themselves in a process from which they had been previously shut out.

This ushered in a new wave of progressive candidates, many of whom were elected this November to state, local, and federal government.

Are you "feeling the Bern?"

Run, Bernie, run!

 

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)
May voters decide.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 4:50:44 PM

Author 0
JenniferWNY

Author 89385

(Member since Aug 11, 2013)
I was waiting for and hoping for Bernie Sanders to announce that he was running for President again in 2020!!!

Everything in his announcement, except one issue, was what I wanted to hear.

That being said, A STATEMENT ABOUT EXPANDING SOCIAL SECURITY IS GLARINGLY MISSING FROM HIS ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!

IF EXPANDING SOCIAL SECURITY IS NOT A MAJOR PART OF HIS PLATFORM, MY VOTE WILL GO ELSEWHERE!!!

I tried going to berniesanders.com and reading his platform statement, BUT THERE IS NOTHING THERE AND a PLATFORM STATEMENT DOES NOT EXIST!!!

If Expanding Social Security is a MAJOR part of his platform as a candidate for President I will aggressively support Bernie Sanders and volunteer.

If Expanding Social Security is NOT a MAJOR part of your platform my vote will go elsewhere!!!

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:26:47 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
So, just to be clear, you want his platform to include expanding Social Security? :)

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:45:53 PM

Author 0
JenniferWNY

Author 89385

(Member since Aug 11, 2013)
I thought that this statement was pretty clear:

IF EXPANDING SOCIAL SECURITY IS NOT A MAJOR PART OF HIS PLATFORM, MY VOTE WILL GO ELSEWHERE!!!

So yes, I SUPPORT expanding Social Security, and up until his announcement to run for President in 2020 it was something that Bernie Sanders also supported.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 7:36:25 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Yes, I was being facetious, because you did make it so abundantly clear, and I saw the humour in that. :)

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:12:53 PM

Author 0
