 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It's Not Just Ukraine--Trump Is Asking Australia For A Lifeline Too

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan

Trump and Morrison
Trump and Morrison
(Image by Wikipedia Commons)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump is drowning.

And what does one do when he's drowning?

He flails around for anything to prevent him from going under.

Last week's news of Trump's treasonous conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky rocked the political milieu--despite the fact we shouldn't be surprised Trump is once again soliciting foreign actors for his own political gain, as he did in 2016.

So should we really be surprised to learn that within the past few weeks Donald Trump reached out to yet another foreign leader for assistance in "investigating" a political rival?

This time the help is Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The political rival is Robert Mueller.

As first reported in the New York Times, according to two American officials with knowledge of a telephone call between Trump and Morrison, Trump urged the Australian prime minister to assist Attorney General William Barr with information for a Justice Department inquiry intended to discredit the Mueller investigation.

At Barr's request, Trump restricted access to the call's transcript to only a handful of aides, similar to actions he took during the July call with Zelensky.

Both the Australian government and the White House confirmed the call that occurred shortly before Morrison traveled to the White House last week.

Before leaving on a trip to Japan in May, Trump lambasted Australia about its role in initiating the FBI inquiry into links between Russia and his election campaign, stating he hoped AG Barr would "look at the UK and I hope he looks at Australia and I hope he looks at Ukraine. I hope he looks at everything, because there was a hoax that was perpetrated on our country."

This triggered Australia's foreign-affairs minister, Marise Payne, to admit Australia was prepared to contribute to the Barr investigation. Payne stated at the time Australia had not yet been approached about assistance but "would, of course, consider such a request were it to be made."

Australia's ambassador to the U.S., Joe Hockey, forwarded a letter to William Barr, stating:

"The Australian government will use its best endeavors to support your efforts in this matter... While Australia's former high commissioner to the United Kingdom, the Hon Alexander Downer, is no longer employed by the government, we stand ready to provide you with all the relevant information to support your inquiries."

The Mueller investigation began after Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told Australia's former foreign-affairs minister, Alexander Downer, about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during "a night of heavy drinking" in May 2016. Downer reported Papadopoulos informed him "Russia had obtained damaging information about Hillary Clinton from her emails."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 