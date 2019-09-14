 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/14/19

It's Not Biden's Age. It His Cognitive Functioning

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Julian Castro was massively lambasted for suggesting that Joe Biden didn't remember what he'd said two minutes earlier. The crowd booed, other candidates and pretty much all TV pundits criticized him for it.

Many pundits even said that Castro was wrong about what Biden said. I disagree. Biden clearly said that people could buy in. Listen below and comment on your take.

When I heard Biden say that people could buy in if they lost their jobs, I wondered how, if they were out of work, they could afford to buy in. People who lose their job worry about paying their mortgage or rent, for food, electricity, credit cards, let alone big health insurance bills. Only medicare for all keeps the coverage going.

But this article is about Joe Biden's cognitive functioning. I think he has been getting a dangerous pass from his fellow primary candidates, the Democratic leadership and the press. A recent article in the NYTimes suggests Biden's only vulnerability is his age.

But Michael Smerconish ran a poll on his Saturday morning CNN show. asking,

"Is Joe Biden's fitness for office fair game for Democrats?"


(Image by Michael Smerconish)   Details   DMCA

Smerconish was surprised that a strong majority supported questioning Biden's fitness, but held his position and suggested that Castro was "mean" to do it as he did.

I disagree, with the NYTimes Op-Ed, with Smerconish and with Amy Klobuchar, who also attacked Castro. I don't think it's a matter of ageism. It's a matter of calling out Biden for his cognitive functioning. Biden commits so many mental "blips" that people have good reason to be concerned about his cognitive functioning. And there is not doubt that if he becomes the Democratic candidate, he will be attacked every day for his faulty, failing, damaged, neurologically unsound mental functioning. Trump has already said "Biden is not playing with a full deck." It won't matter if it is true or not. Millions of memes will be sent out. Compilation videos will created. Actually, such videos already exist.


Will Biden's gaffes catch up to him in 2020? The Washington Post's Matt Viser analyzes a string of recent gaffes by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and what they might mean in the 2020 ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)   Details   DMCA

In the above video, Biden's cognitive slips are referred to as gaffes. And in the past, Biden did do "gaffes." But more recently, he has shifted from gaffes to blips. Blips are different than gaffes. Blips suggest problems with cognitive or neurological functioning. And Biden's mental competence and cognitive functioning are definitely fair game. In the interview below, with Stephen Colbert, Biden says that any criticism is fair game, but then goes on to say that his "gaffes" are about other people, not anything substantive. But in this last debate he made the racist suggestion that black parents need the help of social workers and in a previous debate he told people to go to a phone number, when obviously, he should have said his website address.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
I can empathize with someone getting older and having lapses of memory. Hell, I often forget a name and go to the kitchen or garage and when I get there forgot what I went to get. That comes with aging. It might be relevant if Biden pushes the red button when he meant to answer the phone.

But Biden is not just out of touch. He has never been in touch. He is a DINO, Democrat in name only. He has never been a liberal or progressive. He has opposed every progressive movement. He also lacks character.

Biden has nothing to offer except he is not Trump. That is not much since he agrees with almost every one of Trump's policies. He is actually much more of a warmonger, like his boss, than Trump. Biden is a clear supporter of the MIC.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 at 4:11:40 PM

Author 0
