



Part 2

The price Hezbollah will pay during Israel's coming 6thwar on Lebanon will likely be less militarily consequential long term, than the near certain acceleration of the Party of God's loss of its "Resistance" brand. The latter already being eschewed by much of its Shia base for economic, social and political reasons.



Hizballah 'martrys'

(Image by CazzJj) Permission Details DMCA



Franklin Lamb

Oxford University

[You may wish to read Part 1: Israel's Coming 6th War on Lebonon.]

Hezbollah will quite likely survive Israel's coming 6th War on Lebanon militarily, even though Israel will destroy much of South Lebanon, South Beirut, and the Bekaa valley while simultaneously carpet bombing dozens of other areas on both sides of the Syria-Lebanon border from Al Quneitra in South Syria near the Golan Height to Tartus in far North Syria.

These being areas where Israel claims to know the location of Hezbollah's rumored 150,000 missiles and other weapons. Hezbollah would presumably be rearmed by Iran unless Israel, the US and the Saudi block also decides to attack the Islamic Republics IRGC and more than a dozen Shia militia (basij) that Tehran has brought into Syria from seven countries and which the "Party of God" helps train, arm, command and increasingly fights alongside.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4