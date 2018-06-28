 
 
Op Eds

Is the US National Debt Finally Coming Home to Roost?

By Thomas Knapp

Headlined to H3 6/28/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Hundred dollar bill 03 {MID-300378}
Hundred dollar bill 03
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
In March and April, CNBC reports, foreign governments started cutting back on the amount of US government debt they buy and hold. Russia's government cut its holdings by 50%, from $96.1 billion to $48.7 billion. China (the single biggest holder of US debt) dumped $5.8 billion. Japan (the second biggest), $12.3 billion.

Disclaimer: I'm no expert in finance generally or in government debt specifically, and those matters are complex. But I don't think it's controversial to say that when large creditors stop buying and start start dumping someone's debt, it's a bad sign for future borrowing: A de facto reduction in the borrower's credit rating.

These dumps seem small -- less than $100 billion out of a total US national debt of more than $21 trillion -- but they cover only a couple of months. The immediate effect is that the US government is going to have to offer higher interest rates to borrow more money. It has fewer prospective lenders to work with, and its new borrowing has to compete against that old debt, which is presumably selling at a discount in global markets.

The US government is basically the guy who took out a huge home mortgage, then kept refinancing and borrowing against equity, while trading in his car for a new one (and a larger payment) every two years, and now finds himself visiting car title and payday lenders every week just to keep himself in groceries.

Nobody realistically expects the US government's existing debt to ever be paid off. In fact, some American thought leaders -- supposedly reputable economists, even -- scoff at the idea that it SHOULD be paid off and believe that Uncle Sam can just keep borrowing forever, adding current interest to your tax bill and the tax bills of your descendants, without ever having to tighten his own belt.

They're wrong, and dangerously so. That debt is something foreign governments can hold over Uncle Sam's head (perhaps these dumps are strategic moves in the current trade war?) -- and prospective default on it is something he can hold over theirs. Sooner or later, one way or another, it's going to end badly.

Caught in the middle are the more than 300 million Americans in whose name the US government borrows. Every dollar borrowed is a promise to beat a dollar, plus interest, out of your hide and mine, in perpetuity.

If the US government won't bite the bullet -- repudiate its debt, balance its budget, and take the credit beating it richly deserves for a shocking century-plus record of complete financial irresponsibility -- the rest of us should do so on its behalf. We didn't borrow that money. Let the politicians who dug the hole dig their own way out of it. Or bury themselves in it.

 

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

This is one take. Another is that the US creates money and debt for a nation is not at all the same as debt for a person or organization, since the US can create unlimited amounts of money. A scarcity approach is very top-down and gives the one percent a lot of power over the rest of us.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 12:50:06 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to Rob Kall:

And we tend to think it's because they don't know what they're doing.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:03:46 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Reply to Rob Kall:

The more money the government prints, the lower the value of each unit. And once the world moves away from the US dollar as a financial instrument/reserve currency, things will go south quickly. My worry is this will force the US to declare war on someone; some members of the govt are already pushing us this way - North Korea (for a while), Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China, and probably any other country (India?) that dares defy Trump's dictates. We are in for a rough ride, sooner rather than later, I believe.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:26:54 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Rob Kall:

Rob,


Yes, it is true that the US could create unlimited amounts of money. And we know what life looks like when that happens. Somewhere around here I have a $10 trillion Zimbabwe note. And some Bolivar Fuertes.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:58:38 PM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)


  New Content

The article is wrong on every level.

First, Americans own 2/3 of the debt, not foreigners, and this includes $2.5t owned by the FRB itself, which could be wiped off the books tomorrow if the Ron Paul & Alan Grayson Bill was reintroduced and passed to do that.

I'll cite a response in Quora that is heavily sourced, unlike this article, which relies on superficial analysis, if even that, from CNBC (merely reporting debt figures is not analysis).

Will Wister

Will Wister, untold hours dissecting politics

Answered Oct 15, 2015 Upvoted by Carter Moore, Degree in Political Science, former Congressional aide and Federal employee and Marc Bodnick, Harvard Gov major, Stanford PoliSci PhD student

Americans hold roughly 67% of outstanding U.S. debt.[9] Americans hold roughly 43% of U.S. debt that's not held by the U.S. Federal Government or The Federal Reserve.[10]

As of October 13th, 2015, there is about $18 trillion in debt outstanding.[1]

$5 trillion of that is intragovernmental holdings. Intragovernmental debt includes the Social Security Trust Fund, other retirement funds for the military and government employees, and medical trust funds. It also includes cash on hand to fund government outlays.

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds $2.5 trillion worth of U.S. debt.[6] This is not considered intragovernmental debt.

Foreigners held $6 trillion worth of U.S. debt in July 2015.[2]

The rest of the debt is held by U.S. mutual funds, ETFs, pension funds, banks, insurance companies, and other U.S. holders.

So...

  • Foreigners hold roughly 33% of total outstanding debt[3]
  • Foreigners hold roughly 46% of external debt[4]
  • Foreigners hold roughly 57% of external debt that's not held by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [7]

Subsequent comments back up the same claim, and there is even a chart to show the distribution of debt holdings:

Two thirds of the US national debt is owed to Americans.

The figures vary slightly by year, but the overall message is clear: the U.S., being a sovereign nation, can sustain any level of debt it chooses to. If it chooses not to, and to impose austerity instead, it is because of misguided, or more likely, vicious, Libertarian beliefs that government is bad and people must do everything for themselves with no help (an oddly anti-human sentiment, considering human beings are the most social and inter-dependent animals to have ever lived on the planet).

The author should spend a few hours watching "The Money Masters" by former Libertarian candidate for President, Bill Still. Even he gets it, and gets it thoroughly, even if his party doesn't, or doesn't want to.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:34:38 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Scott Baker:

"First, Americans own 2/3 of the debt, not foreigners,"


Since the column is clearly about holders of US government debt that are foreign governments, it's not that I was "wrong" on that "level," it's that I was talking about one thing and you are talking about another.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 3:25:34 PM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)


Reply to Thomas Knapp:

No, you are actually wrong. You said: "They're wrong, and dangerously so. That debt is something foreign governments can hold over Uncle Sam's head (perhaps these dumps are strategic moves in the current trade war?) -- and prospective default on it is something he can hold over theirs. Sooner or later, one way or another, it's going to end badly."

Now, how can foreign governments hold debt over Uncle Sam's (you should treat your Uncle better too) head when the U.S. already holds 2/3 of the debt? What, is it going to "end badly" if we end up holding 3/4 of the debt, 4/5?

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:22:05 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Reply to Scott Baker:

Then is there any truth to this article: .rt.com/business/430645-trump-china-us-debt-keiser/ ?

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:41:55 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Scott Baker:

It's going to end badly no matter what happens. When (not if) the US government defaults on its debt, our economy is going to take in the shorts for quite some time.


The reason foreign governments can hold it over the US government's head is because, as I clearly say in the piece, if a foreign government with substantial US debt holdings decides to dump those holdings, the US government has to pay higher interest to sell its NEW debt.


The Federal Reserve is a cartel of banks. No, they're not going to easily let Congress screw them to the tune of $2.5 trillion.


On the up side, those foreign governments that hold US debt have an incentive to not e.g. go to war with the US.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:56:25 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Reply to Scott Baker:

I believe China and other nations own enough debt to hurt the US, should they decide to dump it: "The U.S. debt to China is $1.19 trillion as of March 2018. That's 19 percent of the $6.29 trillion in Treasury bills, notes, and bonds held by foreign countries. The rest of the $21 trillion national debt is owned by either the American people or by the U.S. government itself. " Source: click here

If the US is in debt to the tune of $21 trillion, a $1 trillion hit will be painful. (For example, if I am personally in debt to the tune of $21K, a $1,000 demand for payment will not be easy to manage.) And sure, the US can print money until the presses melt, and that will devalue the USD, making the trillion dollar debt payment lower, it will also (I would think) make other countries shy away from buying debt as it would be a financially losing proposition. And since more countries are negotiating payments in euros, yuan, and rubles, no USD will be needed, i.e., no reason to hold US debt.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:37:56 PM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:

Well, let's see. The U.S. already owns 2/3 of the debt and could buy more, or all, of it if it wanted to. Meanwhile, the Central Bank, through a series of revolving loans, has pumped out $29t, as of early 2012, according to Economist L. Randall Wray and his 2 Phd students.

The final important consideration is to separate "normal" Fed actions from the "extraordinary" or "emergency" interventions undertaken because of the crisis. That is easier than it sounds. After the crisis began, the Fed created a large alphabet soup of special facilities designed to deal with the crisis. We can thus take each facility and calculate the three measures of the Fed's commitments for each, then sum up for all the special facilities.

And that is precisely what Nicola Matthews and James Felkerson have done. They are PhD students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, working on a Ford Foundation grant under my direction, titled "A Research And Policy Dialogue Project On Improving Governance Of The Government Safety Net In Financial Crisis." To my knowledge it is the most complete and accurate accounting of the Fed's bail-out. Their results will be reported in a series of Working Papers at the Levy Economics Institute (www.levy.org). The first one is titled "$29,000,000,000: A Detailed Look at the Fed's Bail-out by Funding Facility and Recipient."

Here's the shocker. The Fed's bail-out was not $1.2 trillion, $7.77 trillion, $16 trillion, or even $24 trillion. It was $29 trillion. That is, of course, the cumulative total.

As Wary points out, the banks were able to make millions of loans because of these bail-outs, so they profited all the way, as they were rolled over, again and again.

Yet...where is the inflation? Well, it's in the asset markets, but not so much in the real economy, which tells you something about where the money actually went.

Meanwhile, over the last 10 years, there has been a $10t Output Gap between what the economy (Labor + Natural Resources + Existing Capital Base) could produce and what it actually produced, according to the CBO. So, there is actually a shortage of money going to the right places, e.g. infrastructure.

It doesn't really matter if other countries buy our debt. We don't even need to HAVE debt. Debt is an anachronism from the gold-standard days. The Treasury Dept. could simply print the money, as it did during the Civil War under President Lincoln, to the tune of 1/20th of the GDP of that time, about the same amount you are worried about China dumping.

U.S. Currency will continue to be valued as long as it is not created excessive to demand, but demand is elastic because if the middle class has more money it will demand more, within reason.

The U.S. has nothing to do with personal debt. It is an entirely different thing, just an accounting convention, really.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 6:23:08 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


  New Content

I've been following this news, too. (Mostly on RT.com.) Not only are many countries dumping US debt, they are repatriating gold (from the US), and transacting business between non-US countries using alternate currencies. Once the greenback is no longer the reserve currency needed for global financial transactions, the US, with its $21 trillion debt, is in deep merde.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 5:22:21 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


  New Content

"If Donald Trump truly wants to fix the economy, he must shut down the Federal Reserve and start issuing debt-free money. If he just tries to patch up our current system he will fail because it has been fundamentally flawed from the very beginning"..the #NationalDebt "would be cancelled as it becomes a bookkeeping entry with nationalization". #endthefed.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 6:40:20 PM

Author 0
