Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Is alcohol a problem for you? A test

2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

No alcohol
No alcohol
(Image by Leo Reynolds from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Addiction and Recovery

Thanksgiving ushered in the triple-threat season, so-called by many people in recovery because of the heavy emphasis on celebration... and drinking. It's a time for extra caution and heightened awareness of the easy access and, sometimes, emphasis on alcohol in order to protect one's recovery.

But it's also a time when people not in recovery often find out, often from friends or family, that their drinking is not normal. It's problematic. Possibly dangerous.

With Christmas and New Year's revelry still to come, it may be a good time for anyone wondering about his or her drinking behavior to take a self-assessment.

There are a few tests available and I've offered a couple previously in this column, but in the interests of time I'm presenting the shortest one here. It's the AUDIT, offered by The World Health Organization, and is the most widely used alcohol use assessment tool in the world. AUDIT stands for alcohol use disorders identification test. As always, be honest for the best result.

The AUDIT questionnaire:

Please circle the answer that is correct for you

  1. How often do you have a drink containing alcohol?
  • Never
  • Monthly or less
  • 2-4 times a month
  • 2-3 times a week
  • 4 or more times a week
  1. How many standard drinks containing alcohol do you have on a typical day when drinking?
  • 1or2
  • 3or4
  • 5or6
  • 7to9
  • 10 or more
  1. How often do you have six or more drinks on one occasion?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. During the past year, how often have you found that you were not able to stop drinking once you had started?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. During the past year, how often have you failed to do what was normally expected of you because of drinking?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. During the past year, how often have you needed a drink in the morning to get yourself going after a heavy drinking session?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. During the past year, how often have you had a feeling of guilt or remorse after drinking?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. During the past year, have you been unable to remember what happened the night before because you had been drinking?
  • Never
  • Less than monthly
  • Monthly
  • Weekly
  • Daily or almost daily
  1. Have you or someone else been injured as a result of your drinking?
  • No
  • Yes, but not in the past year
  • Yes, during the past year
  1. Has a relative or friend, doctor or other health worker been concerned about your drinking or suggested you cut down?
  • No
  • Yes, but not in the past year
  • Yes, during the past year

Scoring the audit

Scores for each question range from 0 to 4, with the first response for each question (eg never) scoring 0, the second (eg less than monthly) scoring 1, the third (eg monthly) scoring 2, the fourth (eg weekly) scoring 3, and the last response (eg. daily or almost daily) scoring 4. For questions 9 and 10, which only have three responses, the scoring is 0, 2 and 4.

Scoring the AUDIT

The range of possible scores is from 0 to 40, with 0 indicating an abstainer who has never had any problems from alcohol. A score of 1 to 7 suggests low-risk consumptions, according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Scores from 8 to 14 suggest hazardous or harmful alcohol consumption and a score of 15 or more indicates the likelihood of alcohol dependence (moderate-severe alcohol use disorder).

If your score concerns you, there is help available. Talk with your primary care doctor. Call an Alcoholics Anonymous hotline in your area. Call a mental health crisis hotline if one is available.

Excessive alcohol use is now classified as a mental disorder by health officials, somewhat in response to the stigma attached to the word "alcoholic." However, most recovering members of Alcoholics Anonymous have no problem with identifying as such. In any case, it is not a moral failing. It can be treated. First, it has to be acknowledged.

Again, be honest. And have a safe and sober holiday season.

Bob Gaydos rjgaydos@gmail.com

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages:

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 873 articles, 2286 quicklinks, 6935 comments, 8 diaries
New Content

  New Content

Great test, thanks for posting, Bob!

(The strongest thing I drink is kombucha, LOL)

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 11:13:32 PM

Author 0
Bob Gaydos

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 6, 2011), 15 fans, 310 articles, 77 comments
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler: New Content

Elderberry is my favorite.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 12:06:10 AM

Author 0
Tell A Friend