Is alcohol a problem for you? A test

Addiction and Recovery

Thanksgiving ushered in the triple-threat season, so-called by many people in recovery because of the heavy emphasis on celebration... and drinking. It's a time for extra caution and heightened awareness of the easy access and, sometimes, emphasis on alcohol in order to protect one's recovery.

But it's also a time when people not in recovery often find out, often from friends or family, that their drinking is not normal. It's problematic. Possibly dangerous.

With Christmas and New Year's revelry still to come, it may be a good time for anyone wondering about his or her drinking behavior to take a self-assessment.

There are a few tests available and I've offered a couple previously in this column, but in the interests of time I'm presenting the shortest one here. It's the AUDIT, offered by The World Health Organization, and is the most widely used alcohol use assessment tool in the world. AUDIT stands for alcohol use disorders identification test. As always, be honest for the best result.

The AUDIT questionnaire:

Please circle the answer that is correct for you

How often do you have a drink containing alcohol?

Never

Monthly or less

2-4 times a month

2-3 times a week

4 or more times a week

How many standard drinks containing alcohol do you have on a typical day when drinking?

1or2

3or4

5or6

7to9

10 or more

How often do you have six or more drinks on one occasion?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

During the past year, how often have you found that you were not able to stop drinking once you had started?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

During the past year, how often have you failed to do what was normally expected of you because of drinking?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

During the past year, how often have you needed a drink in the morning to get yourself going after a heavy drinking session?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

During the past year, how often have you had a feeling of guilt or remorse after drinking?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

During the past year, have you been unable to remember what happened the night before because you had been drinking?

Never

Less than monthly

Monthly

Weekly

Daily or almost daily

Have you or someone else been injured as a result of your drinking?

No

Yes, but not in the past year

Yes, during the past year

Has a relative or friend, doctor or other health worker been concerned about your drinking or suggested you cut down?

No

Yes, but not in the past year

Yes, during the past year

Scoring the audit

Scores for each question range from 0 to 4, with the first response for each question (eg never) scoring 0, the second (eg less than monthly) scoring 1, the third (eg monthly) scoring 2, the fourth (eg weekly) scoring 3, and the last response (eg. daily or almost daily) scoring 4. For questions 9 and 10, which only have three responses, the scoring is 0, 2 and 4.

Scoring the AUDIT

The range of possible scores is from 0 to 40, with 0 indicating an abstainer who has never had any problems from alcohol. A score of 1 to 7 suggests low-risk consumptions, according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Scores from 8 to 14 suggest hazardous or harmful alcohol consumption and a score of 15 or more indicates the likelihood of alcohol dependence (moderate-severe alcohol use disorder).

If your score concerns you, there is help available. Talk with your primary care doctor. Call an Alcoholics Anonymous hotline in your area. Call a mental health crisis hotline if one is available.

Excessive alcohol use is now classified as a mental disorder by health officials, somewhat in response to the stigma attached to the word "alcoholic." However, most recovering members of Alcoholics Anonymous have no problem with identifying as such. In any case, it is not a moral failing. It can be treated. First, it has to be acknowledged.

Again, be honest. And have a safe and sober holiday season.

Bob Gaydos rjgaydos@gmail.com

