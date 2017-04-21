- Advertisement -

How many books have been authored by Donald Trump? The answer: a steady stream totaling a whopping 17 -- more than enough to keep a full-time writer fully occupied without all of Mr. Trump's other activities. The word 'writer' of course is key, for Mr. Trump has not actually written any of them. He hires a ghost writer and simply pens his name to the finished product.



It's the same with all 'his' hotels around the world. He has simply sold his name to local owners.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -