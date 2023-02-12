 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 18 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/12/23

Is There an Adult in the Room?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   6 comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Nuclear explosion
Nuclear explosion
(Image by Gerald Simmons from flickr)   Details   DMCA

War has its own powerful draw, and in America, war against Russia or China, even more so. So, we work our way toward a confrontation with Russia in the Ukraine. We are so eager to prove the superiority of capitalism and to fulfill our strange macho needs, that we completely ignore the thousand-pound gorilla of potential nuclear war, in the room. Those with the most to gain work mightily to distract us from that nuclear reality to fuel the war and discourage diplomacy as a solution. But the latest check of the Doomsday Clock finds we are in worse shape than ever, now at 90 seconds from midnight (the doomsday of nuclear holocaust). No reasonable leader would risk that, if given the alternative of a negotiated solution.

Continuing to push Russia into a corner is to risk an escalation into nuclear weapons and potential nuclear war. In that context, American acceptable losses include you and me, not the rich and powerful. In this calculus we are expendable as is the environment of the planet.

In the past, the US was seen as the adult in the room. The one who found a diplomatic solution to the Cuban Missile Crisis and who saw war, and especially nuclear war, as an unacceptable solution to crisis. In the case of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Khrushchev, the Russian leader, also acted as another adult, eager and willing to find a solution.

Our involvement in the current war in Ukraine began as a means to assist Ukraine in its defense against Russian incursions but it has morphed into a war of NATO and the US against Russia.

This current war in Ukraine is seen, by some, as the opportunity to finish what they wanted to do after Germany fell in WWII. Even though Russia, at an incredible cost in Russian lives and devastation, single-handedly saved the Allies, especially western Europe, from the threat of Hitler and fascism before the western allies were ready to open an eastern front. After Hitler was defeated some of the powerful leaders within the western allies dreamed of continuing the war by turning on Russia to wipe out communism. However, the dominant strength of the Red Army in Europe after WWII made such a war impossible.

It was part of the continuing war of capitalism vs. communism that had continued since the Russian Revolution in 1917. Communism was seen as a direct threat to capitalism and, as such, must be defeated.

Since fascism accommodates capitalism so easily, many of the rich and powerful actually preferred fascism to communism. They may not have cared for Hitler's tactics as the leader, but the other concepts of fascism did not bother them (see Charles Lindberg, Henry Ford and many American businesses and corporations).

So, after not being able to continue a hot war against communism, America and the European allies, waged a Cold War creating a powerful CIA and an arms race with the goal of wiping out communism.

Now we seem to be resuming that Cold War mentality, using Ukraine as a proxy battlefield to confront Russia and win, once and for all. It is like taking care of an old grudge.

But although capitalism has become even more dominant in the US, western Europe and much of the world, communism is no longer the dominant ideology within Russia. Perhaps this confrontation can be more clearly defined as a competition between the Western Oligarchs and the Eastern Oligarchs each seeking world domination.

This, however, has little to do with the ordinary folks like most of us, although we are expected, not only to finance the war, but to also support it. This has been accomplished by a media blitz to call on American patriotism. It has called up all the old Russian ghosts, especially from the Cold War years and from years dating back to the early teens of the 20th Century. It is still presented as democracy vs. totalitarianism but the US is now more of an oligarchy than a democracy and Putin is not a Stalin. The support of an American public is nearly irresistible, especially since no American lives are at stake. Our tax money pours into the military industrial complex and the oil companies to replace Russian oil in Europe. Anyone who opposes the war, practically takes their lives in their own hands. But our futures are put at risk in our push for a win.

Do we really think that Russia will accept defeat without using the nuclear possibilities in its arsenal? Would we, if confronted with a Russian victory over this nation? This is dreaming. This is the worst kind of magical thinking. Continuing to poke the enemy in the eye is hardly a viable way to end a conflict.

Why not use diplomacy to find a solution? Can we not get our macho national pride under control enough to see that the alternatives are too risky? We have already destroyed much of Ukraine and its populace in our proxy war. If for no other reason than to save what is left, why not find a workable solution?

This decision is ultimately about preventing a nuclear threat to the survival of the ordinary people and the planet. It is beyond winners and losers, it is about resolving a volatile issue without putting more human life, and even the survival of the planet, at risk. It will take an adult in the room to get past the posing and posturing to find some rational solution. Wars only destroy people and property, and they almost never provide a winner and a loser, but mostly they leave damaged and unhappy participants and enough resentment to fuel another conflict.

Let's put our egos, our national pride and our macho attitudes aside and act like the adult nation we have always presented ourselves to be in the eyes of the world. Let's find a negotiated solution and move the doomsday clock back from its current position of 90 seconds.

This is an adult moment to stop the games and find real solutions.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

In Reflection (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/18/2022
The Coming of the Light (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2022
Preventing Change (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/24/2022
View All 28 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

The Coming of the Light (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2022
Preventing Change (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/24/2022
What the Election Revealed (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/16/2022
View All 66 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 69 articles, 119 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This article is about responsible, adult leadership to find a rational direction for the war in Ukraine and the need for negotiations rather than risking a nuclear confrontation.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 at 11:41:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 96 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5179 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As Maslow said, our notion of adulthood is stunted., and we are surrounded by similarly stunted people.

As TNH would say, being a true adult means profoundly embodying wisdom and compassion.

As Ram Dass has said, the true journey is doing the work of Becoming Love.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 at 10:09:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 69 articles, 119 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I could not agree more. But there are adults out there who need to step up to embrace the role.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:35:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
john taylor

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 208 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Long answer, nooooooooo.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 5:39:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Zara Blandig

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2022), 36 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Deranged farce. The ukrainians are using hyocyanic acid in donesk, as the Ukraine proxy war escalates. That is chemical warfare. A derailment of a train in Ohio, from a loose wheel, that caused a mushroom cloud with thousands of tons of vinyl chloride and hydrochloric acid, spewed over a town in Ohio, barely covered in the news. The strike was a after a railway strike, partially about overwork and safety concerns. A railway strike, that was shutdown by the usa congress and Biden. The worst lies and deranged propaganda possible about balloons, while real news about catastrophe is cencored. Balloon bs to start ww3 in 2023. Just sickening, ignorant, and evil. Dead chickens sick kids some dead elderly people in ohio. The usa is a lying bully State.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 5:42:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 69 articles, 119 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Zara Blandig:   New Content

Unfortunately, far too many things being ignored to support some agenda more connected with profit than solving problems.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:38:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend