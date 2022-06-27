Is The Huizar/Garcia Dynasty Poised To End?

Accused felon Jose' Huizar began his political career representing LAUSD Board District 2. His Chief of Staff was Monica Garcia, who succeeded him when Huizar became a Los Angeles City Councilman in 2005. Fifteen years later, Garcia is set to leave the Beaudry Boardroom due to term limits. Her hand-picked successor is Maria Brenes, who has reportedly promised Garcia the Chief of Staff position in exchange for her support. This would bring Garcia full circle in her LAUSD career.

Each of these races is a must-win for the charter school industry as a loss in any one of them will result in them losing their control of the LAUSD School Board. Expect them to pour millions of Walmart and Netflix-supplied dollars into campaigns to stop this from happening. If history is any indication, much of this will pay for nasty and bigoted advertising meant to confuse the electorate. The campaign should set a great example for the children whose needs are supposed to be front and center in these contests. So much for #KidsFirst.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.