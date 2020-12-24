Is It Time for a Republican Party of Concord?

For quite a few years now I have been advocating for a Revolution from the Center, a political revolution based on the principles of Concordian economics. Current events in Washington make this project rather urgent. Let us go over some key points.

The Dissolution of the Republican Party

Clearly, Trumpism has sounded the death knell of the Republican Party. The Republican Party has not been able to secure the reelection of Donald Trump. In the process it has split itself into two major factions: those who cater to whatever whims Donald Trump pursues at the moment and a conservative remnant that is faithful to the glorious tradition of Abraham Lincoln.

There is very little to say about the Trumpist faction. Sooner or later they will discover that Donald Trump is intensely dedicated only to himself.

The sooner they realize this simple reality, the sooner will they join those in the Republican Party who are faithful to the Lincoln democratic tradition.

Clearly, Trumpists are in charge of the party and they are not easily going to relinquish their control. Rather than engaging in an internecine all-losing war, Lincolnians might give some serious attention to the need to establish the Republican Party of Concord.

The Republican Party of Concord

The Republican Party of Concord will have to preserve whole its Republican tradition of fairness, trust, and social accountability. To achieve this goal, the Republican Party of Concord might want to sponsor the four economic policies advocated by Concordian economics.

As specified elsewhere, these policies are outlined in the following paragraphs.

To be assured of immediate success, Lincolnians might want to walk across the aisle and convince their colleagues to create, as soon as possible, the Democratic Party of Concord. A major intellectual effort for Democrats will be to adapt their social policies to the opportunities offered by the following Concordian economic policies.

To be assured of immediate success, a brave delegation of both Republicans and Democrats might want to walk into the Oval Office and respectfully offer President Trump this alternative:

Either work or YOU ARE FIRED.

