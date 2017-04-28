Refresh  

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

In my early eighties, our current political discourse is making me feel like the little boy who knew and proclaimed that the Emperor was indeed naked.

What is so patently obvious in our sabre rattling posture toward North Korea today? To ask the question is to find the answer. The question is this.

What does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, want?

By extension, What do North Koreans want?

The immediate answer is that they want to become a nuclear nation.

But, wait a moment. Are they not already a nuclear nation?

Should not this reality defuse the sense of urgency under whose cloak the discussion is held these days? Let the United States Congress ask President Trump to stop the "armada" right where it is. Let the US Congress exercise its constitutional obligations toward the choice between war and peace.

The urgency of stopping North Korea from carrying out the next nuclear test does not exist. What is the difference between an arsenal of 21 and 22 nuclear bombs? It is estimated that North Korea already has 21 nuclear bombs in its arsenal.

Let us again ask the question, What does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, want? What do the people of North Korea want?

The answer is that they want respect. They want to be treated with respect on the international scene. They want to be treated with respect by the international media.

Then the question becomes, Why not?

One fear we have is that North Korea will attack us and/or our allies, first. A deeper fear is that North Korea will arm terrorists with nuclear devices. This is a real threat, which can be properly faced, not in the context of North Korea, but in the context of solutions to the international terrorist movement.

The solution to international terrorism, undoubtedly the most serious question on the international scene today, resides within the United States.

The solution to international terrorism does not lie in bombing the hell out of them. It does not lie in taking their oil.

The solution lies in removing the threat that the United States, by its very existence, presents to terrorists.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

A Revolution from the Center

More on Compassion

Yes, Mr. Gopnik, We May Still Be in Time"

Hillary, The Political Scientist

Perhaps they simply want to be left alone in order to manifest their own destiny instead of being coerced, bullied and terrorized (buzz word) into succumbing to the accepted, so-called democracy which we allegedly 'civilized' nations seem to love ramming down other people's throats.

Nice article, by the way :-) Thanks for sharing.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:34:02 PM

"Let us again ask the question, What does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, want? What do the people of North Korea want?

The answer is that they want respect. They want to be treated with respect on the international scene. They want to be treated with respect by the international media."

You claim that but I don't see that you can know that.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:52:42 PM

BFalcon, you are absolutely right. I thank you for your comment. I plead ignorance about things Korean. I hope that other people will give us knowledge about it in absorbable bites. I wish I had the time and the skills to delve into this (fascinating?) culture. At least, that is my expectation, the near certitude that we will find a fascinating culture. Perhaps, President Trump will share with us the knowledge he acquired from President Xi Jinping about Korean history and culture.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:01:25 PM

Any bright high school kid could, in five minutes, describe a basketball friendship initiative that would IMMEDIATELY end the North Korean "threat". Kim, a basketball fan, was absolutely ecstatic when Dennis Rodman was with him. A message there perhaps?

For the goddamned glut of Harvard/Yale Phd foreign policy/military "experts" that populate government and the many rightwing think tanks (with their platoons of "senior fellows"), the Kim/Rodman experience led to no "aha!" moment.

Instead, the decision has been is to send a US military "task force" to threaten him.

Brilliant!

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 4:46:09 PM

