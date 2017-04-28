- Advertisement -

In my early eighties, our current political discourse is making me feel like the little boy who knew and proclaimed that the Emperor was indeed naked.

What is so patently obvious in our sabre rattling posture toward North Korea today? To ask the question is to find the answer. The question is this.

What does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, want?



Kim Jong-un - Caricature Posterized

(Image by DonkeyHotey) Permission Details DMCA



By extension, What do North Koreans want?

The immediate answer is that they want to become a nuclear nation.

But, wait a moment. Are they not already a nuclear nation?

Should not this reality defuse the sense of urgency under whose cloak the discussion is held these days? Let the United States Congress ask President Trump to stop the "armada" right where it is. Let the US Congress exercise its constitutional obligations toward the choice between war and peace.

The urgency of stopping North Korea from carrying out the next nuclear test does not exist. What is the difference between an arsenal of 21 and 22 nuclear bombs? It is estimated that North Korea already has 21 nuclear bombs in its arsenal.

Let us again ask the question, What does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, want? What do the people of North Korea want?

The answer is that they want respect. They want to be treated with respect on the international scene. They want to be treated with respect by the international media.

Then the question becomes, Why not?

One fear we have is that North Korea will attack us and/or our allies, first. A deeper fear is that North Korea will arm terrorists with nuclear devices. This is a real threat, which can be properly faced, not in the context of North Korea, but in the context of solutions to the international terrorist movement.

The solution to international terrorism, undoubtedly the most serious question on the international scene today, resides within the United States.

The solution to international terrorism does not lie in bombing the hell out of them. It does not lie in taking their oil.

The solution lies in removing the threat that the United States, by its very existence, presents to terrorists.

